ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Science Daily

Natural substances show promise against coronavirus

Three natural compounds present in foods like green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a corona drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
CANCER
Science Daily

Wildfire experts provide guidance for new research directions

National Center for Atmospheric Research/University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. As wildfires cause increasing devastation worldwide, dozens of fire experts across the nation are joining together in calling for a more strategic and interdisciplinary approach to pursuing wildfire research and protecting vulnerable communities. A new study, led by a scientist at...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Science Daily

Food production impacting Earth and its natural processes

Food production is already one of the biggest stressors to our planet, but it's made substantially more challenging by the interaction of Earth system processes, according to new research. Earth system processes refer to the natural activities that keep the planet in a habitable and useful state. This includes processes...
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

How Atlantic air alters India's food and water supply

A study led by the University of Reading found that the amount of winter rain and snow in the western Himalayas could vary by almost 50% depending on the air pressure gradient over the Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Iceland. Scientists have spent decades trying to establish the causes...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear War#Rutgers University#United Nations#Nuclear Weapon#Nature Food
Science Daily

Swarms of microrobots could be solution to unblocking medical devices in body

Swarms of microrobots injected into the human body could unblock internal medical devices and avoid the need for further surgery, according to new research from the University of Essex. The study is the first-time scientists have developed magnetic microrobotics to remove deposits in shunts -- common internal medical devices used...
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

COVID-19 disrupted the agriculture sector in India, but not agricultural practices

India's agricultural system is largely based on input-intensive monocropping of staple crops. A study publishing August 18th in PLOS Sustainability and Transformation by Lindsay Jaacks at The University of Edinburgh, Midlothian, United Kingdom, Abhishek Jain at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, New Delhi, India and colleagues suggests that while COVID-19 disrupted agricultural labor, supply chains, and farmers' access to credit and markets, the pandemic did not significantly push Indian farmers to adopt more sustainable cultivation practices.
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

Compact QKD system paves the way to cost-effective satellite-based quantum networks

Researchers report an experimental demonstration of a space-to-ground quantum key distribution (QKD) network using a compact QKD terminal aboard the Chinese Space Lab Tiangong-2 and four ground stations. The new QKD system is less than half the weight of the system the researchers developed for the Micius satellite, which was used to perform the world's first quantum-encrypted virtual teleconference.
TECHNOLOGY
Science Daily

New model for predicting belief change

A new kind of predictive network model could help determine which people will change their minds about contentious scientific issues when presented with evidence-based information. A study in Science Advances presents a framework to accurately predict if a person will change their opinion about a certain topic. The approach estimates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Science Daily

Noise affects life on the seafloor

Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. Oceans have their own unique soundscape. Many marine organisms, for example, use sound for echolocation, navigation or communication with conspecifics. In recent decades, however, more and more sounds caused by human activities are permeating the waters. A study by the Alfred Wegener Institute now presents evidence that these sounds affect some invertebrates that live in and on the seafloor in ways that important functions they provide for their ecosystems may be impacted.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Simple method destroys dangerous 'forever chemicals,' making water safe

If you're despairing at recent reports that Earth's water sources have been thoroughly infested with hazardous human-made chemicals called PFAS that can last for thousands of years, making even rainwater unsafe to drink, there's a spot of good news. Chemists at UCLA and Northwestern University have developed a simple way...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Which animals can best withstand climate change?

Extreme weather such as prolonged drought and heavy rainfall is becoming more and more common as the global average temperature rises -- and it will only get worse in the coming decades. How will the planet's ecosystems respond?. "That is the big question and the background for our study," said...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Discovery of a long-nosed 'shrew mouse' on a mountain in the Philippines will help protect giant eagles

They might not get as much attention as the Amazon Rainforest or the Great Barrier Reef, but the mountains of the Philippines are one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. Inch for inch, these misty cloud forests are home to more unique species of mammals per square mile than anywhere else on Earth. Finding these mammals, most of which are tiny and hard to spot, is difficult work for even the most seasoned scientists. But the late biologist Danilo Balete had a special knack for field work. One of the mice he discovered has been revealed to be not just a new species, but a whole new genus.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Report highlights technology advancement and value of wind energy

Wind energy continues to see strong growth, solid performance, and attractive prices in the U.S., according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and prepared by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). With levelized costs of just over $30 per megawatt-hour (MWh) for newly built projects, the cost of wind is well below its grid-system, health, and climate benefits.
INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Seeing universe's most massive known star

Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) By harnessing the capabilities of the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, which is part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by NSF's NOIRLab, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the Universe. Their research, led by NOIRLab astronomer Venu M. Kalari, challenges our understanding of the most massive stars and suggests that they may not be as massive as previously thought.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy