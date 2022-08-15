ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Outdoor fun, food & beer on tap for the weekend!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is flying by, and with only a few weekends left, why not make the most of the time by attending some fun summertime events?. Rob Gard from Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events in the Madison area featuring outdoor fun, food, beer and more!
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Local artists participate in Paoli Art in the Park

Five local artists will showcase their artwork at the Paoli Art in the Park event. The show, presented by the Southern Wisconsin Art Guild (SWAG), lasts two days: from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. Ann...
OREGON, WI
Daily Reporter

Cullen maintains family company’s dedication to training, workforce development

A fifth-generation owner of JP Cullen, Laura Cullen oversees its 500-plus employees’ training and development, recruitment and performance training. Cullen has tripled the size of her team over the past year and doubled the number of internal courses offered and taken, increasing internal participation in Cullen College and its graduate pool.
JANESVILLE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly a quarter-century, one of the Food Fight Restaurant Group’s first entries into the Madison dining scene is shutting down. On Wednesday, the company announced Eldorado Grill would be closing at the end of the month. Food Fight CEO Caitlin Suemnicht attributed the company’s...
MADISON, WI
indreg.com

Decatur Dairy and Swiss Cheese Co-op expanding

Decatur Dairy officially broke ground Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a 23,000-square-foot cheese plant addition. The historic creamery just west of Brodhead and Decatur Swiss Cheese Co-op are forming a new limited liability company in the cheese plant expansion. The plant produces cheese on West County Highway F with milk from...
BRODHEAD, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets

Less than a year after Hufcor closed its plant in Janesville and moved operations to Mexico, displacing 150 workers, the company’s Mexico plans appear to be a bust and the manufacturer’s assets in its one-time home state of Wisconsin are being liquidated. On Thursday, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington authorized the court-appointed receiver for […] The post Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
JANESVILLE, WI
travelawaits.com

7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin

Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
EDGERTON, WI
nbc15.com

Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department. The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Why a life-saving medication is now available in a vending machine

WAUKESHA, Wis. — With fentanyl and opioid overdose deaths on the rise, those living in Waukesha County now have easy and free access to a life-saving medication. Naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, is an opioid overdose reversal medication now available in a first-of-its-kind vending machine in Wisconsin. Lindsay...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Pets of the Week: Gucci and Blankie

You can meet Gucci, Blankie and all of the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society. Go to giveshelter.org for more information on the pets that are available. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire that rendered downtown Madison apartment uninhabitable last month ruled unintentional

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a downtown Madison apartment last month was unintentional, Madison Fire Department officials said Tuesday. The three-story building in the 100 block of South Hancock Street was evacuated on the morning of July 25 after a resident found smoke coming from an upper floor. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but the entire building was ruled uninhabitable.
MADISON, WI

