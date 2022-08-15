ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn park-goer struck by falling tree branch has died (EXCLUSIVE)

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A Brooklyn park-goer badly hurt when a tree branch fell on him from above has died, a police source said Monday.

Jared Richardson died at Kings County Hospital at 8:38 p.m. Saturday, about 12 hours after he was rushed there from Reinald Salgado Playground near Monroe St. and Patchen Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Richardson was relaxing in the playground, named for a beloved 81st Precinct cop who died of leukemia in 1997, when a tree branch fell from about 40 feet above and hit him in the head.

The Parks Department said the “failed limb” was from a London planetree and measured 28 inches in diameter. A Parks forestry expert found the tree to be in good condition when it was last inspected in August 2020, a Parks spokesperson said. The tree was last pruned in July 2020.

Richardson lived at Our Lady of Good Counsel, a single room occupancy across from the park, according to police sources.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 7

Brook Lyn Best
4d ago

May Mr Richardson R.I.P., my condolences to his family. The City of New York should be sued. Trees are planted by the City of New York and they never check the trees for any problems to prevent future tragedies. I have called the City of New York 311 many times of the years regarding the trees on my block and I’m always told the trees don’t need pruning. Yes, the trees need pruning because anytime a person has to walk out into the street to avoid a overgrown tree that has branches and trees limbs extending down onto the sidewalk; it’s a problem. There are several trees on my block that need pruning like I described. Also, there is a leaning tree and the tree roots are exposed. A few years ago the tree limb had fell from the leaning tree. The City sent out the Department to inspect the tree. All that was done was a look & they removed the fallen tree limb. If someone was walking by they would have been killed. It shouldn’t take a person death to resolve something simple.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Two men killed after ATV they were riding slams tractor-trailer in Queens, police say

Two men on an ATV slammed into an 18-wheel tractor-trailer in Queens early Friday, killing both riders, police said. The victims, both in their 30s, may have been fleeing from cops, a police source said. The fatal collision happened just before 1:50 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Ave. in Long Island City. The victims may have been driving the wrong way, police said. One died at the ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed inside Coney Island’s Luna Park, police say

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man inside Coney Island’s Luna Park on Saturday night, according to police. The victim, 22, was near the Thunderbolt roller coaster around 11:15 p.m. when a group of about five people approached him, authorities said on Friday in a public request for tips. One person from […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
CBS New York

NYPD stats show shocking crime increase in Manhattan's 6th Precinct

NEW YORK -- It's a distinction no neighborhood wants in New York City. Manhattan's 6th Precinct, which includes the West Village and Greenwich Village, has seen the largest spike in crime in the five boroughs.CBS2's Andrea Grymes spoke with residents and business owners on Thursday.At New University Pen & Stationery on Bleecker Street, owner Muhammed Akmal has grown used to shoplifters."Sometimes they come two, three times a day. Sometimes they don't show up like two, three days, at least once a week, always something happens," Akmal said.At least once a week -- and he's not alone.The latest NYPD statistics show...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Leukemia#Police#Kings County Hospital#Accident#The Parks Department#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy