ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs

July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
HEALTH
pewtrusts.org

Methamphetamine Use, Overdose Deaths, and Arrests Soared From 2015 to 2019

The use of the stimulant methamphetamine, as well as related overdose deaths and arrests, rose sharply from 2015 to 2019, with some states being particularly hit hard, according to Pew’s analysis of federal and state statistics. This reality highlights the need for improved responses to a worsening public health problem.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Once feared, illicit fentanyl is now a drug of choice for many opioid users

One of the deadliest street drugs, illicit fentanyl, has transitioned from a hidden killer that people often hope to avoid to one that many drug users now seek out on its own. The shift to intentional use of fentanyl underscores a worrying trend in the country's ongoing opioid epidemic, experts say: That a growing number of people have become so tolerant to opioids like heroin, that they're turning to the synthetic compound, which is up to 50 times stronger.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Independent

America’s three largest pharmacy chains ordered to pay $650.5m for helping fuel opioid crisis

America’s top three pharmacy chains have been ordered to cough up $650.5m to Ohio counties Lake and Trumbull for fuelling the opioid epidemic by oversupplying the drugs.CVS, Walmart and Walgreens will have to pay a third of the amount needed by the two Ohio counties to combat the damage caused by the drug epidemic, according to a ruling on Wednesday by federal Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland.The judge added that two other groups in the pharmaceutical chain – drug manufacturers and drug distributors – should also be held responsible.In November, the federal court had ruled that the three pharmacy...
HEALTH
Saurabh

These are the poorest states to live in in United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.
LOUISIANA STATE
MedicalXpress

Coming wave of opioid overdoses 'will be worse than it's ever been before'

Over the past 21 years of opioid overdose deaths—from prescription drugs to heroin to synthetic and semisynthetic opioids such as fentanyl—geography has played a role in where opioid-involved overdose deaths have occurred, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. But the coming wave will not discriminate between rural and...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Cdc#Rural America#Rural Communities#Drug Overdose#Ohsu
psychologytoday.com

What the Fentanyl? The Straight Dope on a Synthetic Opioid

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid with 50 times the potency of heroin. Although the high potency of fentanyl makes it a leading cause of drug overdose, it also has important therapeutic uses. Myths about fentanyl, like urban legends about aerosolized fentanyl exposure, abound. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Opinion: Putting patients first in prescription opioid regulation

When I agreed to lead the Stanford-Lancet Commission on the North American Opioid Crisis, I knew I was striding into a combat zone. For the past quarter century, the medical community—as well as the rest of the country—has formed competing camps that emphasize either the destructive power of opioids or their therapeutic usefulness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kiplinger

The 11 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.

The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
WASHINGTON, DC
Real Health

$4.5M Joint Effort to Improve Black HIV Care in Three Southern Cities

For several years now, national HIV rates have been highest in the South, notably among Black Americans. The region also lags in access to HIV prevention, care and treatment—a situation that has only worsened since the arrival of COVID-19. But a new $4.5 million collaboration funded by drugmaker Gilead Sciences aims to improve HIV health inequities in the South.
ATLANTA, GA
One Green Planet

Biden Blames Oil Refineries in Northeast For Giving Him and Others Cancer

In a speech about the climate crisis, Biden blamed oil refineries in the Northeast for giving him and others he grew up with cancer. Biden spoke in Somerset, Massachusetts, about how oil refineries in Pennsylvania would drift over to his hometown of Claymont, Delaware. “The first frost, you knew what...
CLAYMONT, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy