fox9.com
25 arrested in federal violent crime crackdown in Twin Cities, Rochester
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than two dozen suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on violent crime in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, as well as other federal, state and local officials, held a news conference Friday...
Daily Telegram
Minnesota's top mobsters: When organized crime ruled the state
In the midst of the Northern pines and quaint Scandinavian communities of the early 1930s, a sinister underbelly of organized crime was brewing in Minnesota. While St. Paul was considered a crook’s haven for mobsters to lay low, the infamous Al Capone was known to wander up North for rest and respite.
How untraceable ghost guns are impacting crime in the Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- It's a kind of fire sale with dealers rushing to sell "ghost guns" before the federal government takes action next week.Ghost guns are made without serial numbers, meaning law enforcement can't trace them when they are used in a crime. Now the federal government is taking action.In the Twin Cities, ghost guns are having an impact on crime. "Violent crime has been something that has really plagued our community, we've seen a big uptick in violent crime, we have unprecedented gun violence," said Commander Elliot Faust with Brooklyn Park Police. The guns used in a growing number of...
Minneapolis giving new parents 12 weeks of leave, a nine week increase
In 2018 Minneapolis established a paid parental leave policy of three weeks for its city employees. Now in an effort to make the city an inviting place to work, they’re bumping it up to a full 12 weeks for both parents, a nine week increase.
KIMT
Fraud cases continue to hit the elderly in SE Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A rash of fraud cases targeting the elderly continues in Olmsted County. Police said a 69-year-old Rochester woman received a voicemail claiming to be from Spectrum about lowering her monthly bill. They claimed she needed to send gift cards in order to get a deal on lower...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
Are hospitals prepared if 15,000 Minnesota nurses go on strike?
ST PAUL, Minn. — On Thursday, some hospital leaders and the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) will be back at the bargaining table after voting Monday to authorize a strike. And while that doesn't mean they're hitting the picket line just yet, KARE 11 is looking into how hospitals will...
mprnews.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities. Riley, an organizer with CTUL Workers Center,...
On the lam since 2007, suspect in MN murder case arrested in Florida
A murder suspect on the lam since 2007 will return to Minnesota and face trial after being arrested last week in Florida. Gov. Tim Walz announced the arrest on Wednesday and said an interstate extradition warrant has been issued for the suspect, Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.
KIMT
10 taken into custody in SE Minnesota on federal charges in large-scale meth investigation
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Several people were taken into custody Thursday on federal charges during search warrants connected to a large-scale methamphetamine investigation. The Southeast Minnesota Task Force served the warrants along with the DEA, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department. The following was released Friday...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz issues extradition warrant for 2007 shooting suspect arrested in Florida
(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of shooting suspect Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. Akbar, 34, who is accused of participating in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul, was apprehended in...
KIMT
$59,000 given to 15 southeast Minnesota artists
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) has awarded $59,000 to 15 individual artists. Eight grants have been given to emerging artists for $24,000, and seven grants to advancing artists for $35,000. Grants for original works were awarded to the following individuals, listed by county. Fillmore County.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
State denies more than 214,000 people for frontline worker bonuses
KMSP’s Theo Keith reports Minnesota issued denials to more than 214,000 people who applied for frontline worker bonuses. Nearly 1.2 million people applied, making just over 985,000 eligible as far as we know right now — more than expected. The final number eligible isn’t clear yet, as people who were sent a denial can appeal through Aug. 31.
U.S. Attorney Luger: Violent crime, gang activity in Minnesota near all-time high
MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Attorney's office says they are starting to see the results of a violent crime crackdown that began in the spring, but said that some violent crimes and gang activities are near an all-time high.U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger was joined Friday morning by federal, state and local law enforcement to talk about arrests and what they've learned. Calling the violent-crime statistics alarming, Luger says law enforcement agencies have learned a lot about changes in criminal behavior. "By their actions, their weapons and their words, violent offenders are displaying an absolute disdain for the law," Luger said.Luger says law...
fox9.com
Minnesota denies 214,209 for frontline worker bonuses
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to 214,209 people on Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed 985,207...
KIMT
Confusion over denied 'Hero Pay' application emails
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 15 day appeals period for 'Hero Pay' applications that were denied started on Tuesday but some applicants are confused about the status of their submission. Rochester resident Matt Vogt said he received an email from Submittable, the state's third party service handling applications, that said his appeal was...
redlakenationnews.com
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
State regulators have revoked the license of a Minneapolis plastic surgeon repeatedly accused over many years of molesting female clients during appointments. The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice issued a statement last week noting that Christopher Kovanda is no longer licensed to practice medicine in Minnesota because of "conduct with a patient which is sexual or may reasonably be interpreted by the patient as sexual, or in any verbal behavior which is seductive or sexually demeaning to a patient."
Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
State fair reaches law enforcement hiring goal after initial recruiting concerns
Just weeks after the Minnesota State Fair requested assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office over concerns they wouldn't have enough officers for the 2022 fair, organizers say they've reached their law enforcement recruiting goal. The Minnesota State Fair Police Department has secured 200 officers for the fair, which runs...
