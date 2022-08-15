ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City's sprawling growth causing reduction in speed limits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The sprawling growth of Oklahoma City is causing a reduction in speed for some county roads. Oklahoma County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to lower speed limits from 55 to 45 miles per hour. "It was requested by the district commissioner's office. There had been an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

City of Norman considering legal action against Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is considering its legal options when it comes to a new turnpike project that will go through a chunk of the city. A memo was sent to city councilors last week from the city attorney, Kathryn Walker, that said the City had hired outside counsel to evaluate the possibility of legal action in July.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Meridian, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Ellison
KOCO

Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautification#Oklahoma City University#Will Rogers World Airport#State Highway 152#Council Road#Beautifyokc
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
CRESCENT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE: An Authentic Mexican Experience at Azteca

An Oklahoma City restaurant is taking diners on a trip to Mexico. This charming, family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican in a vibrant space. Azteca Co-owner Alejandrina Camarena shows us some of their popular dishes, plus infused water you won't find anywhere else. If you'd like to take a trip yourself,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy