Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmersCJ CoombsRea, MO
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interestCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the Pony Express history of 'fast mail'CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Related
kq2.com
Mustangs rank 11th in national summer baseball attendance
(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) The St. Joseph Mustangs 2022 season has come to an end, although the accolades keep rolling in. On the field, the team won the organization's 8th MINK League Championship, defeating the Joplin Outlaws in the Championship Series. And now the team can add another top finish in summer collegiate baseball national attendance rankings.
A quick guide to Missouri hunting permits and seasons
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With fall and winter coming to Missouri, many are preparing for hunting season. If you’re new to the area or new to hunting in general, here’s a quick guide to hunting seasons and permits. How to Get a Permit Permits are fairly easy to get in Missouri. You’ll need to create an […]
Swimming not recommended at Watkins Mill Lake due to E. coli levels
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the E. coli levels at a Missouri lake are higher than normal and swimming is not recommended.
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
kq2.com
Larry Dean Steinman, 70
Larry Dean Steinman, 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. Larry was born December 7, 1951, in Saint Joseph, Missouri to John Kenneth Sr. and Elinore Mae Steinman. Larry graduated from Central High School in 1970. He worked in the construction trades throughout Missouri, Texas, and California, before returning to Saint Joseph.
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
KMBC.com
$1 million Scratchers ticket sold in Lone Jack
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone ended up winning a $1 million prize on a "Millionaire Blowout" Scratchers ticket, the Missouri Lottery said. "The place I was going to stop at had a lot full of cars, so you couldn't get in," the winner said in a news release from the lottery. "So I just went down the road."
IN THIS ARTICLE
kq2.com
Robin Lynn Hoffmann Kernes, 65
Robin Lynn Hoffmann Kernes 65, was surrounded by family when she passed away on August 12, 2022. Robin was born August 29, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri to William D. Hoffmann and Joyce Marie Mace Hackman. Robin was a Christian. She loved fun and always helped others. Robin worked at...
themissouritimes.com
Southern Missouri cattlemen give their input on a “tough year for farmers”
Southern Missouri — It’s been a difficult year for farmers. An unseasonably wet spring followed by a serious drought during the summer has forced many farmers, and especially cattlemen, to make tough decisions about culling their herd. Keith Baxter is a cattleman in Rogersville, Mo. he’s dealt with...
kq2.com
Toni D. Shuman, 73
Toni D. Shuman 73, of St. Joseph, MO. passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Hiawatha, KS. She was born April 17, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Frances & Clarence "Burley" Scroggins Sr. She attended Benton High School, and she was a member of the Girls of 67 Benton Club. She was a homemaker who enjoyed bingo, cooking and baking, and spending time with her family. She was a Catholic. Toni was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Penny Lynn Embrey, brother, Clarence Dennis Scroggins Jr., and a grandchild Michael. Survivors include: her companion, Chester "Buck" Kerns, daughter, Deneese "Cookie" (JJ) Walker, St. Joseph, MO, son, Dennis (Stacy) Shuman, St. Joseph, MO, brother, Jim (Rochelle) Scroggins, sisters, Debbie Scroggins, Judy (Frankie) Munger, and Cindy Tracy, grandchildren, Butchie, Kyle, Brett, Rikki, Tyler, Justin, Katie, and Kelsie, and 20 great grandchildren with one on the way. The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 pm Wednesday August 17, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following starting at 3:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Report: Missouri Fisherman are Being Injured by Flying Carp
If you go fishing in Missouri, beware of flying carp. This is a real warning thanks to an invasive species that is apparently in need of being removed from Missouri's rivers. I saw the Kansas City Star share a story based on a press release by the Missouri Department of Conservation. As soon as I found out that flying carp were involved, I had to know more. Here's the lowdown. They have targeted 15,000 pounds of invasive carp that need to go. There are multitudes of reasons, but one key phrase proves I'm not making up this flying fish tale (no pun intended):
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kq2.com
Teresa Marie Hahn, 64
Teresa Marie Hahn 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born July 20, 1958 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of late Luella and Wayne Leslie. She attended Kickapoo High School in Springfield, MO. She also attended 2 years at Missouri Western studying biology. She worked at Tyson Foods, Boehringer Ingelheim, Snorkel, Altec, and Meade Products. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, and spelunking in caves. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, and religious items. She was a member of the gardening club, and a Christian. Teresa was preceded in death by father, Wayne Leslie, mother, Luella Leslie, biological father, Raymond Hahn, and brothers, Danny Hahn and Rob Beiri. Survivors include: daughter, Misty (Jeremy) Burright, St. Joseph, MO, sons, Kyle (Tara) Harris, Braymer, MO, and Jackson Meers, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Lauren, Madeline, and Jax, sisters, Rhonda (Tony) Bragg, Lois Hahn, Peggy Hahn, and Amy (Jay) Coursen, brothers, Timothy (Susan) Leslie and Ed (Tina) Beiri. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at a later date.
