UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall might be out for quite some time after suffering a knee injury at UFC London last month. Aspinall was featured in the headlining bout in his hometown, in front of a sold-out crowd when his knee gave out on him just 15 seconds into his fight with Curtis Blaydes. The fight was called and Aspinall was forced to get surgery on his knee. He is now recovering but is looking at a long road ahead before he can get back into the Octagon.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO