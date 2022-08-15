ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

More than 15K low-income families in Connecticut will get special back-to-school benefit

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 15,000 low-income families in Connecticut will receive a one-time, back-to-school benefit from the Connecticut Department of Social Services on Sunday, Aug. 21, the governor announced Friday. The state Department of Social Services will deliver $257.87 per child — on behalf of 27,000 children. Eligible families received letters in the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

State Sending $257 Per Child to Thousands of Low-Income Families

More than 15,000 low-income Connecticut families and households will be receiving a special benefit of a little over $257 per child over the weekend, according to the governor’s office. Gov. Ned Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Social Services will deliver a one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ledyard, CT
Local
Connecticut Traffic
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Old Saybrook, CT
State
Connecticut State
CBS News

Connecticut launches $70M program to help unemployed residents find jobs

GROTON, Conn. -- More federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan are flowing into Connecticut. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was in Groton to announce a $70 million program to help people find new jobs. It's called CareerConneCT, a network of 19 job training programs meant to help some of...
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Car thefts due to TikTok challenge

Hartford schools held a back to school celebration Tuesday. Mick Bolduc, the Vaccine Coordinator at the Department of Public Health, talks about how schools may require children to be up-to-date on their immunizations. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Elementary School#Ct#Costa
FOX 61

Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19

GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsTimes

Twelve CT cannabis delivery, product packaging, retailer companies approved

Another dozen applicants have received preliminary approval for cannabis licenses ranging from delivery services to product packaging - bringing them a step closer to being among the first businesses to operate in Connecticut’s new adult-use market. The state’s Social Equity Council voted Friday to approve 12 applications for five...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Helpline Available for CT $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Applications

A helpline is available to help people who need some assistance applying to the state’s "Hero Pay" program, which is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While people who work in...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy