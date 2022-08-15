ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

All-Black, female crew operates American Airlines flight out of DFW

DALLAS-FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - A crew made up of entirely Black women operated a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to honor an aviation pioneer. The American Airlines flight was meant to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Black woman to earn a pilot's license, Bessie Coleman. Coleman,...
Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents

(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
The 8 Absolute Best Spots for Ramen in Dallas

Since 2015, Wabi House has been serving top-notch ramen in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Wabi House) The warm, slurpy, delicious dish has become a force in Texas — and its grip is only growing. Ahead, we’ve rounded up eight Dallas spots with killer broths, top-tier noodles, and perfectly seasoned jammy eggs. From Japanese imports to local favorites, these are the eight best ramen bars and restaurants in Dallas.
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year Hiatus

The Gaylord Texan is bringing back ICE! to Grapevine.Matt Forster/Unsplash. The Gaylord Texan Resort is finally bringing back their longtime popular holiday tradition, ICE! this holiday season, after being forced to take a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. NBC 5 reports that the event runs from Nov. 11 to Jan. 1, 2023. Visitors will be thrown into the Christmas classic "The Polar Express," brought to life by a 17,000 square-foot frozen ice attraction.
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: August 19-21

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, August 19. Jason Aldean: Rock N' Roll...
Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES, ELENA PALOMA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: ILLINOIS; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: LASER...
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished Projects

A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded.Josh Olade/Unsplash. A popular Arlington construction contractor filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients with unfinished projects. Fox 4 spoke to many people who paid the contractor thousands of doors, only to be left with unfinished projects. According to Fox 4, RJ Construction's Robert Jordan has been quiet since declaring bankruptcy, but just a few months ago he was airing his own grievances with a local school district.
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration

HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
Mouser Electronics breaks ground on expansion of global distribution center in Mansfield

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is greatly expanding its large global headquarters and distribution center to continue meeting the needs of its flourishing business well into the next decade. The company recently broke ground on a 416,000-square-foot, three-story building that will expand its distribution center, located south of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.
Dallas Man’s Death Reminder Of Raw Oyster “Rules”

The sudden death of a Dallas man who ate raw oysters in Florida is a reminder that raw oysters, loved by many, are a potentially deadly food. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Oyster Bash presented by Barnegat Oyster Collective sponsored by Modelo hosted by Adam Richman.
DALLAS, TX

