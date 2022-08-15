Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
Football: Wallace-Rose Hill 61, East Bladen 7
WALLACE- Wallace-Rose Hill scored 4 touchdowns in the final 5:40 of the 2nd period to snap a 7-7 tie and take a 35-7 halftime lead en route to a 61-7 non-conference football victory over East Bladen in the season opener for both teams. Junior Malcolm Boney had staked the Bulldogs...
uncp.edu
UNCP's Javonte Waverly: Making a difference in his community
Javonte Waverly, a member of the men’s basketball team at UNC Pembroke, recently hosted a Back-to-School event that distributed school supplies to youth in his hometown of Henderson, North Carolina. The event was held on Saturday, August 13. JaQuaveon Venable, Waverly’s childhood friend, a former teammate at Henderson Collegiate...
Harrells withstand rally, pulls away
It was another fine evening for some Thursday night football, as the Harrells Christian Academy Crusaders hit the road to play the Arendell Pa
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Can The 80% Prediction Record Be Broken?
East Bladen begins its challenging nonconference football schedule tonight in Teachey against Wallace-Rose Hill. At least that’s the plan, weather permitting. Couch Potato also begins its challenge to correctly predict every game this season … yeah … right … like that’s going to happen. Like...
bladenonline.com
Volleyball: South Columbus 3, East Bladen 0
TABOR CITY – South Columbus defeated East Bladen 3-0 Thursday night in non-conference volleyball action by set scores of 25-17, 26-24 and 25-18. Senior AnnaGrey Heustess pounded in 6 kills, 3 blocks and had 5 digs for East Bladen. Senior Acee Campbell slammed in 4 kills, 2 blocks and recorded 7 digs. Senior Trinity Cromartie knocked in 4 kills, 1 ace and came up with 5 digs.
wpde.com
Wilson vs. Aynor | Friday Night Rivals High School Football Game of the Week 2022
WPDE — The Wilson Tigers defeated the Aynor Bluejackets with a final score of 27 to 26 for the Friday Night Rivals High School Football Game of the Week. You can watch the game on the CW21, the WPDE website or the ABC15 Facebook page. To view the schedule...
bladenonline.com
Bladen Recreation Soccer Registration Extended Until Sept. 2
Registration for Bladen Recreation’s fall soccer program has been extended until Sept. 2 for ages 5 through 14. Registration for Tot soccer has closed. Online registration is preferred. Click here to register online. Players also can register at Bladen County Recreation’s King Street office. For more information call 910-862-6770....
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Headlines … 50 Years Ago
• Bladen County Commissioners approved a $5,000 grant to the Elizabethtown Rescue Squad for a new building. • Bladen County has been allocated more than $61,000 for three secondary road construction projects. • Construction began on East Bladen High School’s football field house. • Two break-ins were reported at...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
bladenonline.com
Elizabethtown Kiwanis Announced Scholarship Winners
The Elizabethtown Kiwanis group is pleased to announce this year’s scholarship winners. Elizabethtown Kiwanis awarded 4 scholarships of $500 to 4 students from Bladen County. Olivia Allen, a 2022 graduate of West Bladen High School, will be attending Erskine College to major in English and Bible/Religion. Olivia also plans to attend seminary after graduation. Kimberly Carluccio, a 2022 graduate of East Bladen High School, will be attending Fayetteville Community College to major in Automobile Mechanics. Abigail McLaughlin, a 2022 graduate of West Bladen High School, plans to attend Bladen Community College to major in music and art. Jayden Willington, a 2022 graduate of East Bladen High School, plans to attend UNC-Charlotte to major in Psychology and work with people with mental illness after graduation.
obxtoday.com
Eastern N.C. free and charitable clinics set to receive $3.1 million in state funding to provide care for uninsured and underserved
More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in Eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents. The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
WITN
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
wraltechwire.com
Better roads, changing military needs spark a new look at NC’s Global TransPark
KINSTON – The ongoing war in the Ukraine – the first “hot” war in Europe since 1945 – is a reminder that the world remains a dangerous place. The good news? It could offer interesting possibilities for the economy of eastern North Carolina. At the...
bladenonline.com
Deer And Dove Season Announced For Bladen County
Bladen County Deer Season will open for archery September 10 through September 30. Black powder deer hunting will be October 1 through October 14 and gun hunting will be October 15 through January 2, 2023. These dates are according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission. Dove season will start...
Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Prepares for New School Year
“I’m glad we were able to have this training and prepare our SROs for the new school year,” Sheriff McVicker stated at the Oath of Officer Ceremony held earlier this week. Corporal Linda B. Jacobs explained there is one First Sergeant and two Corporals on the SRO Squad...
