MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Attorney's office says they are starting to see the results of a violent crime crackdown that began in the spring, but said that some violent crimes and gang activities are near an all-time high.U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger was joined Friday morning by federal, state and local law enforcement to talk about arrests and what they've learned. Calling the violent-crime statistics alarming, Luger says law enforcement agencies have learned a lot about changes in criminal behavior. "By their actions, their weapons and their words, violent offenders are displaying an absolute disdain for the law," Luger said.Luger says law...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO