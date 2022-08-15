Read full article on original website
KTBS
Louisiana bond commission keeps hold on New Orleans projects over city's abortion stance
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana State Bond Commission on Thursday voted for the second consecutive month to delay approval of funding for a New Orleans electrical substation over local officials' defiance of the state's abortion ban. Commissioners voted 7-6 to deny a request from the Sewerage & Water...
KTBS
Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks
The Louisiana State Capitol. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that...
KTBS
Pay for Louisiana Capitol security director will rival police chief compensation
The Louisiana State Capitol (Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Leaders in the Louisiana Legislature are expected to set a salary range by week’s end for the director of a new capitol security force. The compensation will be on par with what many police chiefs around the state make. The director, who...
KTBS
Louisiana tax refunds may be going to unclaimed property
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
KTBS
Red flag laws: What are they?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 2022 has seen a rash of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, N.Y., the massacre of innocents has generated a cry for new “red flag” laws. “Red flag laws are supposed to be a way to address some of the mass...
KTBS
Arkansas gubernatorial candidate visits Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, made a stop in Texarkana Wednesday as part of his “Walk a Mile in Your Shoes” tour. Jones is facing Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the race for governor. The general election is set for Nov. 8.
KTBS
After missed warnings before toddler’s fentanyl death, child welfare supervisor resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. - A supervisor at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has resigned after overseeing the case of a 2-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose despite three warnings that the department needed to check on him. DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters released new information this...
KTBS
Some areas in the ArkLaTex are ending burn bans with recent rainfall
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some burn bans are being dropped as sporadic rainfall has been recorded over the ArkLaTex in recent days. Caddo Parish and Webster Parish are the latest to drop from the list on Thursday. Bossier and Natchitoches ended their burn bans last week. Here's a look at the...
