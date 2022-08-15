Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert College hosting annual back-to-school fireworks show
DE PERE (WLUK) -- It's a sure sign of a new school year in De Pere. St. Norbert College is welcoming students back to campus with a number of activities. Among those is a fireworks show over the Fox River. The celebration for faculty, students, staff and their families is...
Fox11online.com
Thompson Center programs paused following fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Activities at a senior citizens' center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
Fox11online.com
Hot air balloons to glow along Manitowoc's Riverfront
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Colorful balloons will light up the sky for the 2022 Lakeshore Balloon Glow. The family-friendly event is Friday, August 19 from 5-9 p.m. The Webfooter Water Skiers will show off their skills. There's also a traveling snake show, aerial dancers and a children's area with bounce houses, magic performances and more.
Fox11online.com
Packers announce free Train concert as part of home-opener's 'Kickoff Weekend'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Festivities for the Green Bay Packers home-opener are shaping up to span the weekend, as the team announced a free concert as part of the 'Kickoff Weekend' activities. Train is set to perform the night before the Packers take on the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field....
Fox11online.com
White Pillars Museum receives $1 million donation for renovation
DE PERE (WLUK) -- The Mulva Cultural Center won’t be the only shiny new building in De Pere. The Nelson Family Fund donated a million dollars to renovate the White Pillars Museum nearby. “The White Pillars building is one of the oldest buildings in De Pere," says President of...
Fox11online.com
Mulva Cultural Center hits midpoint in construction timeline
DE PERE (WLUK) -- The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. Construction on the $95 million center is expected to wrap up around this time next year. The 75,000 square foot facility...
Fox11online.com
New ride proposed for Bay Beach
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bay Beach Amusement Park has identified the next ride it wants to purchase: the “NebulaZ.”. The 32-passenger ride features four rotating beams, with 4 passengers on the end of each arm. Three tickets (75 cents total) would be required to ride, with a minimum rider height of 42 inches.
Fox11online.com
United Way Fox Cities opens new hub to expand diaper bank program
APPLETON (WLUK) -- United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark's Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin boys are finalists in mullet competition
(WLUK) -- A pair of Northeast Wisconsin boys' flowing hairstyles are in a national mullet competition. Axel Wenzel, 5, of Brillion, is a finalist in the Kids' Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Max Weihbrecht, 13, of De Pere, is competing in the Teens' Division. Coincidentally, both boys' fathers work...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley bars crack down on fake IDs as a new college semester approaches
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WLUK) -- As students prepare to head off or return to college, many local bars will be on extra alert. One Appleton bar recently showed off its stash of fake IDs. D2 Sports Pub in downtown Appleton is no stranger when it comes to dealing with fake...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Kids' lemonade stand is Making A Difference with school supplies
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I think it is fair to say that we all are living in a very challenging and confusing time. Emotions are running high, disagreements over many aspects of life are causing disunity, economic and social issues are contributing to very high anxiety amongst many. However, amid all of this heaviness, there is some unselfish service being done by so many of you, your families, schools and businesses, and we need to celebrate this.
Fox11online.com
Atlanta zoo adopts surrendered reptile from Waukesha storage locker
One of the dozens of reptiles surrendered from a storage unit in Waukesha will become an animal ambassador at a zoo in Atlanta. John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha took the reptiles in last month after receiving a call from a reptile breeder in Waukesha who needed to surrender his animals.
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna Locks Trail opens to the public
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A new recreational route in the Fox Valley is open for business. The Kaukauna Locks Trail was dedicated Wednesday afternoon. After years of planning and many weeks of construction, the new recreational trail is ready to go. The 1.3 mile trek begins at the Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge in downtown Kaukauna. Fox Locks officials say after passing Lock #1, the journey features something unique.
Fox11online.com
Downtown Green Bay road to close for railroad crossing repairs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road in downtown Green Bay -- including a bridge over the Fox River -- will be closed next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Canadian National Railway will be doing repairs on the Dousman Street crossing. As a result, Dousman and Main streets will be closed between N. Broadway and Washington Street. This stretch includes the Ray Nitschke Bridge.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Neenah, Bay Port, Appleton North, Kaukauna, Kewaunee among winners
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night the high school football season kicked off with a limited schedule.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's city council debates uses for remaining ARPA dollars
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- From buying new Bay Beach rides to low income home improvement grants, Green Bay's city council had 46 proposals for the use of part of the city's remaining $14.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The council held a special meeting Tuesday evening to make decisions...
Fox11online.com
What to watch for: Week 1
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The high school football season kicks off Thursday, and there are some interesting matchups to keep an eye on. With that in mind, here's what to watch for during Week 1:. Bay Port is No. 1 in the FOX 11 Top 11 and has a road...
Fox11online.com
UW System announces tuition affordability plan
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- University of Wisconsin System leaders are announcing a new program aimed at making college more affordable. UW System President Jay Rothman, along with UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander and UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt spoke at a news conference Wednesday morning at UWGB. It's called the...
Fox11online.com
Opening of Menasha's new Racine Street Bridge delayed
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That's delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police enlist help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. "My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he's out here in the front yard,"...
