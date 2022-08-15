Consider a couple, Steve and Jane, who have been together for four years and recently moved into what they hope will be their forever home. The home was a bit of a fixer-upper, and while they were able to get some of the work done prior to moving in, there is still a long way to go. Steve works from home, and as such, the boundaries between his work life and home life are somewhat diffuse. This means that he often gets caught up in home repairs or stresses about the repairs during what should be his time to focus on his work. Jane has a long commute to work and exceptionally long days and, as such, spends most of her time out of the home. They have recently been getting into fights because of the amount of work that needs to be done in the home, as Steve feels that he can’t escape the mess.

