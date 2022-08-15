Read full article on original website
Larger dogs being left behind as shelters see adoption slowdown
(KRON) — Larger dogs are seeing longer stays in shelters in the face of a significant slowdown of adoptions that could be “devastating” for local shelter dogs, according to a press release from the Berkeley Humane Society. Prior to the pandemic, the length of time a dog would spend at Berkeley Humane was under two […]
Vallejo mom working 2 jobs to make ends meet after being robbed of rent money
Yolanda was robbed of the $2,400 in rent money she took out at a Vallejo bank. Now, she says she has to clean twice as many houses in a day as she normally does to try to make it back.
Teens describe rescue from ride at Napa Town and County Fair
"They just left us swirling up there and they didn't tell us like we were broke down." One teen described and recorded the moment he got stuck on The Rampage ride with his friend. No one was hurt before or during the rescue.
kuic.com
Solano Library Literacy Volunteers Needed; Trainings Begin September 7th
Solano County Library Adult Literacy Services is looking for volunteers to provide tutoring in-person or online, for adults in Cordelia, Dixon, Fairfield, Rio Vista, Suisun,. Vacaville, and Vallejo, who want to improve their reading, writing, or speaking skills. More than 100,000 adults in Solano County struggle with literacy, meaning that their.
rosevilletoday.com
Barktoberfest in Rocklin at Johnson Springview Park
10th Annual Placer SPCA event makes move to Rocklin this October. Rocklin, Calif. – The Placer SPCA has moved this year’s Barktoberfest out of Roseville and into Rocklin. The canine-friendly event is now slated for October 22nd at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. Admission is FREE. Prices for Biergarten...
Neighbors, businesses detail homeless crisis near Del Paso Regional Park
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Homelessness continues to be a hot topic in Sacramento as encampments appear on the streets.An online video posted in April shows the roughly three-mile encampment is on city-owned Del Paso Regional Park.Staff claims unhoused people have vandalized property and robbed golfers.Morton Golf operates the golf course. According to a statement, it tells CBS13 it has 24/7 security to ensure customers continue to have the best experience during visits."It is our hope that policy change and future resource allocation will create better solutions for the homeless and the community," wrote owner Ken Morton, Jr. "We know that this...
goldcountrymedia.com
Firefighters save Palladio restaurant from after hours fire
Multiple units from Folsom Fire Department, El Dorado Hills and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio at Broadstone complex late Aug. 10. At 10:40 p.m. Aug. 10, units were dispatched to the reported fire at Petra Greek after an alarm...
KCRA.com
Massive holiday light display ‘Enchant’ coming to Sutter Health Park for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The massive holiday light display "Enchant" is making its way to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this holiday season. The walkthrough maze boasts 4 million lights and calls itself the "world's largest holiday-themed light event." Enchant opens officially on Nov. 25, and is a 10-acre...
Father of Monterey Trail student that was attacked says it was over "Jordans"
ELK GROVE — A 15-year-old Elk Grove high school student will be monitored under concussion protocol after police said he was attacked by a classmate with a fire extinguisher. Kawame Curry Sr. told CBS13 that his son, Kawame "KJ" Curry Jr., is being monitored "minute-by-minute" after a doctor said brain injuries can manifest over time. Curry said he is still in disbelief that his son was attacked over what he said was a pair of shoes. "The guy was trying to get my son for his shoes, his Jordan's, my son confronted him and checked him about this," said Curry. The confrontation earlier in...
daytrippen.com
Caswell Memorial State Park Camping Reservations
Caswell Memorial State Park is located along the Stanislaus River near the town of Ripon, California. The Park is an 80-mile drive from San Francisco and an excellent weekend camping destination. Caswell Memorial State Park is surrounded by farmland, but the area around the river remains much the same as...
Sacramento Observer
Free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway August 19
On Friday, August 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., St. HOPE invites Sacramento students and families to a free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway. This celebration is a great way to kick off the new school year and make sure students across the Sacramento region have a backpack and the school supplies they need to succeed in school. In addition to giving away backpacks and school supplies, there will be a delicious BBQ, fun activities, games, and prizes for the whole community to enjoy.
'I want to live at home' | The battle of a conservatorship funded by tax dollars
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Garth Schutte, 40, has been taken by the state. His mother, Jill, and older brothers, Ian and Russell, aren't allowed to speak to or see Garth. They don't know where he lives. That's because Garth has been placed under a limited conservatorship. In California, a conservatorship...
'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
kion546.com
Stolen 51 foot yacht found damaged and rummaged through in Sacramento River
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A yacht owner is trying to figure out how much it will cost to repair his stolen and damaged 51-foot yacht. It happened on Aug. 14, right before the sun came up. That is when a neighbor spotted Tom Hopkins’ yacht backing out but didn’t see Tom operating.
What’s behind the increase in missing girls?
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing. If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville mental health crisis facility to open as part of Placer County’s Adult System of Care
Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center, a new resource during mental health crises. Roseville, Calif.- Placer County celebrated the addition of the Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center-a new, voluntary urgent care center for residents experiencing a mental health crisis. The facility, located on the county’s Adult System of Care campus at...
15-year-old back home after alleged homicide attempt by other student at Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
KCRA.com
Parents discover special needs child was attending a new school 5 days after the first day
ELK GROVE, Calif. — For the first five days of the 2022-23 school year, Eric Waller put his special needs daughter on a school bus — thinking she was being taken to Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove. As it turns out, that's not where high school...
Elderly Stockton woman kidnapped, taken to her home and robbed
(BCN) — A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from the […]
