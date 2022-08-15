Read full article on original website
Related
Proposed Bill Would Ban LIV Golf in NJ
Controversy continues to surround the new LIV golf league, which is backed by the Saudi Arabian government. The league recently held a tournament at Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster. If two New Jersey State Senators have their way, it will be the last time a LIV event is played...
GOLF・
New Plan Unveiled to Help Improve Security at Smaller NJ Schools
With the start of a new school year fast approaching, a growing number of school districts across New Jersey are deciding to hire armed security guards to protect students and teachers when they return to class next month. Patrick Kissane, the executive director of the New Jersey Association of School...
Murphy Urged By Both Sides of NJ Aisle to Stop School COVID Tests
Following Republican state Sen. Kristin Corrado's response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rollback of COVID-19 testing and quarantine guidelines, another legislator from the same side of the aisle as Phil Murphy is also calling on the governor to end testing mandates in New Jersey schools. In a...
NJ Teacher Union Ad: Attacks by ‘Extremists’ are ‘Not who we are’
A 15-second video advertisement released Monday by New Jersey's largest and most prominent teachers' union appears to take on those who are combatively vocal at school board meetings, plus legislation that some have called the state's version of a "Don't Say Gay" bill. The spot from the New Jersey Education...
RELATED PEOPLE
NJ energy master plan: How much will it cost you?
New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan, referred to as the EMP, calls for the state to transition to 100% clean energy by 2050 using wind and solar power while shifting away from natural gas and other types of energy sources that contribute to climate change. Ever since Gov. Phil Murphy...
Survey Says: New Jersey Is 2nd Best State To Live. Do You Agree?
A recent WalletHub.com survey concludes that New Jersey is the second best state in America to live in terms of living conditions. Some are surprised by this, as New Jersey has some of the highest property taxes, highest auto insurance rates and other fees in America. No doubt, the politics...
Supply chain issues could be bugging NJ consumers for years
It's been well over two years since the coronavirus pandemic started making an impact in New Jersey and elsewhere, and consumers are still seeing significant wait-times related to the goods and services they've counted on for decades. Businesses claim they continue to battle with delays from suppliers both in the...
Get Educated and Have Fun on NJ Lighthouse Challenge
Looking for a fun-filled, yet educational event you can do with the whole family and friends this fall in New Jersey?. For the 23rd year, New Jersey will host The Lighthouse Challenge the weekend of Oct. 15 and 16, said Pary Tell, chairman of the Lighthouse Keepers of New Jersey, which sponsors the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ Schools Will Soon Re-open: Should There Be Armed Guards?
With the start of the new school year in New Jersey only a few weeks away and the memory of the recent school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas, fresh in everyone’s minds, the issue of school security is front and center. According to Patrick Kissane, the executive director of...
First Lawsuit Filed Over South Jersey Stench
The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on I-295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50-mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties.
ExxonMobil to Pay $9.5M for Contamination in Gloucester County, NJ
ExxonMobil will pay New Jersey $9.5 million to resolve a lawsuit brought against the oil company on behalf of the Department of Environmental Protection. The judgment announced Monday stems from a 2019 lawsuit centered on dumping activity that took place at ExxonMobil's 12-acre Lail site in East Greenwich Township and Paulsboro Borough.
Gas Prices Continue to Drop: How NJ Compares to Rest of Country
Gas prices continue to drop in New Jersey and around the country. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Garden State dropped 11 cents from last week to today’s price of $4.17. While the average price in New Jersey has fallen 63 days in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Happens When a Big Truck Goes Under a Small Bridge in NJ?
What happens when a really big truck tries to go under a really tiny bridge?. Tuesday morning, the railroad bridge over Fleming Pike in Winslow Township, Camden County, claimed another victim. This time, a full-sized 18-wheeler attempted to fit under the bridge and it obviously didn't succeed. The bridge, which...
Feds: NJ Man Charged in Murder-for-hire Scheme That Targeted Young Girl
Federal authorities say a man from Newark has been indicted for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme to kill a young girl. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 57-year-old Armando Conceicao is charged in a two-count indictment with,. Conspiracy to commit murder for hire. Causing another to travel interstate or using...
Synthetic Cannabis Use Shown to Drop in Legal Pot States — What About NJ?
New Jersey's recreational marijuana marketplace is not yet four months old, and yet everyone seems to be focused on what the future of the industry will be. One aspect that legalization figures to cut into, over time, is what's offered and purchased underground. A study out of the University of...
NJ tax rebates: How much relief do you really get? A town-by-town look
TRENTON – The new state budget includes $2 billion for property tax rebates for around 2.1 million households, which is a marked increase from recent years though not a record. The tax credits and checks on track to be paid next May through what has been rechristened as the...
NJ Weather: Rough Surf, Spotty Showers, Warming Up
A storm system spinning over New England will be New Jersey's main weather driver Wednesday. It will produce clouds. And spotty showers. And it will keep the surf churned up along the Jersey Shore, too. In the coming days, our attention will turn to rising temperatures and humidity levels —...
Moving Costs Up 8% in NJ Since Last Year, Report Finds
With the cost of many services on the rise, you may not be surprised to learn the main finding of a recent report: it's more expensive now than ever before to hire a moving company for your shift from one home to another. According to HireAHelper, a company that helps...
New Jersey’s Van Drew Is Under Serious Consideration for Trump VP
In case you think that there is a single doubt that former President Donald Trump is running for re-election in 2024, guess again!. In fact, we have learned and confirmed from multiple well placed sources in the Trump orbit that United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew is under legitimate and serious consideration to be Trump’s Vice Presidential running mate in 2024.
Owning a New Car in NJ May Make Your Wallet Cry, According to AAA
The cost of owning and operating a new car this year is draining our wallets. The average cost to own and operate a vehicle in 2022 is $10,728 or $894 per month, a considerable increase from 2021, when the average yearly cost was $9,666 or $805.50 per month, according to AAA’s “Your Driving Costs” study.
CARS・
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0