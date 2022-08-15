Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Three UNK faculty members recognized with prestigious Pratt-Heins Awards
KEARNEY – Three University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty members were recognized Wednesday with the prestigious Pratt-Heins Faculty Awards for their excellence in teaching, service and scholarship and research. Kyle Luthans, Miechelle McKelvey and Theresa Wadkins accepted the awards during the annual Faculty/Staff Convocation in the Fine Arts Recital...
Kearney Hub
Ravenna man makes a move to Kearney Chamber marketing
RAVENNA — Don’t quit your day job. Instead, feed your passion in your spare time. That’s the advice of Rylee Mills, co-founder of the Make a Move Podcast, a Ravenna-produced podcast featuring individuals who explain how they achieved their dreams. His partner in the venture is Kirk...
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball faces challenge against former rival UNO
KEARNEY — Recently, the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team has opened the season with a confidence-building exhibition upset of an NCAA Division I team. Wyoming felt the sting of the Lopers two years ago. Air Force got bit last year. Saturday, the Lopers travel to Omaha to...
Kearney Hub
UNK hosting back-to-school events for students, community members
KEARNEY — It’s time to kick off a new school year. The University of Nebraska at Kearney is welcoming new and returning students to campus with a variety of events and activities beginning Friday. A longstanding UNK tradition, Blue and Gold Welcome Week allows Lopers to connect with...
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Lexington runners hope to stay on top
LEXINGTON — After years of chasing the state championship, the Lexington cross country team finally reached the top. Now, it wants to stay there. Coach Sam Jilka said this year’s team is more experienced than last year’s and has a “dedicated core group of runners excitedly approaching the 2022 season … wanting to continue to feed their hunger to see how they can improve their abilities and time results.”
Kearney Hub
Kreis: Divisive climate holding back Kearney Public Schools
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Board of Education President Wendy Kreis said she can take criticism as well as anyone. However, Wednesday she said that misinformation is holding back KPS from being its best. "What bothers me are the mistruths in the community about how the school board is...
Kearney Hub
Construction in full swing at Amherst, Elm Creek schools
AMHERST — Construction is moving forward steadily on school projects in Elm Creek and Amherst. Last fall, voters in the two school districts approved school bonds for the projects. Elm Creek Public Schools’ $11.9 million project will include a new elementary school, multipurpose room and industrial arts lab.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic softball builds on success, co-ops with Amherst
KEARNEY — After a 30-8 season in 2021, and a third straight trip to the state tournament, Kearney Catholic softball is getting extra help for its 2022 season. The Stars are co-oping with Amherst, adding extra talent to a roster with six returning letter winners. Leading the charge is...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic softball shines in season opener, Kearney High falls in doubleheader
KEARNEY — Kearney High lost both games in its season-opening doubleheader Thursday against Lincoln Pius X. The Bearcats fell 9-5 in the first game and 11-3 in its second. In the 9-5 loss, Haidyn Skeen led the Bearcats with two hits and two RBIs in three at bats. The five Kearney High runs were scored by Lauren Schmeits, Adyn Mccaslin, Jaylin Harsh, Kelsey Hatcher and Kami Kaskie.
Kearney Hub
Regional golf preview: Kearney High gears up with new coach and nine freshman
KEARNEY — Hub Territory girls golf teams are gearing up for the season with the first meets coming right around the corner. Kearney High was the only team in the region to qualify for the state high school meet last season, but several Class C schools, including Kearney Catholic, Holdrege, Ravenna and Minden had individual players qualify.
Kearney Hub
Dobytown Kiwanis garage sale benefits Y program
KEARNEY — Dobytown Kiwanis will hold a garage sale 4-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church at 4511 Sixth Ave. Proceeds will benefit the adaptive program at the Kearney Family YMCA. That program, for children with physical and mental disabilities, offers classes in sports, music, dance and much more.
Kearney Hub
Taylor Scott brings funk and blues at Cunningham’s Journal
KEARNEY — The members of the Taylor Scott Band can shred on just about any song. They have the ability to improvise and create a unique sound live on stage. “Sometimes we get carried away with playing all the notes and blazing through everything because we can,” he said in an interview from his home in Denver. “But I really value musicians like B.B. King. Putting ‘soul’ into it and making choices to play for people and not just yourself, sometimes that means playing one note — what’s best for the music — instead of being the showoff or hauling ass to the other end of the field.”
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Holdrege optimistic heading into fall
HOLDEGE — The Holdrege Dusters have endured back-to-back 2-7 seasons, but opening fall practice with the return of five offensive starters and seven defensive starters gives the Dusters reason to believe this will be a much improved year. “We have a lot of players returning with varsity experience. We...
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (43) updates to this series since Updated 32 min ago.
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Gibbon has a toehold to start a climb
GIBBON — Graduation day dented the Gibbon Buffaloes football team, but the damage wasn’t total. The Buffaloes said good-bye to their quarterback, their three leading receivers and their leading tackler from last year’s 4-5 team. Jesus Hernandez, last year’s leading rusher, comes back this year for his...
Kearney Hub
Concrete work set for Highway 30 in east Kearney
KEARNEY — The City of Kearney Public Works Department has announced that beginning today, concrete repair will take place in the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 30 in east Kearney. Repairs will focus on a stretch between Q Avenue and Grand Avenue. The section is expected to reopen on...
Kearney Hub
Dawson County has mosquitoes with West Nile virus
KEARNEY — Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus have been found in Dawson County, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department. West Nile virus is spread to people after they are bitten by a mosquito that has the virus. West Nile virus may cause fever, headache, body...
Kearney Hub
Woman cited following car-train crash Thursday near Holdrege
HOLDREGE — One person was injured after a car was struck by a train Thursday morning between Holdrege and Funk. At 11:24 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley of rural Holdrege was struck by an Amtrak train at the intersection of Highway 6/34 and R Road, according to a press release from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office. Woosley failed to yield at the train track crossing and began to enter the railway in front of the train.
