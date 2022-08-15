The Elizabethtown Kiwanis group is pleased to announce this year’s scholarship winners. Elizabethtown Kiwanis awarded 4 scholarships of $500 to 4 students from Bladen County. Olivia Allen, a 2022 graduate of West Bladen High School, will be attending Erskine College to major in English and Bible/Religion. Olivia also plans to attend seminary after graduation. Kimberly Carluccio, a 2022 graduate of East Bladen High School, will be attending Fayetteville Community College to major in Automobile Mechanics. Abigail McLaughlin, a 2022 graduate of West Bladen High School, plans to attend Bladen Community College to major in music and art. Jayden Willington, a 2022 graduate of East Bladen High School, plans to attend UNC-Charlotte to major in Psychology and work with people with mental illness after graduation.

