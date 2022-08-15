Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google will unplug its IoT Core service in August 2023
Hellooo, Crunchy McCrunchface! (What we’re calling the readers of the Daily Crunch is still a work in progress.) Super psyched to share something double-plus-awesome with you: The culmination of months of work by Zack is finally live — we’ve launched TheTruthSpy spyware lookup tool, where you can see if your phone has been compromised in various spyware hacks. Dust off that IMEI and find out if you’ve been 1337 hax0red.
CoinDesk
Unstoppable Domains Streamlines Use of Web3 Identities Through iPhone App
Crypto domain provider Unstoppable Domains is releasing an iPhone app to bring Web3 to users’ fingertips, the company said Tuesday. Users will be able to connect their profiles to crypto wallets such as MetaMask, and log into more than 180 decentralized applications (dapps), metaverses and games. The goal is to streamline the use of unique identities and domains, making blockchain-based applications accessible and transferable across a handful of protocols.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession
The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
China’s bursting housing bubble summed up in a viral video, as official tells citizens to ‘Buy one property, then a second. Bought a second? Buy a third, and fourth’
The official’s comments come as China grapples with a deepening property crisis that’s seeing developers unable to finish housing projects—and hundreds of thousands of homeowners unwilling to pay their mortgages.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…
The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
Elon Musk reveals secrets about his creepy humanoid Tesla robot as he plans for it to look after your grandparents
ELON Musk has revealed more about his plan for the upcoming humanoid Tesla robot and it includes using the machine to look after the elderly. The billionaire is anticipated to reveal Tesla's Optimus Bot prototype next month at his AI Day: Part II event. The Chinese government recently invited Musk...
coinjournal.net
APENFT to Support Potential Ethereum Hard Fork and NFT Trading on the New Chain
Singapore, Singapore, 17th August, 2022, Chainwire. APENFT Marketplace has announced support for the Ethereum 2.0 Merge and its potential hard fork on Wednesday, August 10, which will help NFT trading on the new Ethereum chain welcome all NFT projects that side with the fork. The merge is expected to occur...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will
Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
zycrypto.com
bitcastle Announces Launch Of Its Mobile Apps
Bitcastle will go live with mobile apps and cryptocurrency exchange on August 17. Up until now, the platform has been in beta. As for mobile apps, they will be available on iOS and Android, so users can access them from anywhere. bitcastle: What is it all about?. With bitcastle, you...
US News and World Report
Signal Says Attackers May Have Accessed Phone Numbers of 1,900 Users
(Reuters) - Encrypted messaging service Signal said the phone numbers of 1,900 users could have been revealed in a phishing attack on Twilio Inc, its verification services provider, earlier this month. The attacker could also have accessed the SMS verification code used to register with Signal, but message history, profile...
Checkout.com Enhances Authentication Tool to Reduce Abandoned Carts
Full-stack payments company Checkout.com is rolling out enhancements to its authentication product to help online businesses reduce abandoned carts as evolving strong customer authentication (SCA) requirements kick in across Europe. “With the flurry of work to comply with SCA requirements in the rear view mirror, it's time for businesses to...
dailyhodl.com
Robot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Additional ETH Rival
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the markets is revealing its latest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a weekend dip. Each week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments to arrive at a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s...
coinjournal.net
bitcoinblack’s crypto credit card is becoming High-Net-Worths #1 choice for crypto to fiat conversion
Bitcoinblack has become a popular choice for millionaires and billionaires worldwide who want to join an exclusive club that provides them access to the world’s most exclusive no-limit black crypto credit card. The luxurious credit card, which has no spending limits, allows users to use crypto to make purchases instantly in USD wherever credit cards are accepted.
NFL・
coinjournal.net
Ex-BitMEX CEO says short ETH before Merge, but should you?
BitMEX’s former CEO says an unsuccessful ETH merge will cause a price crash. The Merge, expected in mid-September, will see Ethereum transition to a Proof-of-Stake. Ethereum has been gaining ahead of the merged platform. Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes says Ethereum ETH/USD could crash if the anticipated merge flops....
makeuseof.com
Signal vs. Wire: Which Secure Messaging App Is Better?
Most of us use messaging apps every single day, whether for business or to communicate with friends, family members, and acquaintances. But popular apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Viber, and Skype, to name a few, are not nearly as secure and private as one would like them to be.
coinjournal.net
Crypto.com secures approval as a crypto asset business from UK’s FCA
Crypto.com has recently been approved or registered in Singapore, UAE (Dubai), Italy, South Korea and Canada among other jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has yet secured another regulatory approval as it continues its global expansion. On Wednesday, the exchange announced it had been approved as a crypto asset business by the...
China's government published a catalog of algorithms from 30 tech firms including TikTok's owner — but it's not clear how much it actually knows about them
China is the first country in the world to publish an index of private company algorithms, but it's unclear how much data the firms surrendered.
coinjournal.net
How to Buy Bitcoin in the UK - Beginner's Guide
This guide will provide you with in-depth reviews of the best places to purchase Bitcoin in the UK. We’ll also take you through the buying process step by step, and discuss payment methods, wallets, and everything else you need to know about investing in Bitcoin. Table of Contents. 1.
Comments / 0