Edgefield/Clarendon neighbors gearing up opposition to West Oak Cliff Area Plan
Residents and business owners in neighborhoods surrounding Greiner Middle School — between Clarendon Drive and 12th Street — gave public testimony in opposition to the West Oak Cliff Area Plan recently, and their grassroots resistance is heating up. Prohibition of automotive-related businesses has been removed from the proposed...
Learn more about your City of Dallas permitting needs at a weekend pop-up event
Small business starters, those interested in trade or residential permits or zoning consultations can expedite their efforts and gain understanding at a bi-lingual event in Oak Cliff Saturday. City Council Member Jamie Resendez and Carolina Yumet, Department of Development Services Strategic Business Unit manager will be on hand for Spanish-speaking...
Sprouts, 2 other tenants expanding to Hillside Village; veterinary clinic plans 2023 opening
Three tenants will open this year at Hillside Village, and a veterinary office is planning to open at the shopping center in 2023. A spokesperson for Sprouts Farmers Market told the Advocate in June that the newest East Dallas location is shooting for a Sept. 30 opening. Aesthetics bar Alchemy 43 is also slated to open this fall, according to a press release from the shopping center.
Dallas ranks No. 12 in the country for thrift-store shopping
Conscientious consumerism and slow and sustainable fashion is in vogue right now. If you’re on the bandwagon blindly or because you actually care that cheap clothes and accessories ultimately spend more time in a landfill than in your wardrobe rotation doesn’t matter. You’re here, and it’s a good trend. (Keep reading. There’s evidence.)
Tiger cub in cage found while serving warrant on rapper Trapboy Freddy
It is the year of the tiger. Dallas Police found a caged tiger cub in a Dallas home Wednesday while assisting in serving a warrant on rapper Trapboy Freddy. WFAA reports that police were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve the warrant in the 2700 block of Meadowgate Lane, in the Wolf Creek neighborhood of Oak Cliff.
One dead after S.W.A.T. standoff, tear gas deployed in home with suspected stolen vehicles
A 53-year-old man died in Oak Cliff Wednesday after the Dallas Police Department’s S.W.A.T. team deployed tear gas into a home where he was hiding. The DPD Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street in response to a stolen-vehicle investigation and found two vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard, according to a DPD blog post.
Summer is not over! Six staycation date ideas that make the most of dog days
School is starting, but summer is far from over. There’s plenty of time for a fling with a new romance or quality time with your ride-or-die. Save the heat for alone time and have some some date-day fun without ripening under the Texas sun. Step outside of our neighborhood and be a tourist in your own town with these thoughtful dates that won’t cost a ton but will still impress.
New principal for J.L. Long Middle School announced
J.L. Long Middle School has a new principal, a 14-year veteran of Dallas ISD. During his time with the district, Amir Boroujerdi has been a teacher and coach at Woodrow Wilson High School, a hearing officer and student services coordinator at the central office, a principal intern at Skyline High School and Pinkston High School, and an assistant principal at Moises E. Molina High School, according to his LinkedIn. He’s proficient in English, Spanish and Farsi, and he earned his bachelor’s degree in Spanish language and literature from the University of Texas at Austin. He received his MBA from Hardin-Simmons University.
Dallas Rugby Football Club finishes best competitive season in 55-year history
Months after winning USA Club Rugby’s National Championship in 15-player (XVs) games for the first time in team history, the Dallas Rugby Football Club (DRFC) added a top 10 finish in a seven-player (7s) tournament in St. Louis over the weekend. DRFC beat Philadelphia team Schuykill River in May...
Dallas-based Hari Mari donates hundreds of sandals to Guatemalans
Hari Mari, a Dallas-based retailer founded by Lakewood neighbors, recently donated hundreds of pairs of flip flops to Guatemalans. Lila and Jeremy Stewart, the company co-founders, were married in Guatemala. They decided to return to the country and help out people in need. Hari Mari participates in so-called “flop drops”...