kq2.com
Sara Golden Mathews, 29
Sara Golden Mathews, 29, of St. Joseph, passed away August 10, 2022. Sara was born September 20, 1992 in St. Joseph to Michael and Julie (Golden) Mathews. Sara was a 2011 graduate of Central High School where she received many music and academic awards. She then graduated from Missouri Western State University in 2016 Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor Degree of General Studies with concentration in Music and Music Pedagogy.
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
kq2.com
Troy James Golden, 57
Troy James Golden, 57, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. On July 8, 1965 he was born in Oakland, California to James and Ranee (Stewart) Golden. Troy was a caring, generous, giving soul. He would help anyone in need. He was a member of AA. He was a jokester and storyteller with an unforgettable laugh. He collected Coca-Cola memorabilia and loved nature, cruising, motorcycles and cars. Troy will be remembered as the best brother and the favorite uncle.
kq2.com
Philip Duane Beth, 74
Philip Duane Beth, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born November 25, 1947 in Springfield, Missouri to Duane and Esther (Hammond) Beth. Phil married LaGena Gillespie on April 1, 1981. They later divorced. He graduated from Rockhurst College and worked as a chemist for...
kq2.com
Lawrence "Larry" D. Carr, 73
Lawrence "Larry" D. Carr, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, KS. He was born December 25, 1948 in St. Joseph. He married Charlotte Testerman on September 19, 1980 in St. Joseph. Larry operated a Cement Truck in the St. Joseph area for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching westerns, The Walking Dead, and going to the casino. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Charlotte Carr in June 2022. Survivors include: step-children, Teresa Vanderpool and John Blizzard, sister, Theresa, grandchildren, Shawnee Moore, Levi Johnson, and Skylar Vanderpool, great-grandchildren, Brinley, Harbor, Baylor, and Braelynn.
kq2.com
Mignon Goetz DeShon, 85
Mignon Goetz DeShon, daughter of the late Michael Karl Goetz, Jr. and Nancy Russell Goetz Ryan, wife of Richard N. DeShon and mother of Darcy, Andy and Ridge, passed from this life at her home on Monday, August 8, 2022. She was 85 years old. Born in St. Joseph, Missouri...
kq2.com
Christopher Lee Doldt, 60
Christopher Lee Doldt 60, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born August 5, 1962 in St.Joseph, MO, son of Carolyn and William Doldt. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1980. He worked at Summit Truck Bodies for over 20 years as a Machinist. He enjoyed bowling, volleyball, loved watching wrestling, and all sports, most especially spending time with his family. Chris was a member of the St. James Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by father, William Doldt. Survivors include: mother, Carolyn Doldt of Saint Joseph, MO, three children; Tiffany (Cory) Smith, St. Joseph, MO, Brandon (Jami) Doldt, St.Joseph, MO, and Nikki (Colt) Caselman, Kansas City, MO, brother, Steven Doldt, sister, Lori (Alan) Pataluna, five grandchildren: Cayden & Alex Smith, Owen & Everett Caselman, and granddaughter, Charli Marie Doldt, and his former wife, Brenda Doldt mother of their children.
Comments / 0