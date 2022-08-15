ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Einstein Albert
5d ago

I don’t spend my money at black owned businesses. I choose to shop at white or Asian owned stores.

CBS Baltimore

Vendors look forward to We Give Black Fest & Vegan SoulFest

WEST COVINGTON PARK, Md. — We Give Black Fest is partnering with Vegan SoulFest for a three-day event this weekend that celebrates Black-led organizations and businesses serving the greater Baltimore area.WJZ is a proud sponsor of the We Give Black Fest event, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19."This year, we're partnering with We Give Black fest for a three-day experience, where we're gonna have impact, great food, music, cooking demos, kosher and just philanthropy and giving," Vegan SoulFest co-founder Naijha Wright-Brown told WJZ.Vegan SoulFest launched in 2014, but the event will be expanded through its partnership with We Give...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Woodberry Kitchen to become Woodberry Tavern, website says

Spike Gjerde’s Woodberry Kitchen will become Woodberry Tavern when it reopens this fall, according to postings on its website. “Woodberry Tavern is the next iteration of Woodberry Kitchen’s dining experience, set to open during the fall of 2022,” the website states. “Guests will be treated to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Pastor with Fashion Design Talent Opens Inaugural Flagship Fashion Store in Annapolis

Bishop Craig Coates began his foray in fashion design by sketching and designing fashions in the 10th grade in 1983. His grandmother was a seamstress who owned a Kenmore sewing machine. Coates recalls taking a trip to a local fabric store with her, then purchasing a piece of terry cloth fabric to make a fashionable Dolman sleeve dress, which is known to appear like a bat wing. The creation was worn by a friend at school. Coates progressed to creating trendy jackets, skirts, and MC Hammer style pants when he was a student attending South River High School.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore

WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washingtonian.com

Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC

You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall

Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
disruptmagazine.com

Yelestitches: From Nigeria to Baltimore, Maryland, A Founder’s Story with

Before I came to Baltimore and set up shop there, I was originally from Nigeria. I was born in Lagos, but my childhood home is Akute, Ogun State. I lived with my father and three siblings. My parents actually built the home we owned. Living in Nigeria has influenced my current work so much, and I think that’s evident from my designs. Nigeria and African prints are so beautiful and inspiring, that it’d be harder not to make them into something beautiful. I love that I’m able to use styles and prints that I was familiar with from my childhood and use them to create clothes for people to wear today. You can learn a lot about my childhood just by looking at the patterns and little messages included in my designs. (My new African-Cow print Maxi Kimono Dress has my name on it!) My experience growing up in Nigeria is why I am so committed to blending western and African styles. I try to incorporate at least two cultures into each garment, and I usually include a beautiful African print.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Morgan State renting out Baltimore hotel to house hundreds of students

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Taylor Johnson is gearing up for his freshman year of college. “Morgan State was a perfect choice for me,” Johnson said Friday. But the 18-year-old from Newark, New Jersey will not be living in a dorm room this fall. Instead he’ll be living in a hotel, along with a few hundred other Morgan State University Students.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1

A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Barry Farm redevelopment to start construction on first new building

The Asberry will start construction in September, aimed at housing seniors. The Barry Farms redevelopment team will start construction in September on The Asberry, a mixed-use, 108-unit senior apartment complex, and commercial center. The complex will be available for former Barry Farm residents aged 55 and older and other seniors making between 30 and 80% of the area median income. (Colleen Grablick / DCist, Tristan Navera / Washington Business Journal)
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring

Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
SILVER SPRING, MD

