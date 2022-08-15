Read full article on original website
Einstein Albert
5d ago
I don’t spend my money at black owned businesses. I choose to shop at white or Asian owned stores.
Reply(1)
3
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
Vendors look forward to We Give Black Fest & Vegan SoulFest
WEST COVINGTON PARK, Md. — We Give Black Fest is partnering with Vegan SoulFest for a three-day event this weekend that celebrates Black-led organizations and businesses serving the greater Baltimore area.WJZ is a proud sponsor of the We Give Black Fest event, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19."This year, we're partnering with We Give Black fest for a three-day experience, where we're gonna have impact, great food, music, cooking demos, kosher and just philanthropy and giving," Vegan SoulFest co-founder Naijha Wright-Brown told WJZ.Vegan SoulFest launched in 2014, but the event will be expanded through its partnership with We Give...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Vegan SoulFest, Trading Card Convention, Folk Metal Fest, and more
Enjoy Baltimore’s great outdoors this weekend with a vegan food festival, Disney movie night, an educational elephant meet-and-greet, and more!. Plus, there a several opportunities for musical and theatrical performances. Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:. The Box, Thursday, Aug. 18, 7-9 p.m., Reginald F. Lewis...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Woodberry Kitchen to become Woodberry Tavern, website says
Spike Gjerde’s Woodberry Kitchen will become Woodberry Tavern when it reopens this fall, according to postings on its website. “Woodberry Tavern is the next iteration of Woodberry Kitchen’s dining experience, set to open during the fall of 2022,” the website states. “Guests will be treated to a...
Baltimore Times
Pastor with Fashion Design Talent Opens Inaugural Flagship Fashion Store in Annapolis
Bishop Craig Coates began his foray in fashion design by sketching and designing fashions in the 10th grade in 1983. His grandmother was a seamstress who owned a Kenmore sewing machine. Coates recalls taking a trip to a local fabric store with her, then purchasing a piece of terry cloth fabric to make a fashionable Dolman sleeve dress, which is known to appear like a bat wing. The creation was worn by a friend at school. Coates progressed to creating trendy jackets, skirts, and MC Hammer style pants when he was a student attending South River High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham MD
White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore
WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
This Prince George’s County Plantation Museum Is Bringing Stories Of Enslaved People Out Of The Shadows
Walking through the steep, narrow servant staircases of Riversdale House, it’s hard not to be struck by how separated you are from the dramatic halls, dining room, and parlors in the rest of the mansion. You feel hidden. And for the approximately 55 enslaved African American workers that maintained this estate, they were.
Love Groove Festival Returns This Weekend with Added Art and Film Showcases
John Tyler says he gets his courage from his mother, whose response to any uncertainty is typically: “Why not ask?” He remembers how it worked out in her favor seven years ago, when Stevie Wonder played a show at Royal Farms Arena. “It’s funny,” says the artist, wearing...
Washingtonian.com
Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC
You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wypr.org
Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall
Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
Wbaltv.com
'This should not have happened': Loved ones gather to remember NyKayla Strawder
Family and friends gathered at Greater New Hope Baptist Church to celebrate 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder. "That was one of my good friends, closest friends. I love her," said Nyi'Shay Pretto, Strawder's friend. Strawder died on Aug. 6. She was shot in the head while on the porch of her parent's...
southbmore.com
‘HK A Seafood Joint’ Coming to Cross Street Market in Federal Hill
Culinary industry veterans Henry Dudley and Kimber Van Kline are opening stall ‘HK A Seafood Joint’ at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill. HK fills a stall vacated by Royal Farms Chicken and Southrn’ Spice in the past couple of years. Dudley and Van Kline, who are...
What's the secret to life? Baltimore woman celebrates 100th birthday
When Mrs. Marjorie Virginia Parker was born, Warren G. Harding was President of the United States, and gas cost .25 a gallon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wbaltv.com
City leader calls on BPD for help as disorder continues outside Federal Hill businesses
Disorder outside of bars in south Baltimore has one city councilman demanding help from police. City councilman Eric Costello, D-District 11, said social media video is proof the unruly crowds in Federal Hill are reaching alarming levels. Large crowds of young people drinking in Federal Hill on the weekends is...
disruptmagazine.com
Yelestitches: From Nigeria to Baltimore, Maryland, A Founder’s Story with
Before I came to Baltimore and set up shop there, I was originally from Nigeria. I was born in Lagos, but my childhood home is Akute, Ogun State. I lived with my father and three siblings. My parents actually built the home we owned. Living in Nigeria has influenced my current work so much, and I think that’s evident from my designs. Nigeria and African prints are so beautiful and inspiring, that it’d be harder not to make them into something beautiful. I love that I’m able to use styles and prints that I was familiar with from my childhood and use them to create clothes for people to wear today. You can learn a lot about my childhood just by looking at the patterns and little messages included in my designs. (My new African-Cow print Maxi Kimono Dress has my name on it!) My experience growing up in Nigeria is why I am so committed to blending western and African styles. I try to incorporate at least two cultures into each garment, and I usually include a beautiful African print.
foxbaltimore.com
Morgan State renting out Baltimore hotel to house hundreds of students
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Taylor Johnson is gearing up for his freshman year of college. “Morgan State was a perfect choice for me,” Johnson said Friday. But the 18-year-old from Newark, New Jersey will not be living in a dorm room this fall. Instead he’ll be living in a hotel, along with a few hundred other Morgan State University Students.
Activists take stand against homelessness with encampment at War Memorial Plaza
The Black Community Development Coalition set up an encampment Wednesday at the War Memorial Plaza at City Hall.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1
A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Barry Farm redevelopment to start construction on first new building
The Asberry will start construction in September, aimed at housing seniors. The Barry Farms redevelopment team will start construction in September on The Asberry, a mixed-use, 108-unit senior apartment complex, and commercial center. The complex will be available for former Barry Farm residents aged 55 and older and other seniors making between 30 and 80% of the area median income. (Colleen Grablick / DCist, Tristan Navera / Washington Business Journal)
Wbaltv.com
Artist behind wire sculptures hanging from Baltimore traffic signals leaves mark on city he loves
The man behind wire sculptures hung on Baltimore City traffic light wires wants to leave his mark on the city he loves. From characters like SpongeBob SquarePants and Bart Simpson, to positive messages, it's hard to miss the sculptures on Washington Boulevard and elsewhere around the city. The artist behind...
bethesdamagazine.com
Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring
Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
Comments / 7