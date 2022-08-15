Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
What's Going On This Weekend
The weekend is here and it's time to have some fun. Let's take a look at What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Fire Department battles grass fire near N. Kelley and E. Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department battled a grass fire near N. Kelley and E. Hefner on Friday morning. The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials said sparks from a welder started the blaze, which was quickly put out. No structures were threatened by...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City's sprawling growth causing reduction in speed limits
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The sprawling growth of Oklahoma City is causing a reduction in speed for some county roads. Oklahoma County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to lower speed limits from 55 to 45 miles per hour. "It was requested by the district commissioner's office. There had been an...
okcfox.com
Enid man searching for owner after dog attacked him at dog park
Enid, Okla. (KOKH) — A man says he was attacked by a pit bull at the Enid dog park Thursday morning and now he is searching for the dog's owner to get its vaccine records. Tim Hunhoff says he has twenty-five staples in his leg and an ER bill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Water line breaks open at Mercy Hospital's Oklahoma City campus
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A main water line broke open on the south side of Mercy Hospital's Oklahoma City campus on Tuesday afternoon. The city of Oklahoma City was on site assessing the damage and seeing what the next steps would be. Mercy said there was no impact on...
okcfox.com
Edmond Police Department pull stolen SUV from pond near 15th and Kelly
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are working a scene near 15th and Kelly to retrieve an SUV from a pond. The pond is near the Hidden Prairie Neighborhood. Someone noticed the SUV on Tuesday morning after the water levels in the pond got low due to the drought.
okcfox.com
AJ Ferrari charged with burglary in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — Former OSU wrestler AJ Ferarri has now been charged with burglary and larceny. The charges stem from an incident on July 17. Ferrari was also charged earlier this month with sexual battery. Those charges come after a sexual assault investigation that stems from an incident...
okcfox.com
OSU names Iron Monk as school's official craft beer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University Athletics has partnered with Stillwater's own Iron Monk Brewing Company to make Iron Monk the official craft beer of OSU. The Iron Monk Taproom will host A Night with OSU from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 20 to celebrate the partnership. The new co-branded craft beer called 1890 Original will be debuted at the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Authorities looking for woman in her 60s or 70s who allegedly robbed MidFirst Bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — Authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed the MidFirst Bank on North Harrison Street on Thursday. Authorities said a woman entered the bank around 2 p.m. and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the teller. The woman, believed to be in her...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Woman sold truck to a buyer using a fake title
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who allegedly sold a truck to someone using a fake title. Police are looking for the woman seen on the top of this page. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Tips can also be...
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE: An Authentic Mexican Experience at Azteca
An Oklahoma City restaurant is taking diners on a trip to Mexico. This charming, family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican in a vibrant space. Azteca Co-owner Alejandrina Camarena shows us some of their popular dishes, plus infused water you won't find anywhere else. If you'd like to take a trip yourself,...
okcfox.com
Millwood Public Schools dealing with string of thefts dating back to May
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A lone thief in the night is making his rounds around the Millwood Public Schools not once, not twice, but multiple times. “It started off with tires out of my bus barn, they've stolen a gate, a fence,” said superintendent Cecilia Robinson-Woods. It was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
OCSO looking for kids who stole tricycles from daycare
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is asking the public for their help in identifying some kids who they say stole tricycles from a daycare. OCSO says three tricycles, valued at about $1,000, were stolen from a daycare facility located within the Francis Tuttle Technology Center - Rockwell Campus by the pictured kids.
okcfox.com
Yukon Public Schools placed on lockdown following gun threat
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — A 19-year-old was arrested after sending a threatening text message to Yukon High School administrators, forcing the school to go on lockdown. On Aug. 18 around 10:30 a.m., the Yukon Police Department (YPD) was notified by a school resource officer at Yukon High School that school administrators had received a threatening text message. The text was directed at several students and the suspect, later to be identified as Ethan Lowe, said in the message that he would bring a handgun to the school to confront the named students.
okcfox.com
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Puppy Willow
The OKC Animal Welfare needs your help. The shelter is well over capacity with precious animals looking for a forever home. Jerri McDowell brought this sweet pup, Willow, to our Living Oklahoma studios. She shares why it's the perfect time to adopt or foster an animal. If you want to...
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for man who stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe's in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store. Police say the man pictured at the top of the page stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Lowe's at I-240 and Santa Fe. If anyone...
okcfox.com
Warrior Spotlight: New program in Oklahoma works with military veteran entrepreneurs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new program in Oklahoma is striving to show veterans their mindset a new set of tools that can bring them the next level of accomplishment. In just two short years, OK VetWorks Business Management Program Administrator Daron Hoggatt has watched the program grow to accomplish incredible things.
okcfox.com
Transgender woman feels Tulsa police failed her
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman says she was the victim of a hate crime and that the Tulsa Police Department "failed her miserably," but the department says it doesn't have enough evidence that what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can...
okcfox.com
'Armed and dangerous': Crescent schools on alert following escape of convicted rapist
CRESCENT, Okla. (KOKH) — A convicted rapist serving a life sentence escaped from an Arkansas prison earlier this month, and now Crescent Public Schools said he and his two accomplices might try to come to the district or the surrounding area. Samuel Hartman escaped from the East Arkansas Regional...
okcfox.com
Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone looking for stand-ins in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The upcoming Paramount Plus series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone needs stand-ins for upcoming shoots in Oklahoma City. Stand-ins work in place of actors and actresses between takes to help the camera and lighting crew while they focus their instruments. No prior acting experience but...
Comments / 0