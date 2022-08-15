(Weber County, UT) — Senator Mitt Romney is telling Utah voters not to worry about election security in the state. The Utah Republican toured the Weber County Elections Office yesterday and said afterward that he was confident that state elections are secure, accurate and fair. He also spoke in support of a bill he’s sponsoring in the Senate that he says will improve election security in the rest of the U.S. Election officials say anyone with doubts about the process should take a tour of their local election office and ask questions ahead of the November election.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO