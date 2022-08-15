Read full article on original website
ksl.com
2 men, 19, died Sunday after crashing in Lehi
LEHI — Two 19-year-old men were killed Sunday after crashing in Lehi, police said. About 8:42 a.m., a vehicle came off of southbound I-15 in Lehi at an "extremely high rate of speed," said Lehi Police Cpl. Tyler Prawitt. At the end of the off-ramp when the car reached...
KSLTV
Motorcyclist dead after crash, thrown ‘150 feet’ into embankment on Trappers Loop
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Trappers Loop, causing him to be thrown down the embankment Tuesday night. In the Mountain Green Fire Protection District Facebook post, the 71-year-old man crashed into a guardrail and was thrown about 150 feet down a steep embankment on Trappers Loop at 11:30 p.m.
KUTV
GALLERY: Submerged truck recovered after crash into Pineview Reservoir
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Weber County Marine Patrol, Weber County Search and Rescue Dive Team, and Utah Highway Patrol recovered a truck after it crashed into Pineview Reservoir. Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., Weber County Sheriff's Office, UHP, and Weber Fire District were notified of a vehicle crash in the...
KSLTV
Two teens killed in Lehi crash
LEHI, Utah — Two teenagers died over the weekend after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Lehi. The fatal crash happened at approximately 8:42 a.m. Sunday. Cpl. Tyler Prawitt with the Lehi Police Department said a vehicle came off southbound Interstate 15, on exit 282, at an “extremely high rate of speed.”
ksl.com
Motorcyclist killed after going down embankment in Morgan County
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County — Rescue crews worked Tuesday night to find a 71-year-old motorcyclist who crashed in Morgan County. In the 11:30 p.m. crash, the motorcyclist was thrown about 150 feet down the "steep" embankment along Trappers Loop, the Mountain Green Fire District said on Facebook. The Utah...
kjzz.com
All northbound lanes on I-215 near 700 North closed after truck spills gravel on roadway
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — All lanes on northbound I-215 were closed as a result of a dump truck spilling its load of gravel onto several lanes. UHP officials reported the incident around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, affecting traffic near 700 North in Salt Lake County. Traffic was being...
I-80 car rollover lands near Woodward
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a car, traveling Eastbound, left Interstate 80, and rolled multiple times over the grass separator strip. It landed on its […]
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies respond after I-80 rollover in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Fire District shared photos of a crash that happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80. A vehicle was eastbound near mile marker 142, at Kilby Road, when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle several times. It came to a rest off I-80, wheels down, on Kilby Road.
ksl.com
Family friend remembers expectant West Jordan mother killed in crash
WEST JORDAN — Family friends are sharing a sad update on a crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon that killed a West Jordan mother. Those who know Jessica Keetch Minnesota said she was expecting the family's third child when she died. Minnesota's husband and two young children must now learn...
Worker suffers serious burns in SLC construction site fire
A construction worker was burned Tuesday afternoon by a fire that ignited suddenly at a site in the Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City.
kjzz.com
20-year-old construction worker seriously burned in Salt Lake City trailer fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A construction worker was seriously burned in a Salt Lake City trailer fire on Tuesday. Officials said the incident happened near 669 South 18th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. According to the initial information released, the victim was a 20-year-old male who was refueling equipment...
WOLF
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, 2, was left outside the Rahman Daycare for an unknown amount of time.
Utah man suffering medical emergency saved by off-duty officers
A Salt Lake City man said he’s grateful to be alive today thanks to off-duty police officers who saved him from drowning.
kslnewsradio.com
Two people dead in Taylorsville after shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have confirmed that two people are dead following an early morning shooting. Both victims were found in the area of 3600 W. and 4600 S. Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
Man in hospital following near-drowning in gym lap pool
A man is in the hospital after nearly drowning in an adult lap pool at a gym in South Jordan. A passerby saw the man and pulled him out before it was too late.
Missing Holladay teen found safe
THURSDAY 8/18/22 8:30 a.m. HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing teen from Holladay has now been found safe, according to police. Unified Police Department says Jaxon Higbee, 16, was located on Wednesday night. No further details were immediately available. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing teen out of Holladay WEDNESDAY 8/17/22 5:35 p.m. HOLLADAY, Utah […]
ksl.com
Police: Man driving stolen vehicle arrested after drone, helicopter search
TAYLORSVILLE — Police say they arrested a man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle overnight in Taylorsville after he fled from officers and then crashed into a parked car, prompting a search with drones and a helicopter. Lonnie Lee Trujillo, 43, of South Salt Lake, was arrested and booked...
ksl.com
Utah deemed most vulnerable in the West for homes that may catch on fire
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Salt Lake County Council members are raising the alarm over what they contend is an extreme wildfire risk due to seasonal culinary water supplies in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, as well as inadequate water pressure in fire hydrants. Dea Theodore and...
WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
