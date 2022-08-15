ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

ksl.com

2 men, 19, died Sunday after crashing in Lehi

LEHI — Two 19-year-old men were killed Sunday after crashing in Lehi, police said. About 8:42 a.m., a vehicle came off of southbound I-15 in Lehi at an "extremely high rate of speed," said Lehi Police Cpl. Tyler Prawitt. At the end of the off-ramp when the car reached...
LEHI, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Submerged truck recovered after crash into Pineview Reservoir

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Weber County Marine Patrol, Weber County Search and Rescue Dive Team, and Utah Highway Patrol recovered a truck after it crashed into Pineview Reservoir. Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., Weber County Sheriff's Office, UHP, and Weber Fire District were notified of a vehicle crash in the...
HUNTSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Two teens killed in Lehi crash

LEHI, Utah — Two teenagers died over the weekend after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Lehi. The fatal crash happened at approximately 8:42 a.m. Sunday. Cpl. Tyler Prawitt with the Lehi Police Department said a vehicle came off southbound Interstate 15, on exit 282, at an “extremely high rate of speed.”
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Motorcyclist killed after going down embankment in Morgan County

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County — Rescue crews worked Tuesday night to find a 71-year-old motorcyclist who crashed in Morgan County. In the 11:30 p.m. crash, the motorcyclist was thrown about 150 feet down the "steep" embankment along Trappers Loop, the Mountain Green Fire District said on Facebook. The Utah...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Multiple agencies respond after I-80 rollover in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Fire District shared photos of a crash that happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80. A vehicle was eastbound near mile marker 142, at Kilby Road, when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle several times. It came to a rest off I-80, wheels down, on Kilby Road.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two people dead in Taylorsville after shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have confirmed that two people are dead following an early morning shooting. Both victims were found in the area of 3600 W. and 4600 S. Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah

WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
ABC4

Missing Holladay teen found safe

THURSDAY 8/18/22 8:30 a.m. HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing teen from Holladay has now been found safe, according to police. Unified Police Department says Jaxon Higbee, 16, was located on Wednesday night. No further details were immediately available. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing teen out of Holladay WEDNESDAY 8/17/22 5:35 p.m. HOLLADAY, Utah […]
HOLLADAY, UT
ABC4

WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
PLAIN CITY, UT

