Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim
Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE
The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
Top Draft Pick Commands Attention for Bears Defense
Top Three Bears Defensive Players to Watch: Kyler Gordon didn't play in the preseason opener but against Seattle Thursday he is expected to be with the starters as he tries gain some experience in advance of the opener.
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
BREAKING: Former five-star EDGE prospect enrolls at Michigan
In a surprising fall camp move, the Michigan football team has added a former five-star recruit to its roster, seemingly out of nowhere. Just two days after entering the NCAA's Transfer Portal for the third time in his career, former top-five overall recruit and EDGE player Eyabi Anoma is listed as enrolled in the University of Michigan's School of Social Work in Michigan's directory as a graduate student.
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
Four-star LB discusses Notre Dame offer
Stafford (Va.) Mountain View four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones is one of the most talented players at his position in the class of 2024. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 99 overall talent next cycle. Jones picked up a Notre Dame offer back on Pot of Gold Day. The Irish are...
Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Trade For Chicago Bears
Expectations aren't particularly high for the Chicago Bears heading into 2022. But Colin Cowherd believes that one blockbuster trade could change the Bears' fortunes forever. In a recent edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Chicago Bears should trade disgruntled star linebacker Roquan Smith. He believes that the return they could get from Smith would enable them to build their roster into a contender.
Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed
Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
NFL・
62 things we saw and heard at LSU's open practice today
LSU hit the practice fields on the Ponderosa Wednesday morning in a full-scale practice the media could watch in its entirety. The Geaux247 staff was on hand for the open practice that included 12 periods where the media could film and shoot photos. After the 12th period, no video or cameras were allowed.
247Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes OC Kevin Wilson, ex-Indiana head coach, addresses interest in leading programs in future
Being the offensive coordinator at Ohio State is a double-edged sword. Kevin Wilson, the former Indiana head coach, knows it all too well. The pressure to win big never ends. But when surrounded by all-world talents like QB C.J. Stroud, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and RB TreVeyon Henderson, engineering a potent offense is much easier, which leads to plenty of phone calls about potential head coaching jobs. But as Wilson prepares for Year 6 in Columbus, the Ohio State offensive coordinator’s mind is clear.
Reaction: Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games And Fined $5 Million
Bryant McFadden and Pete Prisco react to Deshaun Watson's 11 game suspension and 5 million dollar fine from the NFL.
NFL・
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/18: New Tackles, Returning Media Magnets, and Bellowed Vitriol
Back in the late 1990s, I participated in groups of highly dedicated Browns fans who insisted that Cleveland not do to other towns what Baltimore did to us. We wanted an expansion team in Cleveland, not to steal a team from another city. There were a lot of cities using the opening in Cleveland to extort stadiums from their hometowns. I started up a website about it.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL
Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
Ken Norton Talks Return to UCLA, Changes in Recruiting, His Linebackers
UCLA linebackers coach Ken Norton talked about returning to UCLA as a coach, how campus has changed, how the recruiting game has changed since he was last coaching in college, and evaluates a couple of his linebackers.
The Signature Quality Bears Are Seeking
Being able to finish plays hard seems a simple concept but Bears coach Matt Eberflus and assistants are working at getting the team to do this as blockers, tacklers and ball carriers and it showed in the first preseason game.
Andrew Boyle is a kicking rarity and is competing for all three starting roles
Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig has opened up all three kicking competitions. Front and center for all three is Washington State transfer Andrew Boyle. Not many players across the country are capable of doing all three. Most place kickers also double as kickoff specialists, but it's not often they dabble in punting too.
Bulls could trade for notable former first-round pick?
With Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and (hopefully) Lonzo Ball already in tow, the Chicago Bulls might be taking steps to address the last hole in their starting lineup. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke with an unnamed East executive this week, who said that the Charlotte Hornets could look to...
Thursday morning practice insider
Several key members of the South Carolina football team were spotted around the practice field on Thursday morning, working in various capacities.
