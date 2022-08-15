ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Three teens arrested for a shooting off Pimlico Dr. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Three teens from Pasco are charged with murder after a shooting off Pimlico Dr. on August 7, that left one person dead and two others in the hospital. An arrest warrant was issued in August 12. The three appeared in court for a second time on August 16, where they were asked to surrender their weapons.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD investigating weapons assault on 10th Ave

KENNEWICK, Wash.- At approximately 12:15 a.m. Friday, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a weapons complaint in the 1100 block of W. 10th Avenue in Kennewick. Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. A nearby apartment was inadvertently struck by gunfire. According to an early morning...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Freeman High School shooter sentenced to 40 years to life in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. - Caleb Sharpe, who pleaded guilty of premeditated murder and attempted murder after shooting four of his classmates at Freeman High School in 2017, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. With credit for nearly five years served, Sharpe will be in prison for at...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BOT statement regarding attempted armed robbery incident at Wildhorse

PENDLETON, Ore.- The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) Board of Trustees has issued a statement on the attempted robbery and shooting at Wildhorse Resort and Casino on Wednesday afternoon. "Our staff, the tribal police, our casino security, and our gaming commission did a great job making sure...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police trying to identify people in parking lot shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people involved in a shooting around 1:30 p.m. on August 12 on the 4600 block of Clearwater Avenue. A white sedan was reportedly being pursued by a white pickup through the parking lot....
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Silver alert cancelled, missing Richland man found

RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE: 9:40 a.m. Samuel Myers was located in good health in Richland and is receiving precautionary medical care. He was spotted near a grocery store and a concerned citizen and her husband kept an eye on him until Richland Police arrived. Earlier Wednesday, the Washington State Patrol had...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fall lap swimming starts Aug, 22nd in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- While the summer has seemed like one, continuous heatwave, swimmers can find some relief with the return of Fall Lap swimming at the George Pratt Pool in Richland, starting Monday, August, 22nd. Fall Lap swimming will be held Monday through Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m, from August,...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local Residents Upset About Living Conditions

RICHLAND, Wash. - "It don't look like this is a safe place to be. I can't move nowhere and I'm out of money." says David Zimmerman, a tenant at the Cedar North Apartments. Zimmerman isn't alone in his feelings. Tenants at the Cedar North Apartments are upset about the living conditions and have emailed and called our station about the pool and the buildings.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

The Pit Bull Pen aims to show people Pit Bulls are 'fat-headed babies'

BENTON CITY, Wash. - The Pit Bull Pen in Benton City is overflowing with dogs and is participating in Clear the Shelters in efforts to get some of their dogs adopted out. Trish Trickit the Executive Director of the Pit Bull Pen said they've had a larger number of surrenders this year because of unexpected deaths or medical issues. They also have a lot of strays and dogs coming in from other shelters. Right now, the pen has over 80 dogs under their care, which is double their capacity.
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County getting a new boat as part of the $554,000 boating program grant

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Boating Program was recently awarded a federal grant worth $554,000 to improve the patrolling on Washington waterways. Franklin County will be awarded almost $40,000 for the Marine Law Enforcement Patrol Vessel Replacement Grant Program. The Boating Program offers funding for...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
OLYMPIA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Machine recount required in Benton County Commissioner election

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Canvassing Board will recount votes for one office after final numbers showed two candidates 33 votes apart for the second spot. The board completed their count August 16, seeing the spot for Benton County Commissioner District 2 showed a 33-vote difference between William “Bill” Jenkin and Barry Bush.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Construction to begin on Van Giesen/SR 224, detour in place

RICHLAND, Wash.- The port of Benton will begin construction on the Van Giesen/State Route 224 railroad crossing on Thursday, August, 18th. Detours will be in place. Van Giesen Street will be closed for the duration of the project, with the railroad crossing re-opening no later than Monday, August, 22nd. Detour...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live

(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Bonnie Raitt Concert fills up hotels in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Bonnie Raitt Concert at the Wine Country Amphitheater in Walla Walla contributed to hotels in Walla Walla being completely booked according to Scott Daggatt the Event Coordinator. "There's been a tremendous amount of economic impact on the city of Walla Walla and I've heard from...
WALLA WALLA, WA

