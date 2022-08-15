ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Phoenix New Times

3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls

Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
AZFamily

Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
12 News

Arizona must cut 21% of its Colorado River water use, feds say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona's farmland is set to get drier after the federal Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday the state must cut back 21% of its Colorado River water supply. Federal officials will reportedly reduce Arizona's river water usage...
AZFamily

Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon. By...
knau.org

Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053

Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
azmarijuana.com

Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO

Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Big weather changes on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly sunny skies with a Valley high of 104 degrees today. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today in Maricopa County for ozone pollution. While today is expected to be an active day of storms in parts of the higher elevation areas of...
Magnolia State Live

That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding

A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
knau.org

Pipeline Fire closure area reduced

Several areas of the Coconino National Forest have been re-opened following the Pipeline Fire. All areas located east of Highway 89, including the Cinders OHV area and the Sunset Crater National Monument, have re-opened to the public. Officials urged visitors to use caution while in the area as there are...
Sedona.Biz

Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff

Verde Valley News – Between 75 and 100 cords of firewood located north of Flagstaff will be available to collect for free beginning Thursday morning. The Little Springs free use fuelwood area is located northwest of Highway 180. It can be accessed by following Forest Road 151 north for 1.5 miles before taking a slight [...] This post Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
