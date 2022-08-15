Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season
Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.” At this point, however, Mahomes is ready to go for the […] The post Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots Super Bowl hero out for season
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s comeback with his former team will have to wait another year. Butler will not play this season after being placed on the team’s season-ending injured reserve list. In addition to Butler, cornerback Joejuan Williams was also put on injured reserve. Butler in...
Chris Jones, Mecole Hardman join list of Chiefs injured players
The Kansas City Chiefs saw a few key players out with injuries in practice on Wednesday, including Chris Jones and Mecole Hardman. The Kansas City Chiefs have been relatively healthy through the first half of the preseason but on Wednesday, they lost a few key players from practice with various injuries that will raise some significant concerns. The list of injuries now includes defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
Patriots Ex Malcom Brown Cut By Jaguars; New England Reunion?
Brown played four seasons with the Patriots and won two Super Bowls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
NFL・
Chiefs DT Chris Jones Leaves Wednesday’s Practice Early
The Chiefs' star defensive lineman had an early exit from training camp practice.
Dolphins Coach Makes Eye-Opening Statement on Tua Tagovailoa
The first year coach raved about his new quarterback’s passing skills in a recent interview.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Jones, Hardman leave practice early with injuries
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones, starting wide receiver Mecole Hardman and backup running back Jerick McKinnon left training camp early Wednesday as nagging injuries continued to mount for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones left after about 10 minutes with a sore back while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Preseason Odds: Commanders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022
The Washington Commanders are set to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in the first preseason game for each team. It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Commanders-Chiefs prediction and pick. Washington stormed back from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit against the Carolina Panthers last week […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Commanders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 3