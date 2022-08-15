Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Jail time for harassment and resisting arrest
CANYON CITY – A woman was sentenced to jail time on harassment and another charge, according to Grant County Circuit Court documents. Jessica Anne Shawn Thomas, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of Resisting Arrest as well as Harassment. Thomas was sentenced to 15 days in jail to be...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man arrested for assault, criminal mischief & more
JOHN DAY – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a disturbance yesterday afternoon near Grant County Automotive. Bryce M Lanham, 24, of John Day was arrested for Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct and Assault IV. Nothing further was released regarding the arrest.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bend Fire procession for Harro Brothers is lead through Harney County
Harney County, Or-Bend Fire & Rescue was lead and followed by City of Burns Police Department, City of Hines Police Department, Harney County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Oregon State Police, Burns Fire Department and Hines Fire Department today for the procession of Bend Fire Engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother Mark Harro who lost their lives in a plane crash Monday in Yellow Pine, Idaho.
Two people hurt in ATV rollover airlifted from remote Umatilla County
UKIAH, Ore. — Two people were hurt and airlifted from a remote area in Umatilla County when they rolled off an ATV on Friday morning. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the region’s dispatch center was notified of an ATV rollover causing injuries to several people near Ukiah. The notification was issued through a Garmin inReach satellite communication system.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
John Day blood drive exceeds Red Cross goal
JOHN DAY – According to Susan Sintay with the American Red Cross John Day Community, the Red Cross Blood Drive held earlier this week at the LDS Church was a success. Volunteers collected 53 units over the two-day drive. Sintay stated, “The community really stepped up. The goal was...
Comments / 0