Louisiana State

KTBS

Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks

The Louisiana State Capitol. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that...
KTBS

Louisiana tax refunds may be going to unclaimed property

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
KTBS

Red flag laws: What are they?

SHREVEPORT, La. -- 2022 has seen a rash of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, N.Y., the massacre of innocents has generated a cry for new “red flag” laws. “Red flag laws are supposed to be a way to address some of the mass...
KTBS

Arkansas gubernatorial candidate visits Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, made a stop in Texarkana Wednesday as part of his “Walk a Mile in Your Shoes” tour. Jones is facing Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the race for governor. The general election is set for Nov. 8.
