After a successful resource fair at the La Junta Senior Center, which was packed with Veterans from a wide range of generations, all receiving a plethora of information on benefits and services, VA ECHCS (Veterans Affairs Colorado Health Care System) director Michael Kilmer broke the news that he and his team were able to prevent the closure of the VA clinics in Lamar, Burlington, Salida, and La Junta, at least for the next four years.

LA JUNTA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO