Future of Great Northern; What new ownership means for current tenants
Clay, NY — A Syracuse-based commercial developer is planning to purchase Great Northern Mall in Clay. Hart Lyman Company, the mall’s soon-to-be owner, plans to convert the mall into a lifestyle center with luxury apartments, retail stores, and restaurants. Great Northern is expected to be developed into a pedestrian-friendly lifestyle center with high-end retail and grocery stores, a movie theater, and other amenities.
One of Central New York’s Oldest Land Trusts Highlights Newest Property
The Central New York Land Trust announced that it will highlight its newest property, located at 2989 Bacher Rd., Skaneateles, at its second annual EverGreen EverBlue BBQ fundraiser on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5 to 10 p.m. Steven Kulick, Board Treasurer and Fundraising Committee Chair, stated, “The Bacher Road property, one of 51 preserves managed by the Land Trust, was selected for this event to highlight some of the water resource protection work we will undertake at this site and to underscore the need , more generally, for sound land management practices.” He continued, “In particular, we will be concentrating on controlling the further erosion of a damaged esker only yards away from the site of the fundraiser.” He concluded by noting, “In addition to erosion control, we will work to minimize and, in some cases, reverse other threats to the Skaneateles Lake watershed in this area through best land management practices.”
One of Largest Sports Complexes of Its Kind Coming to Central New York
One of the largest complexes of its kind is coming to Central New York. A brand-new 65,000-square-foot community center, among the largest in the Northeast, is being built on the Oneida Indian Nation. Located on Oneida Indian Nation lands in the new Oneida Neighborhoods, the community center is the latest...
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
Former APEX Tool Site Cleanup Begins
The former APEX Tool site on Cortland’s East side has been a sight for sore eyes for years since the closure of the facility back in 2015. Since then, company’s have come in, taken what they wanted, and then left. What remained was debris that was not only unsightly to see, but potentially dangerous.
Aldi soon to open second location in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Aldi, the German discount supermarket chain, is close to opening another location in the Ithaca area. In addition to its location on 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca, near the Ithaca Farmer’s Market, Aldi will be opening a new location at 2309 North Triphammer Rd. in the Village of Lansing’s Cayuga Shopping Center.
Upstate New York Self Storage Portfolio Sells
Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of the two properties. Store Your Stuff, a two-property, 83,550-square-foot self storage portfolio located in Clay and Baldwinsville, N.Y., has changed hands. Yardi Matrix data shows the owner was a private individual. The assets were acquired for $2.5 million, and the buyer was a private entity linked to A-Verdi Storage Containers, according to Onondaga County records.
Syracuse-based developer to purchase Great Northern Mall, redevelop into lifestyle center
CLAY, N.Y. — A Syracuse-based commercial developer will purchase Great Northern Mall in Clay with plans to convert the troubled mall into a lifestyle center with luxury apartments and townhomes, retail stores, and restaurants. Hart Lyman Company was able to secure a contract and the deal to purchase the...
The Great Northern Mall could come back to life sooner than you think
CLAY, N.Y. — Take a drive past the Great Northern Mall and there's a slim chance that you will find more than a few dozens cars in the parking lot. The deserted mall in Clay has slowly eroded the past few years due to poor management and lack of accountability from its owners who decided months ago to stop paying its past due bills.
Stormwater and partially treated wastewater in Owasco River prompt warning
AUBURN, NY — The Cayuga County Health Department is advising members of the community to not swim in the Owasco River due to the discharge of stormwater and partially treated wastewater into the river. Health officials say due to excessive rain on Tuesday, two combined sewer overflow facilities in the City of Auburn discharged the partially treated wastewater into the river. These combined sewer overflows are permitted to discharge by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, health officials said.
The $800K Airport Update that you may not notice
Syracuse, NY — When the press release arrived in our newsroom we didn’t know what to think. So we started with a simple question; what is an “airfield guidance sign?”. A Google image search revealed some of the same images that the Syracuse Hancock International Airport Communications Team would later provide to us. (You can see in the gallery posted above)
39 new businesses in Central NY include eateries and multiple cleaning services
Last week, 39 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-one of them were in Onondaga County and eight were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. The new businesses include two new restaurants (one is also a food truck) and several cleaning services.
College-aged man expected to survive after falling into Ithaca Gorge, police say
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — Emergency personnel in Ithaca transported a college-aged man to a trauma center early Friday morning after police said he fell about 75 feet into the gorge along the Cascadilla Gorge Trail. Ithaca Police responded to the scene on Friday around 1:30 a.m. for reports of...
Mohawk Valley under drought watch; residents encouraged to conserve water
The Mohawk Valley is under a drought watch and residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation added Oneida County, Otsego County and the southern part of Herkimer County to the list of areas under the drought watch. Below-normal precipitation...
New Owner Hopes to Renovate Closed West Endicott Motel
A rundown motel across the street from En Joie Golf Club could resume operations under a plan being pursued by the owner of the town of Union property. Rakesh Shroff has proposed remodeling the old Red Carpet Inn at 749 West Main Street in West Endicott. Shorff is the principal...
Gas prices continue to drop, gas station in North Syracuse under $4 per gallon
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The price of gas is slowly dropping for Central New Yorkers. Gas prices are down more than 30 cents in the past month and 60 cents from the record-high, which was just slightly over five dollars a gallon in June, according to AAA. On Thursday,...
This Upstate New York Swim Area Is Now Closed Due To Dangerous Algae
Unfortunately the swimming area at this one Upstate New York beach is now closed due to dangerous algae. Verona Beach State Park has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. They made the announcement on the Verona Beach State Park Facebook page. According to that post, the beach would remain closed until further notice.
Local News: Upstate Family Health Center Receives Excellus BCBS Community Health Award
UTICA, N.Y. — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Upstate Family Health Center a Community Health Award of $2,500 to support their School-based Integrated Health Program. This funding will allow for the expansion of the School-based Integrated Health Program to include occupational therapy services and vision assessments for children served by the School-based Health Centers in Utica, Rome, and Waterville.
CNY Tuesdays: Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse awarded $2,000
Syracuse, NY — The Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. The group is not a rescue or a shelter, but an advocacy group. One of its programs involves volunteers going to court to observe and advocate for animals in abuse or neglect cases. You can watch the story above.
