Science Daily
Natural substances show promise against coronavirus
Three natural compounds present in foods like green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a corona drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
Science Daily
Wildfire experts provide guidance for new research directions
National Center for Atmospheric Research/University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. As wildfires cause increasing devastation worldwide, dozens of fire experts across the nation are joining together in calling for a more strategic and interdisciplinary approach to pursuing wildfire research and protecting vulnerable communities. A new study, led by a scientist at...
Science Daily
Food production impacting Earth and its natural processes
Food production is already one of the biggest stressors to our planet, but it's made substantially more challenging by the interaction of Earth system processes, according to new research. Earth system processes refer to the natural activities that keep the planet in a habitable and useful state. This includes processes...
Science Daily
How Atlantic air alters India's food and water supply
A study led by the University of Reading found that the amount of winter rain and snow in the western Himalayas could vary by almost 50% depending on the air pressure gradient over the Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Iceland. Scientists have spent decades trying to establish the causes...
Science Daily
Wave created by Tonga volcano eruption reached 90 meters -- nine times taller than 2011 Japan tsunami
The initial tsunami wave created by the eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga in January 2022 reached 90 metres in height, around nine times taller than that from the highly destructive 2011 Japan tsunami, new research has found. An international research team says the eruption should...
Science Daily
New evidence shows water separates into two different liquids at low temperatures
Fresh evidence that water can change from one form of liquid into another, denser liquid, has been uncovered by researchers at the University of Birmingham and Sapienza Università di Roma. This 'phase transition' in water was first proposed 30 years ago in a study by researchers from Boston University....
Science Daily
Swarms of microrobots could be solution to unblocking medical devices in body
Swarms of microrobots injected into the human body could unblock internal medical devices and avoid the need for further surgery, according to new research from the University of Essex. The study is the first-time scientists have developed magnetic microrobotics to remove deposits in shunts -- common internal medical devices used...
Science Daily
COVID-19 disrupted the agriculture sector in India, but not agricultural practices
India's agricultural system is largely based on input-intensive monocropping of staple crops. A study publishing August 18th in PLOS Sustainability and Transformation by Lindsay Jaacks at The University of Edinburgh, Midlothian, United Kingdom, Abhishek Jain at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, New Delhi, India and colleagues suggests that while COVID-19 disrupted agricultural labor, supply chains, and farmers' access to credit and markets, the pandemic did not significantly push Indian farmers to adopt more sustainable cultivation practices.
Science Daily
Compact QKD system paves the way to cost-effective satellite-based quantum networks
Researchers report an experimental demonstration of a space-to-ground quantum key distribution (QKD) network using a compact QKD terminal aboard the Chinese Space Lab Tiangong-2 and four ground stations. The new QKD system is less than half the weight of the system the researchers developed for the Micius satellite, which was used to perform the world's first quantum-encrypted virtual teleconference.
Science Daily
New model for predicting belief change
A new kind of predictive network model could help determine which people will change their minds about contentious scientific issues when presented with evidence-based information. A study in Science Advances presents a framework to accurately predict if a person will change their opinion about a certain topic. The approach estimates...
Science Daily
Noise affects life on the seafloor
Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. Oceans have their own unique soundscape. Many marine organisms, for example, use sound for echolocation, navigation or communication with conspecifics. In recent decades, however, more and more sounds caused by human activities are permeating the waters. A study by the Alfred Wegener Institute now presents evidence that these sounds affect some invertebrates that live in and on the seafloor in ways that important functions they provide for their ecosystems may be impacted.
Science Daily
Historical rates of enslavement predict modern rates of American gun ownership, study shows
The higher percentage of enslaved people that a U.S. county counted among its residents in 1860, the more guns its residents have in the present, according to a new analysis by researchers exploring why Americans' feelings about guns differ so much from people around the globe. More than 45% of...
Science Daily
Simple method destroys dangerous 'forever chemicals,' making water safe
If you're despairing at recent reports that Earth's water sources have been thoroughly infested with hazardous human-made chemicals called PFAS that can last for thousands of years, making even rainwater unsafe to drink, there's a spot of good news. Chemists at UCLA and Northwestern University have developed a simple way...
Science Daily
Which animals can best withstand climate change?
Extreme weather such as prolonged drought and heavy rainfall is becoming more and more common as the global average temperature rises -- and it will only get worse in the coming decades. How will the planet's ecosystems respond?. "That is the big question and the background for our study," said...
Science Daily
Discovery of a long-nosed 'shrew mouse' on a mountain in the Philippines will help protect giant eagles
They might not get as much attention as the Amazon Rainforest or the Great Barrier Reef, but the mountains of the Philippines are one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. Inch for inch, these misty cloud forests are home to more unique species of mammals per square mile than anywhere else on Earth. Finding these mammals, most of which are tiny and hard to spot, is difficult work for even the most seasoned scientists. But the late biologist Danilo Balete had a special knack for field work. One of the mice he discovered has been revealed to be not just a new species, but a whole new genus.
Science Daily
Researchers examine link between pesticides and thyroid cancer risk in Central California area
In single pollutant models and within a 20-year period, 10 out of 29 reviewed pesticides were associated with thyroid cancer, including several of the most widely used ones in the U.S. These included paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen. Additionally, the risk of thyroid cancer increased proportionally to the total number...
Science Daily
Report highlights technology advancement and value of wind energy
Wind energy continues to see strong growth, solid performance, and attractive prices in the U.S., according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and prepared by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). With levelized costs of just over $30 per megawatt-hour (MWh) for newly built projects, the cost of wind is well below its grid-system, health, and climate benefits.
Science Daily
Seeing universe's most massive known star
Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) By harnessing the capabilities of the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, which is part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by NSF's NOIRLab, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the Universe. Their research, led by NOIRLab astronomer Venu M. Kalari, challenges our understanding of the most massive stars and suggests that they may not be as massive as previously thought.
