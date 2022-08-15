Pentagon chief tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year.

Austin in a statement said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would continue with a normal work schedule but be doing it from home.

Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden in person on July 29.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Mark Porter

