WPG Talk Radio

Proposed Bill Would Ban LIV Golf in NJ

Controversy continues to surround the new LIV golf league, which is backed by the Saudi Arabian government. The league recently held a tournament at Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster. If two New Jersey State Senators have their way, it will be the last time a LIV event is played...
Phil Murphy
Kristin Corrado
Vin Gopal
WPG Talk Radio

Survey Says: New Jersey Is 2nd Best State To Live. Do You Agree?

A recent WalletHub.com survey concludes that New Jersey is the second best state in America to live in terms of living conditions. Some are surprised by this, as New Jersey has some of the highest property taxes, highest auto insurance rates and other fees in America. No doubt, the politics...
WPG Talk Radio

Supply chain issues could be bugging NJ consumers for years

It's been well over two years since the coronavirus pandemic started making an impact in New Jersey and elsewhere, and consumers are still seeing significant wait-times related to the goods and services they've counted on for decades. Businesses claim they continue to battle with delays from suppliers both in the...
WPG Talk Radio

Get Educated and Have Fun on NJ Lighthouse Challenge

Looking for a fun-filled, yet educational event you can do with the whole family and friends this fall in New Jersey?. For the 23rd year, New Jersey will host The Lighthouse Challenge the weekend of Oct. 15 and 16, said Pary Tell, chairman of the Lighthouse Keepers of New Jersey, which sponsors the event.
WPG Talk Radio

First Lawsuit Filed Over South Jersey Stench

The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on I-295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50-mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties.
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Weather: Rough Surf, Spotty Showers, Warming Up

A storm system spinning over New England will be New Jersey's main weather driver Wednesday. It will produce clouds. And spotty showers. And it will keep the surf churned up along the Jersey Shore, too. In the coming days, our attention will turn to rising temperatures and humidity levels —...
WPG Talk Radio

Owning a New Car in NJ May Make Your Wallet Cry, According to AAA

The cost of owning and operating a new car this year is draining our wallets. The average cost to own and operate a vehicle in 2022 is $10,728 or $894 per month, a considerable increase from 2021, when the average yearly cost was $9,666 or $805.50 per month, according to AAA’s “Your Driving Costs” study.


