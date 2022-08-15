Read full article on original website
Immune system: Image of antigen-bound T-cell receptor at atomic resolution
T cells are our immune system’s customised tools for fighting infectious diseases and tumour cells. On their surface, these special white blood cells carry a receptor that recognises antigens. With the help of cryo-electron microscopy, biochemists and structural biologists from Goethe University Frankfurt, in collaboration the University of Oxford and the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics, were able to visualise the whole T-cell receptor complex with bound antigen at atomic resolution for the first time. Thereby they have helped us understand a fundamental process which may pave the way for novel therapeutic approaches targeting severe diseases.
New method enables long-lasting imaging of rapid brain activity in individual cells deep in the cortex
As you are reading these words, certain regions of your brain are displaying a flurry of millisecond-fast electrical activity. Visualizing and measuring this electrical activity is crucial to understand how the brain enables us to see, move, behave or read these words. However, technological limitations are delaying neuroscientists from achieving their goal of improving the understanding of how the brain works.
Swarms of microrobots could be solution to unblocking medical devices in body
Swarms of microrobots injected into the human body could unblock internal medical devices and avoid the need for further surgery, according to new research from the University of Essex. The study is the first-time scientists have developed magnetic microrobotics to remove deposits in shunts -- common internal medical devices used...
When Alzheimer's degrades cells that cross hemispheres, visual memory suffers
A new MIT study finds that Alzheimer's disease disrupts at least one form of visual memory by degrading a newly identified circuit that connects the vision processing centers of each brain hemisphere. The results of the study, published in Neuron by a research team based at The Picower Institute for...
Plasma-produced gas helps protect plants from pathogens
The flash of lightning and the dance of auroras contain a fourth state of matter known as plasma, which researchers have harnessed to produce a gas that may activate plant immunity against wide-spread diseases. The team, based at Tohoku University in Japan, published their findings on June 24 in PLOS...
New SPARK study identifies a novel group of inherited genes of moderate effect and shows their links to other behavioral conditions
In a series of articles published in the journal Nature Genetics, researchers used data from the SPARK (Simons Powering Autism Research) research cohort, which was created to advance our understanding of the complex genetics of autism and includes genetic data from nearly 43,000 people with autism. The findings show differences in genetic influences among people all along the autism spectrum.
Natural substances show promise against coronavirus
Three natural compounds present in foods like green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a corona drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
New evidence shows water separates into two different liquids at low temperatures
Fresh evidence that water can change from one form of liquid into another, denser liquid, has been uncovered by researchers at the University of Birmingham and Sapienza Università di Roma. This 'phase transition' in water was first proposed 30 years ago in a study by researchers from Boston University....
Non-nutritive sweeteners affect human microbiomes and can alter glycemic responses
Since the late 1800s non-nutritive sweeteners have promised to deliver all the sweetness of sugar with none of the calories. They have long been believed to have no effect on the human body, but researchers publishing in the journal Cell on August 19 challenge this notion by finding that these sugar substitutes are not inert, and, in fact, some can alter human consumers' microbiomes in a way that can change their blood sugar levels.
Scientists create new map of the developing cerebral cortex
Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have mapped the surface of the cortex of the young human brain with unprecedented resolution, revealing the development of key functional regions from two months before birth to two years after. The new cortical development mapping, reported online in the Proceedings of the...
Circadian clock makes sure plant cells have the time of their lives
They say timing is everything, and that couldn't be more true for cell cycle progression and differentiation. Now, researchers from Japan have found that the circadian clock is crucial for proper plant development. In a study published in Cell Reports, researchers at Nara Institute of Science and Technology (NAIST) have...
Deep brain stimulation to brain area linked to reward and motivation is potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) to the superolateral branch of the medial forebrain bundle (MFB), which is linked to reward and motivation, revealed metabolic brain changes over 12 months post-DBS implantation, making it a strong potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression according to researchers at UTHealth Houston. The results of the study,...
Wildfire experts provide guidance for new research directions
National Center for Atmospheric Research/University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. As wildfires cause increasing devastation worldwide, dozens of fire experts across the nation are joining together in calling for a more strategic and interdisciplinary approach to pursuing wildfire research and protecting vulnerable communities. A new study, led by a scientist at...
Key mechanisms of airway relaxation in asthma
Many therapeutics for asthma and other obstructive lung diseases target the β2-adrenergic receptor (β2AR), a G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) that rapidly supports airway relaxation when stimulated. Yet, overuse of these agents is associated with adverse health outcomes, including death, which has limited their utility as frontline therapies. Now,...
New model for predicting belief change
A new kind of predictive network model could help determine which people will change their minds about contentious scientific issues when presented with evidence-based information. A study in Science Advances presents a framework to accurately predict if a person will change their opinion about a certain topic. The approach estimates...
Obscure gastrointestinal bleeding: Rebleeding rates and rebleeding predictors found
Obscure gastrointestinal bleeding (OGIB) is defined as gastrointestinal bleeding from a source that cannot be determined even after upper or lower gastrointestinal endoscopy is performed. It is an intractable disease that can cause repeated bloody stools and anemia without an identifiable cause, and may require frequent blood transfusions. Although the pathogenesis of OGIB remains largely unclear, it is assumed that in most cases, the bleeding is from the small intestine.
New dementia risk genes identified through novel testing approach
A new UCLA-led study has identified multiple new risk genes for Alzheimer's disease and a rare, related brain disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) by using a combination of new testing methods allowing for mass screening of genetic variants in a single experiment. The study, published today in the journal...
CRISPR-based tech targets global crop pest
Applying new CRISPR-based technology to a broad agricultural need, researchers at the University of California San Diego have set their aims on a worldwide pest known to decimate valuable food crops. Nikolay Kandul, Omar Akbari and their colleagues first demonstrated the precision-guided sterile insect technique, or pgSIT, in Drosophila melanogaster,...
Routine depression screening may capture underdiagnosed patient populations
Screening for depression at the primary care level could dramatically increase the likelihood of treatment for those who are traditionally undertreated -- racial and ethnic minority individuals, older adults, those with limited English proficiency and men -- according to a new study led by UC San Francisco. Second only to...
A warming planet could mess with our sleep -- and make us more vulnerable to infectious disease
It's a scene that will be familiar for many after yet another scorching summer: You're lying awake during a warm night, bedsheets kicked aside, an overmatched ceiling fan providing little respite as you struggle to get a good night's sleep. But a warming planet doesn't just mean more people may...
