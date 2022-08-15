Board presents check to Glen Cove Fire Department,. The mission of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce is to serve and connect the community, to help all small businesses and to empower the economy of Long Island’s North Shore. The chamber meets once a month for networking and to discuss goals and accomplishments among its members. The meeting on Aug. 15 at The View Grill in Glen Cove was no different. But this meeting was surely one for the books.

GLEN COVE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO