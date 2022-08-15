Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' eventJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology JournalNaperville, IL
nypressnews.com
Homicide investigation underway after 79-year-old Gary man shot, killed
GARY, Ind. – Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating the shooting death of a 79-year-old man. Authorities say around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 3200 block of W. 21st Place following reports of a shooting. There, police discovered the victim, Cornelius Olive, with a gunshot wound. He...
nypressnews.com
Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park
A man died Tuesday after he was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The 32-year-old was traveling about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger...
nypressnews.com
Police warn of robberies in Englewood targeting motorbike, ATV buyers
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning Englewood residents about a series of burglaries in recent weeks targeting those wishing to purchase a motorbike or ATV. In each of the incidents, that took place between July and this month, the victims would go to certain locations to purchase a motorbike or ATV, according to Chicago police.
nypressnews.com
Car stolen from River North gas station as driver pumps gas, 1 in custody: CPD
CHICAGO (WLS) — One person is in custody after a car was stolen from a River North gas station, Chicago police said. Police said at about 6:45 p.m., a 34-year-old woman was pumping gas in the 600-block of North LaSalle Street with her driver’s side door open. The...
nypressnews.com
Armed robbery suspects arrested after allegedly firing at police, crashing vehicle in Wilmette
WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) — Dramatic moments unfolded Tuesday morning on the North Shore. Wilmette police arrested three people just minutes after they allegedly committed an armed robbery. Officers said the victim was walking near Central Avenue and 4th Street when two men approached and pulled out a gun. They...
nypressnews.com
Metra Union Pacific North service halted after train hits pedestrian near Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Metra train hit a pedestrian Thursday afternoon near Highland Park. Metra said inbound and outbound Union Pacific North line trains were halted near Highland Park after the accident as of shortly before 6 p.m., and riders should expect extensive delays. By about 7:20 p.m., one...
nypressnews.com
Cooking oil leak shuts down I-80 ramp in Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS) — A ramp on Interstate 80 in Joliet was shut down late Wednesday afternoon due to a leaking of cooking oil. Illinois State Police troopers responded to the I-80 westbound ramp at Larkin Avenue around 4 p.m. for the hazard, police said. Preliminary reports indicated a truck...
nypressnews.com
1 in critical condition, 1 missing after falling from boat in Lake Michigan near
CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and rescue crews are searching the Lake Michigan for a second victim, after they fell from a boat Wednesday evening near the “Playpen”. The U.S. Coast Guard said a male wearing a red shirt and...
nypressnews.com
As authorities investigate ‘Playpen’ boating accident, it’s unclear whether any new safety rules will result
Authorities say it could take weeks or even months before they finish their investigation of a boating accident in the “Playpen” near Navy Pier that severed a woman’s feet, and it’s unclear what if any safety recommendations might come out of it. “Anytime something like this...
nypressnews.com
Five ways to make Michigan Avenue even greater
Great cities tend to have great streets. Look at Barcelona and La Rambla, or Paris and Les Champs-Elysées. Chicago has many great streets, but one is iconic — and could be simply brilliant — and that is Michigan Avenue. Chicago has the opportunity to celebrate and strengthen this civic “boulevard,” elevate it to global greatness and improve city-wide connectedness. It can evolve into a more diverse, people-centric, public realm for everyone, local and international.
