Wake County, NC

NCDOT Mourns Employee Killed While Working

The department is mourning one of our own. Anna Bradshaw was killed last week while working to remove a fallen tree posing a hazard to drivers along U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County. As a reminder, slow down and be alert in any work zone or situation when workers are...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
Couch Potato: Pack Fans Are Howling About Football Team

These are some happy times for N.C. State football fans. Their team is ranked No. 13 in the preseason Associated Press poll. It’s the highest the program has been ranked in the preseason poll and the first time the Wolfpack has appeared in the preseason rankings since 2003. After...
RALEIGH, NC

