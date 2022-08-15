ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, CO

theprowersjournal.com

CPW Awards Grant for Bent County Trap Club

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program (SRDG). The funds will go toward developing new shooting ranges and upgrading existing ranges. SRDG supports the establishment, improvement and expansion of safe shooting facilities in Colorado and...
COLORADO STATE

