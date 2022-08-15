Read full article on original website
OC moving company helping with neighborhood cleanup after employees caught dumping furniture
An Orange County moving company that was captured on video dumping furniture in an alley is now helping to clean up the neighborhood.
Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of their wounds,” said Debbie McGuire, the...
VIDEO: Homeowner nearly hit when SUV slams into Huntington Beach home
Huntington Beach Public Affairs Manager Jennifer Carey said the SUV slammed into the two-story home around 12:15 p.m., just moments after an elderly homeowner jumped up to use the bathroom.
A Hemet man suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman whose remains were later found stuffed in a vehicle was booked into a Riverside County jail Wednesday following his detention at a San Diego County facility. Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of...
Fire crews discover human remains while battling brush fire in Chatsworth
Los Angeles firefighters discovered human remains while putting out a brush fire burning near Chatsworth Tuesday evening. Fire crews had initially responded around 1:30 p.m. to 11160 N. De Soto Ave. for a report of a brush fire. Firefighters found about one-quarter acre burning at the time in medium brush with no immediate threat to […]
IRVINE, Calif. — A 23-month-old girl in California died Tuesday after she was struck by an Amazon delivery van at an apartment complex, authorities said. In a news release, the Irvine Police Department said that the truck collided with the child in the parking lot of the apartment complex in Irvine at about 3:30 p.m. PDT.
Caught on video: Large group ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven store after South LA street takeover
Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.
‘Atrocious act’: 2 ducks euthanized after being found with severed bills at California park
"There are some in our community capable of horrific acts," the local wildlife care center wrote.
Car explodes in flames killing driver after slamming into wall on 101 Freeway
A car slammed into a wall on the side of the 101 Freeway in Westlake early Friday, killing one person, state authorities said. First responders pulled a person’s body from the vehicle moments before the fire started, officials said.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop
LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is looking for two suspects who stole golf carts from Santa Ana College
On 07/29/2022 and 07/30/2022, the wanted suspects stole two golf carts from the Santa Ana College property at Centennial Park. Suspect #1 was walking the Doberman dog during both incidents. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the wanted suspects is asked to contact Detective B. Romero at...
newsantaana.com
Homeless man fatally stabbed on a Santa Ana bike trail
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:48 PM, SAPD Communications received a request for assistance from the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA). OCFA advised they were out with a possible assault victim along the bike trail in the 2600 block of N. Broadway Avenue. Paramedics treated the male adult victim...
foxla.com
Man found dead in Corona church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
NBC Los Angeles
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
foxla.com
L.A. Weekly
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
foxla.com
Toddler hit and killed by Amazon van in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - A 23-month-old girl was struck and killed by an Amazon van in Irvine Tuesday. Irvine Police Department officers and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were called just after 3:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Estancia, near Hicks Canyon Park, on reports of the collision and found the girl dead in the parking lot of an apartment community, according to a police department statement.
