Read full article on original website
Related
‘Homemade explosive device’ found at Iowa mobile home park
The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a Story City mobile home park after a homemade explosive device was found there Thursday morning.
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police report the arrest of 54-year-old Bertha Mayes of Creston at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for 4th – degree theft. Authorities released her after she posted the $1,000 bond.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports 2 Arrests
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests on warrants out of Pottawattamie County and Douglas County, Nebraska. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney of Council Bluffs Thursday on two Pottawattamie County warrants for a probation violation. Authorities transported Rooney to the Pottawattamie County Jail and held him on a $10,000 bond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Teen Shot In West Ames
(Ames, IA) -- A teen is recovering after being shot in west Ames. Police say a 16-year-old turned up the E-R before 10 o'clock Tuesday night, and was treated and released. Police the teen arrived at Mary Greeley Medical Center shortly after an initial call about a shooting in the parking lot at 1300 Coconino Road.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
Iowa man arrested, charged for Grundy County house fire
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man has been arrested and charged with Arson for a Conrad house fire that occurred Tuesday night. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a house fire at 11:17 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. When first responders arrived there was no one inside […]
KCCI.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
Iowans Suffer Cruel Prank by Fake Billboard at Former Hospital
Someone in Marshalltown ruined the hopes and dreams of fans of a popular department store by putting up a sign on the land of a property owned there by UnityPoint Health this week. Tragically, UnityPoint was forced to post the following response. But they did have a little fun with...
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted for Nebraska homicides
suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.
Polk County murder suspect makes first court appearance
DES MOINES, Iowa — 38-year-old Courtney Smith made his first court appearance on Wednesday to answer to the charge of First Degree Murder leveed against him for the killing of Scott Crane. Crane was found dead from a gunshot wound on August 6th. A week later a material witness warrant was issued seeking Smith. He […]
News Channel Nebraska
Carter Lake man sentenced to 14 years for involvement in drug conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Carter Lake, Iowa man was sentenced in Omaha for his participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 35-year-old Nicholas J. Weare was sentenced to 168 months' imprisonment, with no parole in the federal system. After his release, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release. According...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with murder after turning himself in to Polk County authorities
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A day afterturning himself into law enforcement, the Polk County Sheriff's Office charged 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith with first-degree murder. Smith is charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Scott Crane. Investigators found 51-year-old Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound....
KCCI.com
New VA clinic opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Office of Veteran Affairs in central Iowa cut the ribbon on a new Primary Care Clinic on Des Moines' southside on Wednesday. The new clinic is in the Southridge Mall complex. The 42,000-square foot facility has more parking, bigger exam rooms, expanded telehealth and...
UPDATE: Omaha police investigate two overnight shootings, none lethal
Shootings around Omaha left at least three people injured overnight, according to Omaha police. No arrests have been made and authorities continue to investigate.
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
kjan.com
Creston man arrested on Ringgold County charges
(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Union County was arrested Friday night, on charges that include Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment of a Public Official. Authorities say 21-year-old Jaxson Andrew Welcher, of Creston, was arrested at around 8:15-p.m. and booked into the Ringgold County Jail. His bond was set at $300.
Did You Catch the Full Moon at the Iowa State Fair?
The Iowa State Fair can truly be a wild experience! You've got deep fried food on a stick, thrilling rides, big name concerts, and apparently this year...something just a bit out of the ordinary. Someone captured the ultimate strange and straight up confusing sight at the fairgrounds one evening. There...
Johnston Police Department request help locating missing teen
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Teegan Radke, 17, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday August 16 when she voluntarily left her home. Teegan is 5 foot 4 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. If you have any information about […]
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0