ClutchPoints

Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim

Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE

The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
247Sports

BREAKING: Former five-star EDGE prospect enrolls at Michigan

In a surprising fall camp move, the Michigan football team has added a former five-star recruit to its roster, seemingly out of nowhere. Just two days after entering the NCAA's Transfer Portal for the third time in his career, former top-five overall recruit and EDGE player Eyabi Anoma is listed as enrolled in the University of Michigan's School of Social Work in Michigan's directory as a graduate student.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Four-star LB discusses Notre Dame offer

Stafford (Va.) Mountain View four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones is one of the most talented players at his position in the class of 2024. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 99 overall talent next cycle. Jones picked up a Notre Dame offer back on Pot of Gold Day. The Irish are...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Trade For Chicago Bears

Expectations aren't particularly high for the Chicago Bears heading into 2022. But Colin Cowherd believes that one blockbuster trade could change the Bears' fortunes forever. In a recent edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Chicago Bears should trade disgruntled star linebacker Roquan Smith. He believes that the return they could get from Smith would enable them to build their roster into a contender.
CHICAGO, IL
Shane Buechele
247Sports

Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed

Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

62 things we saw and heard at LSU's open practice today

LSU hit the practice fields on the Ponderosa Wednesday morning in a full-scale practice the media could watch in its entirety. The Geaux247 staff was on hand for the open practice that included 12 periods where the media could film and shoot photos. After the 12th period, no video or cameras were allowed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes OC Kevin Wilson, ex-Indiana head coach, addresses interest in leading programs in future

Being the offensive coordinator at Ohio State is a double-edged sword. Kevin Wilson, the former Indiana head coach, knows it all too well. The pressure to win big never ends. But when surrounded by all-world talents like QB C.J. Stroud, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and RB TreVeyon Henderson, engineering a potent offense is much easier, which leads to plenty of phone calls about potential head coaching jobs. But as Wilson prepares for Year 6 in Columbus, the Ohio State offensive coordinator’s mind is clear.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/18: New Tackles, Returning Media Magnets, and Bellowed Vitriol

Back in the late 1990s, I participated in groups of highly dedicated Browns fans who insisted that Cleveland not do to other towns what Baltimore did to us. We wanted an expansion team in Cleveland, not to steal a team from another city. There were a lot of cities using the opening in Cleveland to extort stadiums from their hometowns. I started up a website about it.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL

Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
CHICAGO, IL
BearDigest

The Signature Quality Bears Are Seeking

Being able to finish plays hard seems a simple concept but Bears coach Matt Eberflus and assistants are working at getting the team to do this as blockers, tacklers and ball carriers and it showed in the first preseason game.
CHICAGO, IL

