MEDFORD, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service reports that Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest firefighters are busy with 12 fires burning in the Forest tonight. The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) Office says tonight, "Firefighters chased fires over much of the Forest after last night’s lightning storm pelted some areas with lightning. Currently there are 12 total confirmed fires on the Forest. Three fires are contained and one is controlled. There are seven reports of smoke that were not found, Firefighters and aerial reconnaissance flights will continue to search for these reported smokes."

MEDFORD, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO