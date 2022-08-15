Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Scientists clarify how best known superconductor works
In a series of experiments on lanthanum superhydride with impurities, researchers from Skoltech, Lebedev Physical Institute of RAS and their colleagues from the United States, Germany and Japan, have established the mechanism behind the highest-temperature superconductivity in polyhydrides observed to date. Reported in Advanced Materials, the discovery paves the way for future studies pursuing materials that conduct electricity with zero resistance at or close to room temperature. Those would come in handy for superconducting electronics and quantum computers, maglev trains, MRI machines, particle accelerators, and perhaps even nuclear fission reactors and lossless power lines, if you're into that kind of thing.
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
Ars Technica
Scientists bent frickin’ laser beams to create this detailed image of a cat
Every cat owner knows how their feline companions delight in chasing a tiny pinpoint of light from a simple laser pointer. Now, Brazilian physicists have figured out how to trap and bend laser light into intricate shapes, producing the impressive photorealistic image of a cat pictured above. Among other potential applications, their method—described in a recent paper posted to the physics arXiv—could prove useful for building better optical traps to create clouds of ultra-cold atoms for a variety of quantum experiments.
Nature.com
Bullied abroad: how foreign researchers can fight back
You have full access to this article via your institution. In many leading scientific nations, early-career researchers who arrive from other countries are playing a growing part in research. The proportion of postdoctoral researchers on temporary visas in the United States, for example, rose from 39% in 2009 to 56% in 2019, while that of research assistants working in the United Kingdom but born elsewhere increased from 43% in 2013 to 50% in 2021. That’s good for science, because, according to some studies, researchers who work outside their home nation are disproportionately productive, at least when measured in terms of publications and patents1.
Smithonian
Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life
The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
Digital Trends
Scientists just achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing
A research team from the Japanese Institute for Molecular Science has now made a great stride in quantum computing, making it happen with the help of a two-qubit gate. A qubit is the quantum equivalent of a binary bit, which is a basic unit of information used in computing. The...
Nature.com
Nature.com
Geoelectrochemistry-driven alteration of amino acids to derivative organics in carbonaceous chondrite parent bodies
A long-standing question regarding carbonaceous chondrites (CCs) is how the CCs' organics were sourced and converted before and after the accretion of their parent bodies. Growing evidence shows that amino acid abundances in CCs decrease with an elongated aqueous alteration. However, the underlying chemical processes are unclear. If CCs' parent bodies were water-rock differentiated, pH and redox gradients can drive electrochemical reactions by using H2 as an electron source. Here, we simulate such redox conditions and demonstrate that Î±-amino acids are electrochemically altered to monoamines and Î±-hydroxy acids on FeS and NiS catalysts at 25"‰Â°C. This conversion is consistent with their enrichment compared to amino acid analogs in heavily altered CCs. Our results thus suggest that H2 can be an important driver for organic evolution in water-rock differentiated CC parent bodies as well as the Solar System icy bodies that might possess similar pH and redox gradients.
Nature.com
Nature.com
Displacement of peer play by screen time: associations with toddler development
Young children's digital media use may adversely affect child development, but the mechanisms of this association are unclear. We evaluated whether screen time displaces reading and peer play time, which are subsequently associated with child development. Methods. When children were 12, 18, 24, 30, and 36 months, mothers (n"‰="‰3894) reported...
Nature.com
Researchers developed a new robot that could help us travel around black holes
The robot recreates the same environment found around black holes. It does so by moving in a curved space. It could one day allow us to further study black holes. There is one constant on Earth and that is that when humans, animals, and machines move, they always push against something, whether it’s the ground, air, or water. This fact consists of the law of conservation momentum and was up to now undisputed.
