Charlotte Flair: I Can't Imagine Not Wrestling Sasha Banks Again, She's My Ricky Steamboat

Charlotte Flair weighs in on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out in May. Charlotte and Banks will forever be connected as they came up the ranks together in NXT and as part of the Four Horsewomen alongside Bayley and Becky Lynch. Banks & Naomi walked out of WWE on the May 16 episode of WWE Raw despite being the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon at the show and was reportedly "unhappy with a situation" and neither would reportedly budge. They were indefinitely suspended on the subsequent episode of WWE SmackDown.
Nina Samuels Hopes Fans Enjoyed The 'Nina Samuels Show'

Nina Samuels thinks the world needs more Nina. Samuels took to social media to confirm her WWE release, writing, "Hope you all enjoyed #TheNinaSamuelsShow, I've recorded some gems for you to enjoy over the next few weeks so tune in tonight to #NXTUK. Then, there's a big wide world out there that #NeedsMoreNina --"
Emilia McKenzie Thanks WWE For The Memories, Moved To Alumni Section

Another release from NXT UK. Emilia McKenzie (Millie McKenzie) took to social media to thank WWE for the memories, seemingly implying that she was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. She has been moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. McKenzie was signed...
Dexter Lumis: I've Been Drawing Since I Was A Little Kid, I Have An Art Degree

Dexter Lumis' passion for art isn't just a gimmick. Throughout his time on WWE NXT, Lumis often drew caricatures, both to send messages to his rivals and to express his love for Indi Hartwell. Fans went a few months without seeing his artwork in the aftermath of his release, but Lumis seemingly sent a new drawing to Hartwell on the August 17 episode of NXT 2.0.
Becky Lynch Provides Injury Update, Hopes To Use Her Time Away To Work On Her Book

Becky Lynch hopes to use her time away from the ring to finish her book. Last October, Lynch stated that she wrote a book and noted that she was working on the second draft. At the time, she expressed her uncertainty about the book's release date. As a full-time WWE Superstar and a mother, she certainly had a lot on her plate. However, Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at WWE SummerSlam, and she has been sidelined ever since. As a result, she might have more time on her hands.
Dani Luna Jokes That Within A Couple Of Months, Fans Will Be Sick Of Her

All of Subculture may be gone from WWE. In addition to Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Dani Luna, the third member of Subculture has also alluded to her WWE departure on Twitter. While not specifically saying that she has been released, she does say in her tweet that she’s “sure she doesn't have to say it” and said that in a few months, audiences would be sick of her.
Teoman Announces He's Available For Bookings

Teoman is free for bookings. Teoman took to social media to announce he's available for bookings worldwide, seemingly confirming he was part of the NXT UK releases on Thursday. He was moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. Teoman was signed by WWE...
Mark Andrews Released By WWE

Mark Andrews has been released by WWE. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports that Mark Andrews has been let go by WWE. Andrews signed with WWE back in 2017 and has competed mostly on the NXT UK brand throughout his five year stint with the company. Andrews notched one reign with...
Jim Ross: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Is Arguably AEW's Biggest Main Event Ever

Jim Ross is excited for CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley. Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to television after being sidelined with a foot injury. Punk appeared at the end of the show, running off the Jericho Appreciation Society before standing face-to-face with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.
Jack Evans: My AEW Stint Motivates Me, I Would Love To Get Back There If I Could

Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
