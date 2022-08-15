Read full article on original website
Governor Murphy, Acting AG Platkin Announce Publication of Division on Civil Rights FAQs to Prevent Discrimination Related to hMPXV (“Monkeypox”)
TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced today that the Division on Civil Rights (DCR) within the Attorney General’s Office has published FAQs for the public about New Jersey residents’ rights and protections against discrimination and bias-based harassment related to the “monkeypox” virus, as well as information about how to file a civil rights complaint with DCR if members of the public are victims of discrimination.
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Protect Employees During Changes in Ownership of Health Care Entities
TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today signed S-315 which establishes employment protections for workers in the health care sector when there is a change in control of their health care entity employer. The bill requires any change in control to be made via a contract or agreement between the parties, that preserves the wages, benefits, and employment status of current employees.
ICYMI: NJ’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday Makes Essential Supplies More Affordable for Parents, Teachers & Students
TRENTON — With the back-to-school season around the corner, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury is reminding parents, teachers, and students to take advantage of the statewide back-to-school sales tax holiday that begins next weekend. The 10-day sales tax holiday, which runs Saturday, August 27 through Monday, September...
