Pentagon chief tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year.
Austin in a statement said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would continue with a normal work schedule but be doing it from home.
Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden in person on July 29.
Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Mark Porter
