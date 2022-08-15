Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Storms moving into the Valley again Friday amid Flood Watch
PHOENIX — More rain is hitting parts of the Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances expected to continue through the weekend. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 2:32 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Gold Canyon, Queen Valley and Florence Junction,...
kjzz.org
Arizona taking disproportionate cuts to Colorado River water, says CAP manager
The Colorado River cutbacks that Arizona has been anticipating as a decades-long drought continues are going to happen in 2023. The U.S. Interior Department made the announcement this week as negotiations among Arizona and other lower basin states weren’t making much — if any — progress toward some kind of compromise.
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
Fronteras Desk
More than $100 million is needed to prevent more flooding in northern Arizona
Chris Repka stood in what used to be his driveway and is now a running channel of eroding soil that grows deeper with every storm. Just as I pulled up, the water began to rush again. "We have another flow, right into our driveway, impeccable timing," he said. He and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
fox10phoenix.com
Unruly off-road travel in Arizona is destroying habitat and natural landscaping
Unruly off-road drivers in Arizona are destroying habitats and natural landscaping. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is hoping everyone can get on board with abiding by the rules of exploring the desert.
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms roll over the Valley
It's another day of wild monsoon weather in Arizona. Showers and thunderstorms have been firing all over the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More skeletal remains found at Lake Mead as water levels hit historic lows
Another set of skeletal remains were discovered this week at Lake Mead, the enormous and once-abundant reservoir at the border of Nevada and Arizona where water levels have plummeted amid an ongoing drought in the western U.S. Authorities responded to a new report of human skeletal remains found in a...
Arizona must cut 21% of its Colorado River water use, feds say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona's farmland is set to get drier after the federal Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday the state must cut back 21% of its Colorado River water supply. Federal officials will reportedly reduce Arizona's river water usage...
AZFamily
Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon. By...
knau.org
Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053
Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azmarijuana.com
Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO
Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
His backpack was found in the Grand Canyon last month, but David Alford hasn't been seen since 2014
GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — Arizona firefighters battling a wildfire found a significant discovery in the case of a man who has been missing for almost a decade. David Alford was last seen in 2014 in Idaho, but just a few weeks ago, his backpack was found in a remote spot along the north rim of the Grand Canyon.
Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines
These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Big weather changes on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly sunny skies with a Valley high of 104 degrees today. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today in Maricopa County for ozone pollution. While today is expected to be an active day of storms in parts of the higher elevation areas of...
ksl.com
Monsoon's mark: Grand Canyon lifts water measure; Utah rain totals are going up
SALT LAKE CITY — Grand Canyon National Park officials announced Monday that they are lifting mandatory water conservation measures at the South Rim because water storage has finally returned to "acceptable" levels, as a result of rain over the past few weeks. It's the recent example of benefits from...
That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding
A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
knau.org
Pipeline Fire closure area reduced
Several areas of the Coconino National Forest have been re-opened following the Pipeline Fire. All areas located east of Highway 89, including the Cinders OHV area and the Sunset Crater National Monument, have re-opened to the public. Officials urged visitors to use caution while in the area as there are...
Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff
Verde Valley News – Between 75 and 100 cords of firewood located north of Flagstaff will be available to collect for free beginning Thursday morning. The Little Springs free use fuelwood area is located northwest of Highway 180. It can be accessed by following Forest Road 151 north for 1.5 miles before taking a slight [...] This post Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0