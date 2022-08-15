UKIAH, Ore. — Two people were hurt and airlifted from a remote area in Umatilla County when they rolled off an ATV on Friday morning. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the region’s dispatch center was notified of an ATV rollover causing injuries to several people near Ukiah. The notification was issued through a Garmin inReach satellite communication system.

