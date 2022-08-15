Read full article on original website
Virginia county reports presence of opioid more deadly than fentanyl
Virginia State Police say they have recovered a synthetic opioid even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl, according to a local report. Protonitazene is a new synthetic opioid that is around three times more powerful than fentanyl – which is already 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
pewtrusts.org
Methamphetamine Use, Overdose Deaths, and Arrests Soared From 2015 to 2019
The use of the stimulant methamphetamine, as well as related overdose deaths and arrests, rose sharply from 2015 to 2019, with some states being particularly hit hard, according to Pew’s analysis of federal and state statistics. This reality highlights the need for improved responses to a worsening public health problem.
Once feared, illicit fentanyl is now a drug of choice for many opioid users
One of the deadliest street drugs, illicit fentanyl, has transitioned from a hidden killer that people often hope to avoid to one that many drug users now seek out on its own. The shift to intentional use of fentanyl underscores a worrying trend in the country's ongoing opioid epidemic, experts say: That a growing number of people have become so tolerant to opioids like heroin, that they're turning to the synthetic compound, which is up to 50 times stronger.
America’s three largest pharmacy chains ordered to pay $650.5m for helping fuel opioid crisis
America’s top three pharmacy chains have been ordered to cough up $650.5m to Ohio counties Lake and Trumbull for fuelling the opioid epidemic by oversupplying the drugs.CVS, Walmart and Walgreens will have to pay a third of the amount needed by the two Ohio counties to combat the damage caused by the drug epidemic, according to a ruling on Wednesday by federal Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland.The judge added that two other groups in the pharmaceutical chain – drug manufacturers and drug distributors – should also be held responsible.In November, the federal court had ruled that the three pharmacy...
MedicalXpress
Coming wave of opioid overdoses 'will be worse than it's ever been before'
Over the past 21 years of opioid overdose deaths—from prescription drugs to heroin to synthetic and semisynthetic opioids such as fentanyl—geography has played a role in where opioid-involved overdose deaths have occurred, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. But the coming wave will not discriminate between rural and...
psychologytoday.com
What the Fentanyl? The Straight Dope on a Synthetic Opioid
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid with 50 times the potency of heroin. Although the high potency of fentanyl makes it a leading cause of drug overdose, it also has important therapeutic uses. Myths about fentanyl, like urban legends about aerosolized fentanyl exposure, abound. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has...
Federal agents raid Miami-area pharmacy as part of opioid prescription crackdown
MIRAMAR/WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Federal law enforcement agents raided a Miami-area pharmacy on Tuesday after investigators uncovered evidence the establishment might be operating the largest opioid pill mill in Florida, according to a source familiar with the investigation.
MedicalXpress
Opinion: Putting patients first in prescription opioid regulation
When I agreed to lead the Stanford-Lancet Commission on the North American Opioid Crisis, I knew I was striding into a combat zone. For the past quarter century, the medical community—as well as the rest of the country—has formed competing camps that emphasize either the destructive power of opioids or their therapeutic usefulness.
Feds seize narcotics worth nearly $13M hidden in heavy machinery shipment
SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently thwarted a substantial narcotics smuggling attempt, seizing drugs with an estimated street value of nearly $13 million at California’s Otay Mesa Port of Entry. According to a news release, the 37-year-old driver of a 2009 Freightliner applied for...
'We Are Dying Out Here': Families Affected by Fentanyl Demand Biden Action
Andrea Thomas, co-founder of the Facing Fentanyl organization, told Newsweek that Biden needs to "alert people to this danger" associated with illicit fentanyl.
DEA administrator on record fentanyl overdose deaths and how cartels target Americans
Drug overdoses nationwide have reached record highs due to fentanyl, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has identified two cartels targeting Americans. Anne Milgram, administrator of the DEA, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the dangers of synthetic fentanyl and how the agency is cracking down on cartels.
