UFC

MiddleEasy

Tom Aspinall Says Greed Kept Him From Getting His Knee Injury Fixed

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall might be out for quite some time after suffering a knee injury at UFC London last month. Aspinall was featured in the headlining bout in his hometown, in front of a sold-out crowd when his knee gave out on him just 15 seconds into his fight with Curtis Blaydes. The fight was called and Aspinall was forced to get surgery on his knee. He is now recovering but is looking at a long road ahead before he can get back into the Octagon.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Andrew Tate Breaks Ex-UFC Fighter’s Ribs In Sparring (Video)

Andrew Tate once broke an ex-UFC fighter’s ribs during a sparring session. Tate, who has quickly become one of social media’s biggest stars, actually has a background in mixed martial arts (MMA). He’s an ex-kickboxer with a professional record of 43-9. Tate also took a couple of fights...
UFC
MiddleEasy

Michael Bisping Gives His Thought On His ‘Old Friend” Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa

Michael Bisping is laying out the path to victory or defeat for his old foe-turned friend Luke Rockhold. Luke Rockhold is returning from a three-year layoff to fight in the co-main event of UFc 278 this Saturday night. He will be taking on number six ranked Paulo Costa in his return fight. Rockhold is a former UFC champion at 185 pounds, but before his break from competition, Rockhold had trouble finding a win. His last two fights before his brief “retirement” were both losses. He lost three of his last four, including losing the belt to Michael Bisping.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Israel Adesanya Gives His Bet For Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is taking a trip down memory lane and looking back on the career of Jose Aldo. There is not much that champion Israel Adesanya can’t do. He is the king of the middleweight division and he does a great job of breaking down fights on his YouTube channel. This week Adesanya was joined by his friend and UFC 278 fighter Tyson Pedro to talk about the long and successful career of Jose Aldo. The former featherweight champion will be taking on Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight title contention bout at UFC 278.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Francis Ngannou Claims He Lost Out On One Million Dollars Due To Crypto.com Deal

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has a bone to pick with the UFC. Over the past few years, champion Francis Ngannou has not seen eye-to-eye with the UFC brass. It seems that since winning his title, Ngannou has grown increasingly unhappy with the UFC. Now he is taking to social media to spread his concerns over money and how the fighters are getting paid. Fighter pay has been a hot bottom issue lately and Ngannou seems to always be at the forefront of these kinds of conversations.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Feels Dominick Cruz Has Lost Ability To Take A Shot, Ponders If His Time Is Up

Daniel Cormier is giving his assessment on the fight between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera that went down at UFC on ESPN 41. Cormier has been around the fight game for a long time. As a former two-division champion and now as a commentator, he sees things in fighters that most won’t. On his show DC & RC, he gave his thoughts on the bantamweight fight between Cruz and Vera and spoke a bit about what the future might hold for the former champion, Cruz.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Carla Esparza to Defend The UFC Strawweight Title Against Zhang Weili at UFC 281

Newly crowned UFC strawweight world champion Carla Esparza is slated to defend her title against former champion Zhang Weili at UFC 281 on Saturday, November 12th. First reported by Chinese correspondent Chris Presnell, the two women will meet in the co-main event of the evening. The card is expected to be headlined by the highly-anticipated middleweight championship showdown between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and his Glory Kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MiddleEasy

UFC Fighter Julia Avila Reveals She Had To Take A Second Job To Make Ends Meet

UFC bantamweight knockout artist Julia Avila revealed that fight cancelations caused her to take a second job. Avila (9-2) has been out of action for over a year and was last in action in June of 2021 when she submitted Julija Stoliarenko. “Raging Panda” was supposed to face former title challenger Raquel Pennington in December, but she suffered a knee injury that required surgery. As she was recovering from her surgery, she became pregnant and has been out ever since.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Leon Edwards Wants to Face Jorge Masvidal in the Octagon This Time

Leon Edwards will finally step into the Octagon for his long-awaited welterweight title opportunity at UFC 278 when he faces ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman. While speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, ‘Rocky’ was asked who he would like to face should he walk out of Salt Lake City with UFC gold wrapped around his waist.
UFC
MiddleEasy

EXCLUSIVE: Ciryl Gane Doesn’t Like Nate Diaz’s Chances Against Khamzat; ‘I Think Chimaev is Gonna Finish Him’

When Ciryl Gane returns to the Octagon, he will headline UFC Fight Night in his home country of France for the first time in his career. On September 3rd the No. 1 ranked UFC heavyweight will face surging contender Tai Tuivasa. Sitting in the No. 3 spot, ‘Bam Bam’ plans to put himself in prime position for a world title opportunity with what would be the biggest win of his career.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Mike Perry Says He Will Be MVP’s Teacher In BKFC Fight, Promises To Break Him

Combat sports fans have found a new fascination in bare-knuckle boxing. When MMA and boxing aren’t bloody enough, fans turn to bare-knuckle, and the BKFC is leading the way in this new all-out brawl style of boxing. Over the past few years, BKFC has grown in popularity. This growth has allowed the promotion to begin to sign big-name stars. Among them are Mike Perry and Michael Page, two of the biggest names on the roster, and they are set to face off against each other on Saturday, Aug. 20.
COMBAT SPORTS
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

