Becky Lynch hopes to use her time away from the ring to finish her book. Last October, Lynch stated that she wrote a book and noted that she was working on the second draft. At the time, she expressed her uncertainty about the book's release date. As a full-time WWE Superstar and a mother, she certainly had a lot on her plate. However, Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at WWE SummerSlam, and she has been sidelined ever since. As a result, she might have more time on her hands.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO