BOONE, Iowa—Harold Walter Kinne, 80, of Boone, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone. Harold was born on April 26, 1942, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of Walter Franz Kinne and Marie Dora (Nolte) Kinne. He grew up on a family farm near Burnside, Iowa, and graduated from East Central Webster High School in 1960. Harold graduated from AIB College of Business and worked in the transportation and logistics department at Meredith Corporation in Des Moines, Iowa. Later he received his National Futures Association Series 3 commodity broker’s license and worked in the industry for years.

