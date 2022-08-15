2022 AP Top 25 College Football Preseason Poll Released
The Alabama Crimson Tide will once again kickoff the 2022 season as the top-ranked team in college football.
The Tide ranked No. 1 overall in the AP Top 25 preseason poll released on Monday (August 15) ahead of No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia -- who defeated Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January -- and No. 4 Clemson.
The top-10 is rounded out with No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Utah, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Baylor.
Texas A&M, No. 14 USC -- who hired former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and landed several top transfer players this offseason -- No. 16 Miami (FL) -- who hired alum Mario Cristobal away from Oregon this past offseason -- and Wisconsin were the only teams included in the top-25 that didn't weren't ranked in the final poll released after the conclusion of the national championship.
Tennessee led all non-ranked schools in votes received (180), followed by Texas (164), Iowa (163), Penn State (160) and LSU (55).
The entire AP Top 25 poll is listed below:
- Alabama (SEC)
- Ohio State (Big Ten)
- Georgia (SEC)
- Clemson (ACC)
- Notre Dame (IA Independents)
- Texas A&M (SEC)
- Utah (Pac-12)
- Michigan (Big Ten)
- Oklahoma (Big 12)
- Baylor (Big 12)
- Oregon (Pac-12)
- Oklahoma State (Big 12)
- NC State (ACC)
- USC (Pac-12)
- Michigan State (Big Ten)
- Miami (FL)
- Pittsburgh (ACC)
- Wisconsin (Big Ten)
- Arkansas (SEC)
- Kentucky (SEC)
- Ole Miss (SEC)
- Wake Forest (ACC)
- Cincinnati (AAC)
- Houston (AAC)
- BYU (IA Independents)
