midutahradio.com
Proposal To Dredge Utah Lake Called Unconstitutional By State Official
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A proposal to dredge Utah Lake and form small islands from its contents is being called unconstitutional and not legally sound. The director of the state’s Forestry, Fire and State Lands department made that claim yesterday while speaking to Utah lawmakers. After consulting with the Attorney General’s Office, the department has determined that there are substantial legal issues that present a risk to the state of Utah. The director told lawmakers that it’s not in the state’s best interest to pursue the proposal any further.
midutahradio.com
Romney: Utah Elections Secure, Accurate
(Weber County, UT) — Senator Mitt Romney is telling Utah voters not to worry about election security in the state. The Utah Republican toured the Weber County Elections Office yesterday and said afterward that he was confident that state elections are secure, accurate and fair. He also spoke in support of a bill he’s sponsoring in the Senate that he says will improve election security in the rest of the U.S. Election officials say anyone with doubts about the process should take a tour of their local election office and ask questions ahead of the November election.
