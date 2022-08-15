ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls News

Hit and run crash kills motorcyclist

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33 PM, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of Washburn Way and Onyx Ave. According to reports by KFPD, when the vehicles collided,...
KTVL

66-year-old pedestrian killed by vehicle in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS — Law enforcement released the name of the pedestrian killed on Saturday, August 13 after walking into the roadway and being struck by a pickup truck. 66-year-old Ronald Symonds was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. At about 9:30 pm, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers...
KDRV

FireWatch: McKinney Fire evacuation orders and warnings are lifted

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says all McKinney Fire evacuations are lifted today. The Sheriff's Office said overnight, "Evacuation Orders & Warnings have been lifted in the #McKinneyFire footprint." However, it notes the fire scar is under a Health Emergency Proclamation because of toxic materials and...
KDRV

UPDATED: APPROX. 50 FIRES -- ODF crews responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties

UPDATED THURSDAY ARTICLE AT: https://www.kdrv.com/news/odf-sw-is-fighting-about-50-fires-left-from-thunderstorm-lightning/article_4aea51e4-1f09-11ed-9166-0f509f216886.html. (Wednesday night) MEDFORD, Ore. - ODF crews are currently responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties. All fires are holding at small sizes with the largest being an estimated 3 acres in size on Tallowbox Mountain in the Applegate Valley. At this time, no homes are threatened.
Klamath Falls News

Pedestrian dies in crash on South Sixth Street

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the...
KTVL

One dead in Klamath Falls crash

Klamath Falls, Ore. — A pedestrian is dead after a motor vehicle crash over the weekend in Klamath Falls. At around 9:30 pm Saturday August 13, Oregon State Troopers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. An investigation revealed...
KDRV

FireWatch Update: RRSNF firefighters are working on 12 wildfires tied to lightning

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service reports that Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest firefighters are busy with 12 fires burning in the Forest tonight. The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) Office says tonight, "Firefighters chased fires over much of the Forest after last night’s lightning storm pelted some areas with lightning. Currently there are 12 total confirmed fires on the Forest. Three fires are contained and one is controlled. There are seven reports of smoke that were not found, Firefighters and aerial reconnaissance flights will continue to search for these reported smokes."
KTVL

Three-Alarm Fire razes home, storage facility in Eagle Point

According to a fire captain on scene, a mobile home, two outbuildings, some vehicle trailers, and a 10 unit storage building were involved in the incident. A family was able to escape the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. 7:32 a.m. Original:. This is a...
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Aug. 17

According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 15, 3:23 a.m., 1020 So. 1st St., Fred Meyer, “caught subject in vehicle at location.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 15, 10:52 a.m., 411 W. 8th St., Medford PD, “warrant service,” 71-year old Stephen Allen Branton arrested on CBPD warrants charging Criminal Trespass in First Degree & Theft in Third Degree; also, two-counts Criminal Trespass in First Degree, Theft in 2nd Degree; And, FTA in the Second Degree. “Medford PD served CBPD warrants on Stephen Branton.”
theashlandchronicle.com

Thieves Disable Early Fire Detection Cameras

PROSPECT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the theft of Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) equipment stolen from a lookout tower in the Prospect area. Two men broke into the tower on Sunday afternoon around 12:45. The thieves stole batteries and solar panels used to power the lookout tower’s fire detection camera. With these items stolen, the camera is no longer operational, leaving a hole in the camera network and taking away the opportunity for early fire detection.
KDRV

Rogue Pack wolves have 13th cattle kill since start of July

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife today is recording the Rogue Pack wolves' 13th cattle kill in less than two months. Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has posted confirmed wolf depredations in Klamath County, noting that federal U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS Wildlife Services agents found the most recently attacked steer injured near the Fort Klamath area where, "The animal was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. It was estimated that the injuries to the steer occurred 8-12 hours prior to the investigation."
mybasin.com

Illegal Grow Site in Klamath County

On Thursday, August 11, 2022 the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at the two properties located near Beatty, Oregon. Surveillance of both locations showed numerous temporary greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation. Upon arrival, several people fled on foot into the wooded...
theashlandchronicle.com

The Water Monitor for August 16, 2022

Due to extremely low reservoir levels and depleted water supply, the district will be shutting the water off to all canals at 7:00 a.m. Friday morning, August 19, 2022. The lower end of some canals may have water in them until Saturday, while the water drains down through the system.
ASHLAND, OR

