Read full article on original website
Related
bladenonline.com
NCDOT Mourns Employee Killed While Working
The department is mourning one of our own. Anna Bradshaw was killed last week while working to remove a fallen tree posing a hazard to drivers along U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County. As a reminder, slow down and be alert in any work zone or situation when workers are...
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Pack Fans Are Howling About Football Team
These are some happy times for N.C. State football fans. Their team is ranked No. 13 in the preseason Associated Press poll. It’s the highest the program has been ranked in the preseason poll and the first time the Wolfpack has appeared in the preseason rankings since 2003. After...
Comments / 0