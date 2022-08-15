Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The Paradox of Rejecting Uncomfortable Emotions
A team of researchers found evidence of a two-way relationship between feeling uncomfortable emotions and disapproving of them. The results revealed that the more people felt difficult emotions, the more they opposed them. At the same time, the results also showed that the more people opposed uncomfortable emotions, the more...
psychologytoday.com
Using Ring Theory Paradigm in a Couple Dealing With a Terminal Illness
In Ring Theory, the ill partner becomes the priority, and the other partner cannot reveal their angst and grief to the ill partner. Ring Theory has most benefit the closer one is to a crisis, but other approaches should be looked at as one has had time to process. The...
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
psychologytoday.com
Why Your Affair Recovery Therapy Might Not Be Working
Discovering an affair is one of life’s most painful experiences. For many, just getting through the day requires herculean strength. After all, most people can’t fathom that their partners are capable of cheating—until it happens. Despite being in uncharted territory, most couples do their best to piece...
psychologytoday.com
The Practice of Mourning and Living Life Now
Mourning involves moving from the reality we want to the reality that is. We mourn when we lose loved ones, but also when we make choices and lose things, like opportunitie. Thinking about mourning as an everyday practice can enhance our ability to live life in the present. One day,...
psychologytoday.com
The Road to Intimacy
Have you ever seen a long-term couple that has grown together to such an extent that they even look like each other? Two individual “I’s” have disappeared into a “we." “We get our haircut at Snippit Salon.” “We don’t care for Korean food.”
psychologytoday.com
Create Free Time Within Your Overwhelmed Work Life
If you feel like abandoning your business or quitting your job, it may be that you're not working sustainably. Know your primary values in work and life, and let these drive your choices and the way you work. Simplify, streamline and systematize your processes to free up more time for...
psychologytoday.com
Playfully Moving from Trauma and Pain to Healing and Peace
For most of my life, I have felt this tornado of energy and pain swirling inside of me, left from years of child abuse. Nothing relieved this distress until I learned how powerful playful movements can be in healing trauma. Before you can understand how playful movements are your hidden...
psychologytoday.com
The Role Healthy Friction Plays in a Relationship
Not all conflict is negative. Handled the right way, friction can help couples communicate more effectively. A therapist can be a helpful mediator, offering an objective perspective and helping couples navigate thorny issues. No romantic relationship is without its challenges. Seeing our partners differently than we once did, struggling to...
psychologytoday.com
How Panic Represents a Life-Saving Inner Strength
Symptoms of fear and panic are remarkably similar. They involve the physiology of threat. The only difference between fear and panic is that the former is based on real threats, whereas the latter is unnecessary. Panic is much less dangerous than we think and represents an inner strength that can...
psychologytoday.com
Learning from Long Covid
Many physicians don’t accept Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS/ME) or Fibromyalgia are real diseases, so many sufferers lack a diagnosis. The causes of Long Covid are also unknown but it has been rapidly accepted as real. The reasons behind these different trajectories, and their consequences, have implications for how medicine...
psychologytoday.com
The Rise of Empowered, Single Women
Last week, the post “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men” by Greg Matos, PsyD, started trending, and I was thrilled. As a single person in her 30s, a therapist, and an author whose work centers around dating and healthy relationships, I am grateful for this culture shift. Until...
psychologytoday.com
The Right Time to Get a Divorce
Among the strong signals that it is time to leave a relationship: Your partner’s habits put you and your children at risk. Another: Your partner cannot stop cheating on you. If your partner cannot stop lying to you about important matters, divorce may be the best course.. There are...
psychologytoday.com
5 Key Lessons from the Study of Forgiveness
Growth in the moral virtues has been de-emphasized in philosophy and in psychotherapy. Yet, when clients are given the opportunity to forgive those who have hurt them, this new therapeutic approach can be very healing for clients. Perhaps it is time to re-examine the ancient tradition of encouraging people to...
psychologytoday.com
Breaking Free From a Narcissistic Parent
Children of narcissistic parents often endure emotional abuse, and fail to receive the emotional support they need. Understanding the narcissistic parent’s behavior is an essential step and a great place to start. Practice radical acceptance by unlearning self-blame and seeing your parents for who they are, without making excuses...
psychologytoday.com
Can I Change My Partner?
A partner’s choice or inability to change doesn’t reflect on you or your worthiness. Change is complicated, and it can feel confusing about whose responsibility it is in a relationship. Try to pick partners you don't have to change to love or feel loved by. In my office...
psychologytoday.com
Early Recollections and Empathic Use of Self
An empathic use of self facilitates an understanding of a person's early recollections. An empathic use of self contributes to developing a relationship with an individual. Early recollections are possible to understand through an experiential and reasoning process. One of the best ways to understand the meaning of an individual's...
psychologytoday.com
Why ‘Dealing With People’ Has Become Our Biggest Struggle
Many people report that "dealing with others" is their biggest struggle at work when it comes to their well-being. According to Professor Jane Dutton, high-quality connections at work can provide a sense of positive regard for others. To increase high-quality connections, workplaces should set rules of engagement and reward collective...
psychologytoday.com
The Joint To-Do List
Consider a couple, Steve and Jane, who have been together for four years and recently moved into what they hope will be their forever home. The home was a bit of a fixer-upper, and while they were able to get some of the work done prior to moving in, there is still a long way to go. Steve works from home, and as such, the boundaries between his work life and home life are somewhat diffuse. This means that he often gets caught up in home repairs or stresses about the repairs during what should be his time to focus on his work. Jane has a long commute to work and exceptionally long days and, as such, spends most of her time out of the home. They have recently been getting into fights because of the amount of work that needs to be done in the home, as Steve feels that he can’t escape the mess.
psychologytoday.com
When Truth Is Overrated: The Advantages of Dishonesty
If you want other people to trust you, whatever lies you tell should be motivated by the benign intention to help rather than harm them. Speaking tactically and tactfully to another is both polite and strategically beneficial in relationships. It can be advisable to lie to someone when telling them...
