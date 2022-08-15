Read full article on original website
City of Corpus Christi stops construction of new CCISD school
The city's development services department stopped construction because the developer did not have the proper permits.
CCISD student told he is no longer eligible to ride the bus because of Mary Carroll High School's new location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A high school sophomore who depends on the school bus to get him home said he has been told his stop is going away. At issue, the location of the new Mary Carroll High School. The student is no longer eligible to ride the bus...
Several CCISD police units respond to King High School for fight among students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at King High School were put in a "hold" pattern this afternoon after two fights broke out in the cafeteria, Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke told 3NEWS. Several CCISD police units responded to the high school during the lunch hour, Warnke said....
"Beat the Heat" Cooling Kit distributions on Saturday, again on Sept. 17
250 Kits will be available for curbside pick-up this Saturday at the Ethel Eyerly Senior Center from 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Nueces County job fair scheduled for August 18 at Nueces County Courthouse
Over 100 positions are up for grabs, and computers and scanners will be available to help with all applications.
New group brings big names to fill seats at the American Bank Center
A new slogan and signage have made their way to the American Bank Center. In the near future.
CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Kleberg President Richard Morin Addressing DMC Summer Graduates on Aug. 19 in Selena Auditorium
(Click photo to enlarge, download and access cutline) The graduation ceremony will be a homecoming of sorts for Richard “Rick” B. Morin, President of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Kleberg. The Del Mar College (DMC) alumnus will address the College’s Class of August 2022 during commencement on Friday, Aug. 19, in Selena Auditorium. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
Grand slam pushes Oil Belt past Pennsylvania in JLWS
TAYLOR, Mich. — The Oil Belt All-Stars have matched their best run in program history and are now looking to being home the Junior League World Series title with two more wins this weekend. Oil Belt (Southwest - Corpus Christi) crushed Keystone (East - Pennsylvania) 10-3 Thursday night thanks...
Some South Texas counties lift burn bans after significant rainfall
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bee County lifted their burn ban Wednesday after heavy rains saturated the area during a tropical disturbance last weekend. Editor's Note: The above video is from a related report on the tropical disturbance from last weekend. The ban was lifted on Wednesday by Bee County...
Heavy police presence at King High School after fight breaks out in cafeteria
According to school officials, the incident happened in the cafeteria, and students were placed under a hold for precautionary measures.
Harbor Bridge construction affecting business for Port of Corpus Christi
The Port of Corpus Christi has been a supporter of the new Harbor Bridge since inception. While safety is the priority, the hope is the bridge gets done sooner rather than later.
'Nobody wants to take the blame': Calallen student's family wants answers after she was placed on wrong bus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family with kids attending Calallen Independent School District said their daughter was placed on the wrong bus this week after school. They said the girl is in second grade at East Elementary School and it was all because of a mix-up between what bus she was supposed to take home.
Beeville being hit by scammers asking for donations to fake causes
People in Beeville have reported being waved down and asked to donate to a cause that doesn’t exist. Beeville police are warning their community about a scam.
Heavy machinery, maintenance raising concerns for ecology of Coastal Bend beaches
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple of videos that surfaced on social media recently have raised concerns for some about heavy machinery working on our Coastal Bend beaches. In one clip, residents can see a machine scooping water from the shoreline. In another, you can see the one of the large machines scraping the sand along a beach road in Port Aransas.
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Victoria and Goliad Counties
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Victoria and northeastern Goliad Counties through 7:00 pm C.S.T. At 6:12 pm C.S.T., doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coleto creek park, or 12 miles southwest of Victoria, moving south at 10 mph. Hazards will be winds in excess of...
Experts say recent rainfall will cause dangerous flooding along Nueces River from Tilden to Lake Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents were happy about the heavy rainfall received this past weekend. Especially in the midst of an ongoing drought. But rain can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's a relief for some communities, but it can be devastating for others. 3NEWS spoke with Nueces River Authority to find out what impact the rainfall experienced recently will have on the environment.
More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge
Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
Main Street Goliad's 'King Experience' scheduled for Sept. 17
Main Street Goliad will host a dinner and a show, the King Experience, featuring Riptide from 6 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 17 in downtown Goliad. The free family-friendly event will include food trucks, dancing and an Elvis impersonation contest. Tickets for the VIP experience are available for purchase at...
Sapenter Cemetery Club meeting on Aug. 27
The Sapenter Cemetery Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Minnehulla Baptist Church in Goliad. Those who have loved ones buried in the cemetery are asked to make plans to attend. It is time to reorganize and collect dues. For those who are unable to...
Faith Academy has grand re-opening
VICTORIA, Texas – Faith Academy welcomed the public into their brand new campus Monday after two months of remodeling. Faith Academy hosted a grand re-opening to show off the school’s new look. The campus makeover is the first in 41 years. The entire exterior has a fresh look,...
