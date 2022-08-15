ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

7 accused in $1.2M extortion scheme at Puerto Rico docks

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Federal authorities on Monday arrested seven people including a union leader and various dock workers accused in a $1.2 million extortion scheme that targeted shipping companies.

U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said the scheme began in 2005 and affected local and foreign commerce, including shipping between Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

He said suspects at three docks in the capital of San Juan are accused of illegally extorting small shipping companies and threatened to stop loading and unloading goods if a monthly fee wasn't paid. The fee demanded varied by weight and sometimes ranged from $10,000 to $20,000 a month, Muldrow said.

The indictment states that the shipping companies were charged a monthly fee in exchange for supposedly being allowed to use longshore workers who were not unionized. However, there were no labor unions representing employees of shipping companies operating at the piers where the alleged extortions occurred, officials said.

The suspects face charges including conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, commit extortion and money laundering.

“Breaking the law cannot be the way to do business in Puerto Rico,” said Joseph González, FBI special agent in charge of the San Juan office.

Local and federal authorities were part of the five-year investigation, with some wearing shirts at a press conference that read “Pier Pressure” in reference to the operation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper's transfer

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — A New York state trooper should have been disciplined for getting romantically involved with one of Andrew Cuomo’s adult daughters while serving on the Democrat's security detail when he was governor, the state inspector general said in a report. The watchdog report...
RELATIONSHIPS
WGAU

Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial

Lawyers for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to raise questions about their tactics in 2020 and highlight scornful attitudes. The defense rested its case on the ninth day of trial. Closing arguments were scheduled for...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WGAU

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. — (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
WGAU

Judge won't let Graham delay testimony in election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham can't put off his appearance before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal judge said Friday. Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May ordered...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Labor Union#Extortion#Docks#Fbi
WGAU

Manchin dismisses critics, embraces 'hero and villain' role

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin said he pays no attention to criticism or campaign donations when making decisions about what's best for West Virginia. Sounding somewhat exasperated when asked whether the dramatic bump in campaign contributions he's received from oil and gas interests in recent months influenced his voting, the conservative Democrat said no.
CHARLESTON, WV
WGAU

Raw oysters from Louisiana linked to 2 deaths in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two people have died in Florida and raw oyster consumption has been linked to both of the deaths. The oysters were also found to be from Louisana. According to The Associated Press, a man who recently ate at a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale has died from a bacterial infection after he ate some raw oysters while a man in Pensacola died the same way in the past month.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WGAU

Former Maryland power station brought down with implosion

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — A former power station was brought down with a massive implosion Friday morning that offered quite the spectacle. WJZ’s helicopter captured video of the charges as they went off at the former C.P. Crane Power Generating Station in Bowleys Quarters. The implosion went off...
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
WGAU

Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future, after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer. The ruling follows a state...
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

Utah judge reverses law banning transgender kids from sports

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in female sports as the school year begins after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now go...
UTAH STATE
WGAU

Masters hopeful for McConnell support in Arizona Senate race

TEMPE, Ariz. — (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters said Friday he hopes Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will back his close campaign in Arizona, striking a magnanimous tone toward the GOP leader he fiercely criticized during the primary. “I think he’ll come in and spend. Arizona’s...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. — (AP) — The school board in North Dakota's most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the...
FARGO, ND
WGAU

Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — (AP) — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
WGAU

5th set of human remains found in receding Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — Another set of human remains were found in Lake Mead near Las Vegas, the second time this month that remains have been found in the country's largest reservoir, officials said Wednesday. The remains were discovered at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area around...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGAU

Powerful solar weather brings northern lights farther south

NEW YORK — The Northern Lights may be visible as far south as Pennsylvania and Iowa on Friday, Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. The remarkable sky lights may come down farther south due to a geomagnetic storm that began on Wednesday, experts...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public...
IDAHO STATE
WGAU

Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. — (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One man was seriously wounded. Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings...
AUBURN, AL
WGAU

Video shows 18-wheeler falling off Texas overpass

PASADENA, Texas — Video taken from a camera mounted on a driver’s dashboard shows the terrifying moments when a truck went flying off an overpass on a Texas highway. The video, taken by Prisco Saldivar, was shared on Facebook and shows the moment the truck topples over the side of the road. Looking closely, it is possible to see what appears to be the truck’s driver on the side of the road, having made it out of the vehicle before it fell.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
84K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy