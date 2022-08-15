ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

psychologytoday.com

Why Your Affair Recovery Therapy Might Not Be Working

Discovering an affair is one of life’s most painful experiences. For many, just getting through the day requires herculean strength. After all, most people can’t fathom that their partners are capable of cheating—until it happens. Despite being in uncharted territory, most couples do their best to piece...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Create Free Time Within Your Overwhelmed Work Life

If you feel like abandoning your business or quitting your job, it may be that you're not working sustainably. Know your primary values in work and life, and let these drive your choices and the way you work. Simplify, streamline and systematize your processes to free up more time for...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Medical News Today

What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?

Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
HEALTH
ADDitude

Q: “Is It Anxiety? Nervousness? Worry? What’s the Difference?”

Q: “What’s the difference between anxiety, nervousness, and worry? Aren’t they all related? Does my ADHD have anything to do with my emotional responses?”. Nervousness, worry, and anxiety are closely related concepts. Though the terms are often used interchangeably, they each have different meanings and manifestations. Nervousness...
MENTAL HEALTH
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MindBodyGreen

How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep

Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
HEALTH
SELF

We Asked Parents With Migraine to Share Their Best Tips for Coping

Parenting can be a headache for anyone. But parenting with migraine can be a challenge like no other. There’s the practical matter, of course: For people with migraine shrieks from a toddler, a shattered sleep schedule from an infant, or an argument with a teen that doesn’t seem to understand the word curfew aren’t just small annoyances. Loud sounds, lack of sleep, and stress can trigger a seriously limiting migraine attack that lingers for days.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

How To Reduce Inflammation In the Body, According to Doctors

Whatever health woe you’re experiencing—whether it’s a rash or something more serious such as cancer or cognitive decline—Googling your condition will likely lead you to one word: inflammation. While it’s true that high levels of chronic inflammation can lead to health problems, this connection also raises important questions. For example, can inflammation be prevented and if so, does that mean you can protect yourself from sickness and disease?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
powerofpositivity.com

Here’s Why Most Empaths Struggle with “Belonging”

Do people often come running for you when they need someone to talk to? Perhaps they are attracted to the inner light of your empathetic spirit. It’s a gift that you may still be trying to understand. However, as much as others rely on you, perhaps you lack a sense of belonging. That’s a common trait of empaths.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Joint To-Do List

Consider a couple, Steve and Jane, who have been together for four years and recently moved into what they hope will be their forever home. The home was a bit of a fixer-upper, and while they were able to get some of the work done prior to moving in, there is still a long way to go. Steve works from home, and as such, the boundaries between his work life and home life are somewhat diffuse. This means that he often gets caught up in home repairs or stresses about the repairs during what should be his time to focus on his work. Jane has a long commute to work and exceptionally long days and, as such, spends most of her time out of the home. They have recently been getting into fights because of the amount of work that needs to be done in the home, as Steve feels that he can’t escape the mess.
HOME & GARDEN
psychologytoday.com

The Road to Intimacy

Have you ever seen a long-term couple that has grown together to such an extent that they even look like each other? Two individual “I’s” have disappeared into a “we." “We get our haircut at Snippit Salon.” “We don’t care for Korean food.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Cannabis Affects Vision

Cannabis causes well-known changes to perception but little is known about its effect on basic vision. A recent study put 31 adult participants through a battery of basic vision tests after smoking cannabis. Small decreases in visual acuity after smoking cannabis were seen across tests of spatial acuity, depth perception,...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What causes appetite loss in a person living with dementia?

People living with dementia may show signs of appetite loss. The diminished desire to eat may also stem from cognitive impairment or other underlying factors, such as pain or fatigue. Dementia is a term that describes a loss of cognitive abilities, which can include thinking, memory, speech, reasoning, and other...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Stress or anxiety?: Here's how to tell the difference

Anxiety and stress are similar, but it is sometimes difficult to tell the difference. But they are not the same thing. Stress is a biological (not psychological) reaction that is triggered by the body when faced with a change/disturbance. Stress is related to a concrete event such as an important decision to be made, an announcement to be made, a project to be delivered, etc.
MENTAL HEALTH

