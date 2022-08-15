ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

KRON4 News

Larger dogs being left behind as shelters see adoption slowdown

(KRON) — Larger dogs are seeing longer stays in shelters in the face of a significant slowdown of adoptions that could be “devastating” for local shelter dogs, according to a press release from the Berkeley Humane Society. Prior to the pandemic, the length of time a dog would spend at Berkeley Humane was under two […]
BERKELEY, CA
kuic.com

Solano Library Literacy Volunteers Needed; Trainings Begin September 7th

Solano County Library Adult Literacy Services is looking for volunteers to provide tutoring in-person or online, for adults in Cordelia, Dixon, Fairfield, Rio Vista, Suisun,. Vacaville, and Vallejo, who want to improve their reading, writing, or speaking skills. More than 100,000 adults in Solano County struggle with literacy, meaning that their.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Barktoberfest in Rocklin at Johnson Springview Park

10th Annual Placer SPCA event makes move to Rocklin this October. Rocklin, Calif. – The Placer SPCA has moved this year’s Barktoberfest out of Roseville and into Rocklin. The canine-friendly event is now slated for October 22nd at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. Admission is FREE. Prices for Biergarten...
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Neighbors, businesses detail homeless crisis near Del Paso Regional Park

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Homelessness continues to be a hot topic in Sacramento as encampments appear on the streets.An online video posted in April shows the roughly three-mile encampment is on city-owned Del Paso Regional Park.Staff claims unhoused people have vandalized property and robbed golfers.Morton Golf operates the golf course. According to a statement, it tells CBS13 it has 24/7 security to ensure customers continue to have the best experience during visits."It is our hope that policy change and future resource allocation will create better solutions for the homeless and the community," wrote owner Ken Morton, Jr.  "We know that this...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Firefighters save Palladio restaurant from after hours fire

Multiple units from Folsom Fire Department, El Dorado Hills and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio at Broadstone complex late Aug. 10. At 10:40 p.m. Aug. 10, units were dispatched to the reported fire at Petra Greek after an alarm...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father of Monterey Trail student that was attacked says it was over "Jordans"

ELK GROVE — A 15-year-old Elk Grove high school student will be monitored under concussion protocol after police said he was attacked by a classmate with a fire extinguisher. Kawame Curry Sr. told CBS13 that his son, Kawame "KJ" Curry Jr., is being monitored "minute-by-minute" after a doctor said brain injuries can manifest over time. Curry said he is still in disbelief that his son was attacked over what he said was a pair of shoes. "The guy was trying to get my son for his shoes, his Jordan's, my son confronted him and checked him about this," said Curry. The confrontation earlier in...
ELK GROVE, CA
daytrippen.com

Caswell Memorial State Park Camping Reservations

Caswell Memorial State Park is located along the Stanislaus River near the town of Ripon, California. The Park is an 80-mile drive from San Francisco and an excellent weekend camping destination. Caswell Memorial State Park is surrounded by farmland, but the area around the river remains much the same as...
RIPON, CA
Sacramento Observer

Free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway August 19

On Friday, August 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., St. HOPE invites Sacramento students and families to a free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway. This celebration is a great way to kick off the new school year and make sure students across the Sacramento region have a backpack and the school supplies they need to succeed in school. In addition to giving away backpacks and school supplies, there will be a delicious BBQ, fun activities, games, and prizes for the whole community to enjoy.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
ELK GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

What’s behind the increase in missing girls?

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing.  If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly Stockton woman kidnapped, taken to her home and robbed

(BCN) — A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from the […]
STOCKTON, CA

