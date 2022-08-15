ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season

Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.” At this point, however, Mahomes is ready to go for the […] The post Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots Super Bowl hero out for season

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s comeback with his former team will have to wait another year. Butler will not play this season after being placed on the team’s season-ending injured reserve list. In addition to Butler, cornerback Joejuan Williams was also put on injured reserve. Butler in...
FanSided

Chris Jones, Mecole Hardman join list of Chiefs injured players

The Kansas City Chiefs saw a few key players out with injuries in practice on Wednesday, including Chris Jones and Mecole Hardman. The Kansas City Chiefs have been relatively healthy through the first half of the preseason but on Wednesday, they lost a few key players from practice with various injuries that will raise some significant concerns. The list of injuries now includes defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players

This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
NFL
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Jones, Hardman leave practice early with injuries

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones, starting wide receiver Mecole Hardman and backup running back Jerick McKinnon left training camp early Wednesday as nagging injuries continued to mount for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones left after about 10 minutes with a sore back while...
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason Odds: Commanders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022

The Washington Commanders are set to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in the first preseason game for each team. It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Commanders-Chiefs prediction and pick. Washington stormed back from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit against the Carolina Panthers last week […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Commanders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
