wwnytv.com
Massena man allegedly caught in Nebraska with 258 lbs of cocaine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WWNY) - A Massena man is in a Nebraska jail after police allegedly found more than 250 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol say they pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 80 driven by 31-year-old Steven Windoloski for a license plate violation late Thursday morning.
informnny.com
Man arrested on physical abuse charges in Franklin County
MOIRA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested on numerous charges following a domestic dispute in the North Country. According to New York State Police, on August 17 Troopers responded to a domestic dispute in the town of Moira. An investigation led by State Police revealed that 47-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities believe medical issue is the cause of fatal ATV crash near Stapleton
STAPLETON, Neb. -- A North Platte man is dead following an ATV accident. The crash happened Wednesday morning about eight miles southwest of Stapleton. Authorities say it appears 60-year-old Michael Hiatt lost control of his ATV and rolled it while rounding up loose cattle. Investigators say it appears Hiatt suffered...
suncommunitynews.com
Lengthy investigation yields indictment and felony arrest
PLATTSBURGH | A Franklin County man is facing several charges following an investigation into alleged threats of violence and the violation of a court order. Dennis V. Burnor, who is currently incarcerated at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, was arraigned on a felony indictment in Clinton County Court Aug. 16. According...
WKTV
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
wwnytv.com
Morristown man faces federal fraud charges
BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown man is one of two people indicted on fraud charges in Buffalo Wednesday. A federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging 51-year-old Darin Pastor of Morristown and 59-year-old Halford Johnson of Brockport, N.Y., with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, securities fraud, and wire fraud.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in the City of Ogdensburg. According to NYSP, 45-year-old Jason A. Montroy of Canton was pulled over on State Route 37 in Ogdensburg on August 11 for speeding. However, when pulled over, Montroy was found to be...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County to appeal court decision on unpaid tax collection
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The battle continues between Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County over collecting unpaid property taxes. The county has filed notice that it will appeal a recent ruling that Ogdensburg officials called “an enormous victory” for the city. Earlier this month, a state appeals court...
wwnytv.com
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is hesitant, when it comes to taking over the now-closed Ogdensburg prison property. Mayor Mike Skelly has said the prison and grounds could serve as an additional business park. But Steve Lawrence, head of the Port Authority, says the...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Monsters Land at Massena on Day 3 of the TITLE
MASSENA, N.Y. – As should be no surprise, more massive St. Lawrence River smallmouth were weighed on Day 3 of the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury. Arkansas pro Spencer Shuffield swung for the fences and returned to the weigh-in with a five-fish limit weighing 23 pounds, 3 ounces, one of the biggest bags of the tournament so far. He moves straight to Sunday’s Championship Round, while nine other pros in Group A advance to Saturday’s Knockout Round.
northcountrynow.com
First cast catch in Waddington
Luke Murphy, 9, of Lisbon, holds a largemouth bass caught seconds after his first-ever cast into the St. Lawrence River. He was fishing during the recent Waddington Homecoming, attending with his parents Michael and Jennifer Murphy. Photo submitted by Michael and Jennifer Murphy.
mynbc5.com
Crews battle fire at popular northern New York restaurant
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Crews worked overnight to fight a fire at a popular Saranac Lake restaurant. The Saranac Lake Police Department said a fire broke out at McKenzie's Grille on Lake Flower Avenue last night. Officials said the fire is out, and the roadway surrounding the restaurant has...
dailyadvent.com
St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner says he’s addressing recommendations from investigation
St. Lawrence’s Seeber assures department aims to heed firm’s suggestions to improve policies, procedures St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, 6 Judson St., Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times –––––– – ––– ––– –––––––– –––––– ––––– –– ––––––––––– ––––– –– –––––– –––––– –––––––– –––––––– ––––––––– ––––––– –– ––– ––––––– ––––––– ––––––––––––– –– –––...
“Potty Town” Plunges Depths of Upstate Man’s 18 Year Revenge Feud
There are a ton of movies about a person wronged seeking their just revenge: John Wick, True Grit, most Tarantino movies. Now one Upstate feud between a man and the village he lives in is getting the feature length treatment as a documentary. It started in 2004 when the Potsdam...
northcountrynow.com
Pros having success in Massena
At this point, everyone’s number is the same – 20. As in 20 pounds. Because unless you eclipse that mark, it seems you’re not going to be safe to advance. Above, Nick Hatfield's 22-1 on the St. Lawrence has him sitting atop Group B. For more about Group B, see story here. Photo courtesy of MLF. Photo by Charles Waldorf.
informnny.com
Meet the NY-21 congressional candidates: Matt Castelli
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — All eyes are on the North Country as candidates vie to represent the 21st Congressional District in this year’s race. Matt Castelli is one of the two democratic candidates running in this year’s race. The 21st is a 15-county district, making it the...
News Channel Nebraska
Cozad Community Schools names new interim superintendent
COZAD, Neb. -- Cozad Community Schools Board members appointed a new interim superintendent at their meeting this week. It comes after the board accepted the resignation of Angela Simpson. Simpson served as superintendent for one year, but was put on administrative leave earlier this month. The exact details as to why have been kept quiet.
