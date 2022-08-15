Read full article on original website
Toxic Attraction To Replace Nikkita Lyons And Zoey Stark On 8/19 WWE SmackDown
A change is being made to the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament. WWE announced that Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) will replace Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament on the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. They will face Natalya & Sonya Deville.
Charlotte Flair: I Can't Imagine Not Wrestling Sasha Banks Again, She's My Ricky Steamboat
Charlotte Flair weighs in on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out in May. Charlotte and Banks will forever be connected as they came up the ranks together in NXT and as part of the Four Horsewomen alongside Bayley and Becky Lynch. Banks & Naomi walked out of WWE on the May 16 episode of WWE Raw despite being the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon at the show and was reportedly "unhappy with a situation" and neither would reportedly budge. They were indefinitely suspended on the subsequent episode of WWE SmackDown.
Nina Samuels Hopes Fans Enjoyed The 'Nina Samuels Show'
Nina Samuels thinks the world needs more Nina. Samuels took to social media to confirm her WWE release, writing, "Hope you all enjoyed #TheNinaSamuelsShow, I've recorded some gems for you to enjoy over the next few weeks so tune in tonight to #NXTUK. Then, there's a big wide world out there that #NeedsMoreNina --"
EC3: I Was Rallying Against Three-Letter Brands, And I Became One. I'm Full Of Shit
Following his WWE release in April 2020, EC3 began to control his narrative, eventually launching his own promotion Control Your Narrative. He has also competed for IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Now, he's coming to NWA for NWA 74. Speaking on the NWA podcast, EC3 explained his decision to...
Brody King: God's Hate Has Found A Way To Pull Off Having A Gimmick, We're Caveman-Esque
Brody King reveals that God's Hate isn't a work, brother. The House Of Black member is a multi-talented individual that has his hand in the world of wrestling, music, and film. Recently, King went viral after stage diving during one of his band's performances at a music festival. In a...
Charlotte's Broken Skull Sessions Preview, WWE Lifts Stock Embargo | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 18, 2022. - Charlotte Flair answers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s rapid-fire questions during a game of “30-Second Shot Clock.” An all-new episode of The Broken Skull Sessions streams on August 19. - Per PWInsider, WWE informed...
Kenny Omega, WWE Golden Era? Sasha Banks | The List & Ya Boy 8/17 w/ Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) talk wrestling news for August 17!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Alexa Bliss Says There Is A Version Of Her She Wants To Bring To TV, Feels 'Boring' On TV Right Now
Alexa Bliss has undergone many transformations throughout her time in WWE, originally starting as a sparkle princess, turning into a goddess, becoming the Fiendess, and now working as Alexa with Lilly. Bliss is currently aligned with Asuka and is competing in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament. Speaking on...
Emilia McKenzie Thanks WWE For The Memories, Moved To Alumni Section
Another release from NXT UK. Emilia McKenzie (Millie McKenzie) took to social media to thank WWE for the memories, seemingly implying that she was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. She has been moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. McKenzie was signed...
Shelton Benjamin Rates Wrestling Scenes From Movies, John Silver Runs Into A Dinosaur | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. - In the video linked above, Shelton Benjamin rated wrestling scenes from movies such as Spider-Man, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and more. - John Silver ran into a dinosaur outside of the venue for tonight's AEW Dynamite:. -...
Dexter Lumis: I've Been Drawing Since I Was A Little Kid, I Have An Art Degree
Dexter Lumis' passion for art isn't just a gimmick. Throughout his time on WWE NXT, Lumis often drew caricatures, both to send messages to his rivals and to express his love for Indi Hartwell. Fans went a few months without seeing his artwork in the aftermath of his release, but Lumis seemingly sent a new drawing to Hartwell on the August 17 episode of NXT 2.0.
Becky Lynch Provides Injury Update, Hopes To Use Her Time Away To Work On Her Book
Becky Lynch hopes to use her time away from the ring to finish her book. Last October, Lynch stated that she wrote a book and noted that she was working on the second draft. At the time, she expressed her uncertainty about the book's release date. As a full-time WWE Superstar and a mother, she certainly had a lot on her plate. However, Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at WWE SummerSlam, and she has been sidelined ever since. As a result, she might have more time on her hands.
Dani Luna Jokes That Within A Couple Of Months, Fans Will Be Sick Of Her
All of Subculture may be gone from WWE. In addition to Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Dani Luna, the third member of Subculture has also alluded to her WWE departure on Twitter. While not specifically saying that she has been released, she does say in her tweet that she’s “sure she doesn't have to say it” and said that in a few months, audiences would be sick of her.
Karrion Kross And Scarlett Discuss Their WWE Return, Trusting And Being Respected By Triple H
On the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE television when he attacked Drew McIntyre. Unlike his run on WWE Raw in the summer of 2021, Scarlett was by his side as she was during his run in NXT. Kross and Scarlett were released...
Teoman Announces He's Available For Bookings
Teoman is free for bookings. Teoman took to social media to announce he's available for bookings worldwide, seemingly confirming he was part of the NXT UK releases on Thursday. He was moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. Teoman was signed by WWE...
Billy Corgan Says WWE Was Interested In Having NWA On WWE Network, But Nothing Ever Got Off The Ground
Billy Corgan talks about brief discussions he had about the possibility of present-day NWA landing on the WWE Network prior to Peacock purchasing the rights for the Network's content. When the WWE Network was still a direct-to-consumer streaming service controlled by WWE, there were many attempts to maximize the benefit...
Mark Andrews Released By WWE
Mark Andrews has been released by WWE. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports that Mark Andrews has been let go by WWE. Andrews signed with WWE back in 2017 and has competed mostly on the NXT UK brand throughout his five year stint with the company. Andrews notched one reign with...
Jim Ross: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Is Arguably AEW's Biggest Main Event Ever
Jim Ross is excited for CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley. Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to television after being sidelined with a foot injury. Punk appeared at the end of the show, running off the Jericho Appreciation Society before standing face-to-face with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.
Jack Evans: My AEW Stint Motivates Me, I Would Love To Get Back There If I Could
Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
Mickie James Doesn't Know What's Next, But She Will Always Be Involved In Wrestling
Mickie James comments on her future in wrestling. On August 8, James tweeted that she felt she was done in wrestling and then followed up on August 10 by asking what was left for her to prove. Speaking to MYTV26 at Stocktoncon, James was asked what's next for her. "I...
