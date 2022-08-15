Read full article on original website
kwbg.com
Harold Walter Kinne
BOONE, Iowa—Harold Walter Kinne, 80, of Boone, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone. Harold was born on April 26, 1942, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of Walter Franz Kinne and Marie Dora (Nolte) Kinne. He grew up on a family farm near Burnside, Iowa, and graduated from East Central Webster High School in 1960. Harold graduated from AIB College of Business and worked in the transportation and logistics department at Meredith Corporation in Des Moines, Iowa. Later he received his National Futures Association Series 3 commodity broker’s license and worked in the industry for years.
kwbg.com
Barbara Gibbs
BOONE, Iowa—Barbara Marie (Bush) Gibbs, 81, of Ogden, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Hearthstone Memory Care Unit of the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone. Barb was born on August 19, 1940, in the back bedroom of her grandparents’ house in Missouri Valley, Iowa,...
kwbg.com
Heaberlin ‘OMG Beef Ribs’ Earns Championship Crown at the 58th Annual Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout Contest at the State Fair
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa—After the wood fired flames extinguished along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse, Steve Heaberlin of Warren County was crowned the 2022 Iowa Farm Bureau ‘Cookout Champion’ of the 58th annual cookout contest at the Iowa State Fair. Heaberlin’s coffee-rubbed smoked beef ribs were voted as the championship-winning dish among dozens of qualifiers from around the state at the Farm Bureau Day tradition.
