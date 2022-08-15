ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
HeySoCal

2 ducks attacked brutally in Fountain Valley park

Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of their wounds,” said Debbie McGuire, the...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpster#City Council#Accident
NBC Los Angeles

Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop

LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
newsantaana.com

Homeless man fatally stabbed on a Santa Ana bike trail

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:48 PM, SAPD Communications received a request for assistance from the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA). OCFA advised they were out with a possible assault victim along the bike trail in the 2600 block of N. Broadway Avenue. Paramedics treated the male adult victim...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Man found dead in Corona church parking lot

CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
CORONA, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Community mourns death of toddler struck by Amazon van in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - Residents at an Irvine apartment complex are mourning the death of a 23-month-old girl after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van Tuesday afternoon. "I heard the mother screaming," one resident told FOX 11's Laura Diaz. "I peaked out the window and I got...
IRVINE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified

Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
PALM DESERT, CA
foxla.com

Toddler hit and killed by Amazon van in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - A 23-month-old girl was struck and killed by an Amazon van in Irvine Tuesday. Irvine Police Department officers and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were called just after 3:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Estancia, near Hicks Canyon Park, on reports of the collision and found the girl dead in the parking lot of an apartment community, according to a police department statement.
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy