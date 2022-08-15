Toni D. Shuman 73, of St. Joseph, MO. passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Hiawatha, KS. She was born April 17, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Frances & Clarence "Burley" Scroggins Sr. She attended Benton High School, and she was a member of the Girls of 67 Benton Club. She was a homemaker who enjoyed bingo, cooking and baking, and spending time with her family. She was a Catholic. Toni was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Penny Lynn Embrey, brother, Clarence Dennis Scroggins Jr., and a grandchild Michael. Survivors include: her companion, Chester "Buck" Kerns, daughter, Deneese "Cookie" (JJ) Walker, St. Joseph, MO, son, Dennis (Stacy) Shuman, St. Joseph, MO, brother, Jim (Rochelle) Scroggins, sisters, Debbie Scroggins, Judy (Frankie) Munger, and Cindy Tracy, grandchildren, Butchie, Kyle, Brett, Rikki, Tyler, Justin, Katie, and Kelsie, and 20 great grandchildren with one on the way. The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 pm Wednesday August 17, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following starting at 3:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO