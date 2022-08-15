ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Science Daily

Obscure gastrointestinal bleeding: Rebleeding rates and rebleeding predictors found

Obscure gastrointestinal bleeding (OGIB) is defined as gastrointestinal bleeding from a source that cannot be determined even after upper or lower gastrointestinal endoscopy is performed. It is an intractable disease that can cause repeated bloody stools and anemia without an identifiable cause, and may require frequent blood transfusions. Although the pathogenesis of OGIB remains largely unclear, it is assumed that in most cases, the bleeding is from the small intestine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Key mechanisms of airway relaxation in asthma

Many therapeutics for asthma and other obstructive lung diseases target the β2-adrenergic receptor (β2AR), a G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) that rapidly supports airway relaxation when stimulated. Yet, overuse of these agents is associated with adverse health outcomes, including death, which has limited their utility as frontline therapies. Now,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Robotic kidney cancer surgery shows desirable outcomes in study

Kidney cancer is not always confined to the kidney. In advanced cases, this cancer invades the body's biggest vein, the inferior vena cava (IVC), which carries blood out of the kidneys back to the heart. Via the IVC, cancer may infiltrate the liver and heart. The Mays Cancer Center at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) is one of the high-volume centers in the U.S. with surgical expertise in treating this serious problem. The Mays Cancer Center is San Antonio's National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Science Daily

Routine depression screening may capture underdiagnosed patient populations

Screening for depression at the primary care level could dramatically increase the likelihood of treatment for those who are traditionally undertreated -- racial and ethnic minority individuals, older adults, those with limited English proficiency and men -- according to a new study led by UC San Francisco. Second only to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Science Daily

When Alzheimer's degrades cells that cross hemispheres, visual memory suffers

A new MIT study finds that Alzheimer's disease disrupts at least one form of visual memory by degrading a newly identified circuit that connects the vision processing centers of each brain hemisphere. The results of the study, published in Neuron by a research team based at The Picower Institute for...
HEALTH
Science Daily

Deep brain stimulation to brain area linked to reward and motivation is potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) to the superolateral branch of the medial forebrain bundle (MFB), which is linked to reward and motivation, revealed metabolic brain changes over 12 months post-DBS implantation, making it a strong potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression according to researchers at UTHealth Houston. The results of the study,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Report outlines most common symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases

A review of the latest research highlights the most reported symptoms of various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), noting that men and women often experience different symptoms, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's flagship peer-reviewed journal, Circulation. The statement also highlights how symptoms are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Unlocking cell nucleus behaviors

For years, the nucleus within a cell was thought to be elastic like a rubber ball, deforming and snapping back into shape as the cell navigated through pores and between fibers inside the human body. Researchers at Texas A&M University and the University of Florida have discovered that the nucleus is more complex than originally believed, behaving more like a liquid drop than a rubber ball.
CANCER
Science Daily

How nurses learn to assess pain levels in infants

Adults self-report their pain on a one to 10 numerical score, while children can point to an equivalent face scale -- from a green smiling face to a red crying face -- to indicate their pain. Newborns, however, cannot say a number or point to a face, leaving it up to their caregivers to identify and evaluate any pain they may be in. Until the turn of this century, a significant number of clinicians did not recognize that neonates could even experience pain, resulting in infrequent, nonstandard training for medical workers. Now, researchers are reporting that a flexible e-learning program improves neonate pain management knowledge and skills for nurses.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Science Daily

New dementia risk genes identified through novel testing approach

A new UCLA-led study has identified multiple new risk genes for Alzheimer's disease and a rare, related brain disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) by using a combination of new testing methods allowing for mass screening of genetic variants in a single experiment. The study, published today in the journal...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Immune system: Image of antigen-bound T-cell receptor at atomic resolution

T cells are our immune system’s customised tools for fighting infectious diseases and tumour cells. On their surface, these special white blood cells carry a receptor that recognises antigens. With the help of cryo-electron microscopy, biochemists and structural biologists from Goethe University Frankfurt, in collaboration the University of Oxford and the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics, were able to visualise the whole T-cell receptor complex with bound antigen at atomic resolution for the first time. Thereby they have helped us understand a fundamental process which may pave the way for novel therapeutic approaches targeting severe diseases.
CANCER
Science Daily

New method enables long-lasting imaging of rapid brain activity in individual cells deep in the cortex

As you are reading these words, certain regions of your brain are displaying a flurry of millisecond-fast electrical activity. Visualizing and measuring this electrical activity is crucial to understand how the brain enables us to see, move, behave or read these words. However, technological limitations are delaying neuroscientists from achieving their goal of improving the understanding of how the brain works.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Swarms of microrobots could be solution to unblocking medical devices in body

Swarms of microrobots injected into the human body could unblock internal medical devices and avoid the need for further surgery, according to new research from the University of Essex. The study is the first-time scientists have developed magnetic microrobotics to remove deposits in shunts -- common internal medical devices used...
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Researchers discover 'weak spot' across major COVID-19 variants

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have discovered a key vulnerability across all major variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the recently emerged BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron subvariants. The weakness can be targeted by neutralizing antibodies, potentially paving the way for treatments that would be universally effective across variants.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Scientists create new map of the developing cerebral cortex

Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have mapped the surface of the cortex of the young human brain with unprecedented resolution, revealing the development of key functional regions from two months before birth to two years after. The new cortical development mapping, reported online in the Proceedings of the...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Quicker palliative care referrals needed to support severely ill COVID patients

Severe breathlessness in COVID patients with co-morbidities should be used as a signal for quicker referral for palliative care to help manage their symptoms sooner, new research has found. A study led by King's College London shows that symptoms including having moderate to severe breathlessness, agitation and?more than one pre-existing...
PUBLIC HEALTH