Nature.com
Metagenomic data from cerebrospinal fluid permits tracing the origin and spread of Neisseria meningitidis CC4821 in China
Metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) is useful for difficult to cultivate pathogens. Here, we use cerebrospinal fluid mNGS to diagnose invasive meningococcal disease. The complete genome sequences of Neisseria meningitidis were assembled using N. meningitidis of ST4821-serotype C isolated from four patients. To investigate the phylogeny, 165 CC4821 N. meningitidis genomes from 1972 to 2017 were also included. The core genome accumulated variation at a rate of 4.84Ã—10âˆ’8 substitutions/nucleotide site/year. CC4821 differentiated into four sub-lineages during evolution (A, B, C, and D). While evolving from sub-lineage A (early stage) to sub-lineage D (late stage), the ST and CC4821 serotype converged into the ST4821-serotype C clone. Most strains of sub-lineage D were isolated from invasive meningococcal disease, with increasing resistance to quinolones. Phylogeographic analysis suggests that CC4821 has spread across 14 countries. Thus, the selective pressure of quinolones may cause CC4821 to converge evolutionarily, making it more invasive and facilitating its spread.
Nature.com
Nature.com
Photocatalytic cyclization of nitrogen-centered radicals with carbon nitride through promoting substrate/catalyst interaction
The use of metal-free carbon nitride and light to drive catalytic transformations constitutes a sustainable strategy for organic synthesis. At the moment, enhancing the intrinsic activity of CN catalysts by tuning the interfacial coupling between catalyst and substrate remains challenging. Herein, we demonstrate that urea-derived carbon nitride catalysts with the abundant âˆ’NH2 groups and the relative positive charged surface could effectively complex with the deprotonated anionic intermediate to improve the adsorption of organic reactants on the catalyst surface. The decreased oxidation potential and upshift in its highest occupied molecular orbital position make the electron abstraction kinetics by the catalyst more energetically favorable. The prepared catalyst is thus utilized for the photocatalytic cyclization of nitrogen-centered radicals for the synthesis of diverse pharmaceutical-related compounds (33 examples) with high activity and reusability, which shows competent performance to the homogeneous catalysts.
Nature.com
Associations of genetic liability for Alzheimer's disease with cognition and eye movements in a large, population-based cohort study
To identify cognitive measures that may be particularly sensitive to early cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), we investigated the relation between genetic risk for AD and cognitive task performance in a large population-based cohort study. We measured performance on memory, processing speed, executive function, crystallized intelligence and eye movement tasks in 5182 participants of the Rhineland Study, aged 30 to 95 years. We quantified genetic risk for AD by creating three weighted polygenic risk scores (PRS) based on the genome-wide significant single-nucleotide polymorphisms coming from three different genetic association studies. We assessed the relation of AD PRS with cognitive performance using generalized linear models. Three PRS were associated with lower performance on the Corsi forward task, and two PRS were associated with a lower probability of correcting antisaccade errors, but none of these associations remained significant after correction for multiple testing. Associations between age and trail-making test A (TMT-A) performance were modified by AD genetic risk, with individuals at high genetic risk showing the strongest association. We conclude that no single measure of our cognitive test battery robustly captures genetic liability for AD as quantified by current PRS. However, Corsi forward performance and the probability of correcting antisaccade errors may represent promising candidates whose ability to capture genetic liability for AD should be investigated further. Additionally, our finding on TMT-A performance suggests that processing speed represents a sensitive marker of AD genetic risk in old age and supports the processing speed theory of age-related cognitive decline.
Nature.com
A dataset of road-killed vertebrates collected via citizen science from 2014"“2020
Data on road-killed animals is essential for assessing the impact of roads on biodiversity. In most European countries data on road-killed huntable wildlife exists, but data on other vertebrate species (e.g. amphibians, reptiles, small mammals) is scarce. Therefore, we conducted a citizen science project on road-killed vertebrates as a useful supplement to data on huntable wildlife collected by public authorities. The dataset contains 15198 reports with 17163 individual road-killed vertebrates collected by 912 participants. The reports were made in 44 countries, but the majority of data was reported in Austria. We implemented a data validation routine which led to three quality levels. Reports in quality level 1 are published via GBIF, reports in quality level 2 via Zenodo and reports in quality level 3 were deleted. The dataset is relevant for the scientific community studying impacts of roads on fauna as well as for those who are responsible for road planning and implementing mitigation measures.
The U.S. accused a Chinese MIT professor of spying. Now cleared, he’s helped discover what may be the ‘best semiconductor material ever found’
A team of researchers from MIT and other institutions say they've found the "best semiconductor material ever found," even better than the ubiquitous silicon. Sergi Reboredo—VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) A team of researchers has discovered what the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calls the “best semiconductor material...
