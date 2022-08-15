Read full article on original website
The Flight Deal
jetBlue: Boston – San Juan, Puerto Rico. $180 (Basic Economy) / $250 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
Dallas-Fort Worth only U.S. market where home sale prices dropped last month
DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The North Texas housing market is downshifting quickly, with Dallas-Fort Worth being the only U.S. market to see a decrease in home sale prices last month, according to a report released today.
fox4news.com
All-Black, female crew operates American Airlines flight out of DFW
DALLAS-FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - A crew made up of entirely Black women operated a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to honor an aviation pioneer. The American Airlines flight was meant to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Black woman to earn a pilot's license, Bessie Coleman. Coleman,...
dmagazine.com
As Dallas Rents Skyrocket, a Rule Change Hopes to Motivate Lending for New Affordable Rentals
A government agency that regulates the secondary mortgage market is recommending a change in affordable multifamily housing goals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for the next two years in a bid to improve affordable housing stock. In North Texas, the need for affordable housing only continues to grow. A...
DFW Airline Agent Suspended After This Scary Airport Fight Video Goes Viral
Airports aren't for the faint of heart these days. We may not be in the thick of it like we were during mask season, but folks get crazy when they travel. If you missed it, Spirit Airlines has responded to this wild viral DFW fight video out of Dallas, TX, last week.
checkoutdfw.com
This is where the rent is most expensive and least expensive in the Dallas area right now
Rent in the Dallas metro “increased sharply” for July, according to an Apartment List report. Dallas rents have increased 1.7% over the past month, and 16% compared to July last year. On average, a one-bedroom in the Dallas area will cost $1,243 monthly and $1,485 for a two-bedroom.
wbap.com
Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents
(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
Eggs Up Grill to Open 30 Locations Across DFW
The first Texas location for this breakfast franchise is expected to open in spring of 2023.
papercitymag.com
The 8 Absolute Best Spots for Ramen in Dallas
Since 2015, Wabi House has been serving top-notch ramen in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Wabi House) The warm, slurpy, delicious dish has become a force in Texas — and its grip is only growing. Ahead, we’ve rounded up eight Dallas spots with killer broths, top-tier noodles, and perfectly seasoned jammy eggs. From Japanese imports to local favorites, these are the eight best ramen bars and restaurants in Dallas.
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year Hiatus
The Gaylord Texan is bringing back ICE! to Grapevine.Matt Forster/Unsplash. The Gaylord Texan Resort is finally bringing back their longtime popular holiday tradition, ICE! this holiday season, after being forced to take a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. NBC 5 reports that the event runs from Nov. 11 to Jan. 1, 2023. Visitors will be thrown into the Christmas classic "The Polar Express," brought to life by a 17,000 square-foot frozen ice attraction.
Feeling thrifty? These are the best thrift stores in Dallas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey Macklemore. Can we go thrift shopping?“. Vintage is in these days. People are flocking to vintage/secondhand stores to find the coolest items for the cheapest prices. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is home to everything, including a multitude of great thrift shops. If you haven’t...
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects.
Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas
From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: August 19-21
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, August 19. Jason Aldean: Rock N' Roll...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES, ELENA PALOMA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: ILLINOIS; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: LASER...
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished Projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded.Josh Olade/Unsplash. A popular Arlington construction contractor filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients with unfinished projects. Fox 4 spoke to many people who paid the contractor thousands of doors, only to be left with unfinished projects. According to Fox 4, RJ Construction's Robert Jordan has been quiet since declaring bankruptcy, but just a few months ago he was airing his own grievances with a local school district.
cw39.com
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
fortworthreport.org
Mouser Electronics breaks ground on expansion of global distribution center in Mansfield
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is greatly expanding its large global headquarters and distribution center to continue meeting the needs of its flourishing business well into the next decade. The company recently broke ground on a 416,000-square-foot, three-story building that will expand its distribution center, located south of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.
Dallas Man’s Death Reminder Of Raw Oyster “Rules”
The sudden death of a Dallas man who ate raw oysters in Florida is a reminder that raw oysters, loved by many, are a potentially deadly food. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Oyster Bash presented by Barnegat Oyster Collective sponsored by Modelo hosted by Adam Richman.
