Chicago, IL

Homicide investigation underway after 79-year-old Gary man shot, killed

GARY, Ind. – Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating the shooting death of a 79-year-old man. Authorities say around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 3200 block of W. 21st Place following reports of a shooting. There, police discovered the victim, Cornelius Olive, with a gunshot wound. He...
GARY, IN
Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park

A man died Tuesday after he was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The 32-year-old was traveling about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger...
CHICAGO, IL
Police warn of robberies in Englewood targeting motorbike, ATV buyers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning Englewood residents about a series of burglaries in recent weeks targeting those wishing to purchase a motorbike or ATV. In each of the incidents, that took place between July and this month, the victims would go to certain locations to purchase a motorbike or ATV, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Cooking oil leak shuts down I-80 ramp in Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) — A ramp on Interstate 80 in Joliet was shut down late Wednesday afternoon due to a leaking of cooking oil. Illinois State Police troopers responded to the I-80 westbound ramp at Larkin Avenue around 4 p.m. for the hazard, police said. Preliminary reports indicated a truck...
JOLIET, IL
Five ways to make Michigan Avenue even greater

Great cities tend to have great streets. Look at Barcelona and La Rambla, or Paris and Les Champs-Elysées. Chicago has many great streets, but one is iconic — and could be simply brilliant — and that is Michigan Avenue. Chicago has the opportunity to celebrate and strengthen this civic “boulevard,” elevate it to global greatness and improve city-wide connectedness. It can evolve into a more diverse, people-centric, public realm for everyone, local and international.
CHICAGO, IL

