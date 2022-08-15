Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Why Your Affair Recovery Therapy Might Not Be Working
Discovering an affair is one of life’s most painful experiences. For many, just getting through the day requires herculean strength. After all, most people can’t fathom that their partners are capable of cheating—until it happens. Despite being in uncharted territory, most couples do their best to piece...
psychologytoday.com
Create Free Time Within Your Overwhelmed Work Life
If you feel like abandoning your business or quitting your job, it may be that you're not working sustainably. Know your primary values in work and life, and let these drive your choices and the way you work. Simplify, streamline and systematize your processes to free up more time for...
psychologytoday.com
Using Ring Theory Paradigm in a Couple Dealing With a Terminal Illness
In Ring Theory, the ill partner becomes the priority, and the other partner cannot reveal their angst and grief to the ill partner. Ring Theory has most benefit the closer one is to a crisis, but other approaches should be looked at as one has had time to process. The...
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Warning to anyone who’s had Covid over distressing side effects that can strike two years later
CATCHING Covid increases your risk of conditions including dementia, psychosis and brain fog up to two years after infection, a new study suggests. Scientists at the University of Oxford also noted a greater risk of anxiety and depression, but found this subsides two months after infection. The study, which was...
ADDitude
Q: “Is It Anxiety? Nervousness? Worry? What’s the Difference?”
Q: “What’s the difference between anxiety, nervousness, and worry? Aren’t they all related? Does my ADHD have anything to do with my emotional responses?”. Nervousness, worry, and anxiety are closely related concepts. Though the terms are often used interchangeably, they each have different meanings and manifestations. Nervousness...
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo
According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
15 Traits of the Heyoka Empath and Why They're Said to Be the Most Powerful
Empathic skills are usually viewed as either a blessing or a curse, depending on one’s perspective. Being able to intuit and feel the emotions of others can be taxing, but it also has great potential to improve our relationships, heal others, and even help us walk through the world with wisdom.
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
We Asked Parents With Migraine to Share Their Best Tips for Coping
Parenting can be a headache for anyone. But parenting with migraine can be a challenge like no other. There’s the practical matter, of course: For people with migraine shrieks from a toddler, a shattered sleep schedule from an infant, or an argument with a teen that doesn’t seem to understand the word curfew aren’t just small annoyances. Loud sounds, lack of sleep, and stress can trigger a seriously limiting migraine attack that lingers for days.
How To Reduce Inflammation In the Body, According to Doctors
Whatever health woe you’re experiencing—whether it’s a rash or something more serious such as cancer or cognitive decline—Googling your condition will likely lead you to one word: inflammation. While it’s true that high levels of chronic inflammation can lead to health problems, this connection also raises important questions. For example, can inflammation be prevented and if so, does that mean you can protect yourself from sickness and disease?
powerofpositivity.com
Here’s Why Most Empaths Struggle with “Belonging”
Do people often come running for you when they need someone to talk to? Perhaps they are attracted to the inner light of your empathetic spirit. It’s a gift that you may still be trying to understand. However, as much as others rely on you, perhaps you lack a sense of belonging. That’s a common trait of empaths.
psychologytoday.com
The Joint To-Do List
Consider a couple, Steve and Jane, who have been together for four years and recently moved into what they hope will be their forever home. The home was a bit of a fixer-upper, and while they were able to get some of the work done prior to moving in, there is still a long way to go. Steve works from home, and as such, the boundaries between his work life and home life are somewhat diffuse. This means that he often gets caught up in home repairs or stresses about the repairs during what should be his time to focus on his work. Jane has a long commute to work and exceptionally long days and, as such, spends most of her time out of the home. They have recently been getting into fights because of the amount of work that needs to be done in the home, as Steve feels that he can’t escape the mess.
psychologytoday.com
The Road to Intimacy
Have you ever seen a long-term couple that has grown together to such an extent that they even look like each other? Two individual “I’s” have disappeared into a “we." “We get our haircut at Snippit Salon.” “We don’t care for Korean food.”
Opinion: Certain Feelings Should Never Be Tolerated In A Healthy Relationship
I was seething with anger and hurt. It had been over a day since I had received a single text from my boyfriend. A group of friends and I were out at the bar and I had reached out asking if he wanted to meet us.Hours passed and multiple texts were ignored although I could see that they had been read.
psychologytoday.com
How Cannabis Affects Vision
Cannabis causes well-known changes to perception but little is known about its effect on basic vision. A recent study put 31 adult participants through a battery of basic vision tests after smoking cannabis. Small decreases in visual acuity after smoking cannabis were seen across tests of spatial acuity, depth perception,...
Medical News Today
What causes appetite loss in a person living with dementia?
People living with dementia may show signs of appetite loss. The diminished desire to eat may also stem from cognitive impairment or other underlying factors, such as pain or fatigue. Dementia is a term that describes a loss of cognitive abilities, which can include thinking, memory, speech, reasoning, and other...
ohmymag.co.uk
Stress or anxiety?: Here's how to tell the difference
Anxiety and stress are similar, but it is sometimes difficult to tell the difference. But they are not the same thing. Stress is a biological (not psychological) reaction that is triggered by the body when faced with a change/disturbance. Stress is related to a concrete event such as an important decision to be made, an announcement to be made, a project to be delivered, etc.
10 Foods High in Biotin for Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails
Animal sources like beef, fish, eggs and pork are the best foods high in biotin. But you can also find biotin-rich vegetables, like sweet potato and spinach.
How To Combat The Effect Mental Illness Can Have On Hygiene
Certain actions, like not bathing or brushing your teeth, can indicate a mental health condition. Learn how to recognize these signs and what you can do.
