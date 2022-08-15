Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City's sprawling growth causing reduction in speed limits
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The sprawling growth of Oklahoma City is causing a reduction in speed for some county roads. Oklahoma County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to lower speed limits from 55 to 45 miles per hour. "It was requested by the district commissioner's office. There had been an...
Oklahoma City Fire Department battles grass fire near N. Kelley and E. Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department battled a grass fire near N. Kelley and E. Hefner on Friday morning. The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials said sparks from a welder started the blaze, which was quickly put out. No structures were threatened by...
EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Luxury neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
We have had 24 days of triple digit heat in Oklahoma and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use.
City of Norman considering legal action against Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is considering its legal options when it comes to a new turnpike project that will go through a chunk of the city. A memo was sent to city councilors last week from the city attorney, Kathryn Walker, that said the City had hired outside counsel to evaluate the possibility of legal action in July.
Water line breaks open at Mercy Hospital's Oklahoma City campus
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A main water line broke open on the south side of Mercy Hospital's Oklahoma City campus on Tuesday afternoon. The city of Oklahoma City was on site assessing the damage and seeing what the next steps would be. Mercy said there was no impact on...
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
Car Crashes Into Business In NW Oklahoma City
Crews are responding to the 2700 block of North May Ave. after a car crashed into a building. EMSA has been called to check out the driver but no injuries were reported. This is a developing story.
University of Oklahoma police investigating theft of golf cart on E. Lindsay Street
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma Police Department is investigating after a golf cart was stolen. Police said the incident happened at 100 E. Lindsay Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. At this time, no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing. Police also reported...
One arrested after man shot, killed at OKC apartment complex
A man now sits in the Oklahoma County Jail after a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex in late July.
Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
Norman Police Department looking to identify Campus Corner assault suspects
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is looking for help with identifying people believed to be involved in an assault that happened on Campus Corner. If you recognize anyone on this page, police ask that you call them at 405-366-7867. Tips can also be submitted online by...
Oklahoma City police: Woman sold truck to a buyer using a fake title
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who allegedly sold a truck to someone using a fake title. Police are looking for the woman seen on the top of this page. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Tips can also be...
Edmond Police Department pull stolen SUV from pond near 15th and Kelly
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are working a scene near 15th and Kelly to retrieve an SUV from a pond. The pond is near the Hidden Prairie Neighborhood. Someone noticed the SUV on Tuesday morning after the water levels in the pond got low due to the drought.
Oklahoma County district attorney David Prater seeking OSBI probe into Kevin Calvey
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into Kevin Calvey's campaign, FOX 25 was told Thursday. Calvey is running for Oklahoma County District Attorney. He's currently in a runoff against Gayland Geiger for the Republican nomination.
Man injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one man in the hospital. Officials say a man was shot in the leg in the 3200 block of SW 42nd St. The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announces one of the largest meth seizures in state history
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history on Friday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesperson Mark Woodward said an investigation began in July targeting a drug trafficking organization moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.
Authorities looking for woman in her 60s or 70s who allegedly robbed MidFirst Bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — Authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed the MidFirst Bank on North Harrison Street on Thursday. Authorities said a woman entered the bank around 2 p.m. and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the teller. The woman, believed to be in her...
SW OKC Road Rage Murder Suspect Captured In Missouri By US Marshals
An Oklahoma City man wanted in connection to a deadly road rage shooting was arrested out-of-state. The United States Marshals Service captured Darius Clark, 34, on Tuesday in Missouri. Law enforcement also found the car allegedly used in the southwest OKC crime. Investigators released a photo of the murder suspect's...
CHEF'STORE: An Authentic Mexican Experience at Azteca
An Oklahoma City restaurant is taking diners on a trip to Mexico. This charming, family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican in a vibrant space. Azteca Co-owner Alejandrina Camarena shows us some of their popular dishes, plus infused water you won't find anywhere else. If you'd like to take a trip yourself,...
