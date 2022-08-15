ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
nj.gov

Governor Murphy, Acting AG Platkin Announce Publication of Division on Civil Rights FAQs to Prevent Discrimination Related to hMPXV (“Monkeypox”)

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced today that the Division on Civil Rights (DCR) within the Attorney General’s Office has published FAQs for the public about New Jersey residents’ rights and protections against discrimination and bias-based harassment related to the “monkeypox” virus, as well as information about how to file a civil rights complaint with DCR if members of the public are victims of discrimination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nj.gov

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Protect Employees During Changes in Ownership of Health Care Entities

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today signed S-315 which establishes employment protections for workers in the health care sector when there is a change in control of their health care entity employer. The bill requires any change in control to be made via a contract or agreement between the parties, that preserves the wages, benefits, and employment status of current employees.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy