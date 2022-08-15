ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austwell, TX

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Kleberg President Richard Morin Addressing DMC Summer Graduates on Aug. 19 in Selena Auditorium

(Click photo to enlarge, download and access cutline) The graduation ceremony will be a homecoming of sorts for Richard “Rick” B. Morin, President of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Kleberg. The Del Mar College (DMC) alumnus will address the College’s Class of August 2022 during commencement on Friday, Aug. 19, in Selena Auditorium. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

Grand slam pushes Oil Belt past Pennsylvania in JLWS

TAYLOR, Mich. — The Oil Belt All-Stars have matched their best run in program history and are now looking to being home the Junior League World Series title with two more wins this weekend. Oil Belt (Southwest - Corpus Christi) crushed Keystone (East - Pennsylvania) 10-3 Thursday night thanks...
TAYLOR, MI
Education
KIII 3News

Experts say recent rainfall will cause dangerous flooding along Nueces River from Tilden to Lake Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents were happy about the heavy rainfall received this past weekend. Especially in the midst of an ongoing drought. But rain can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's a relief for some communities, but it can be devastating for others. 3NEWS spoke with Nueces River Authority to find out what impact the rainfall experienced recently will have on the environment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
tpr.org

More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge

Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Main Street Goliad's 'King Experience' scheduled for Sept. 17

Main Street Goliad will host a dinner and a show, the King Experience, featuring Riptide from 6 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 17 in downtown Goliad. The free family-friendly event will include food trucks, dancing and an Elvis impersonation contest. Tickets for the VIP experience are available for purchase at...
GOLIAD, TX
mysoutex.com

Sapenter Cemetery Club meeting on Aug. 27

The Sapenter Cemetery Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Minnehulla Baptist Church in Goliad. Those who have loved ones buried in the cemetery are asked to make plans to attend. It is time to reorganize and collect dues. For those who are unable to...
GOLIAD, TX

