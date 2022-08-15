Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Executive Explains Why the US-Based Crypto Exchange Will Beat Out Competition Like Binance, FTX
Coinbase chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says he’s confident his exchange can beat out its top competitors. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, Chatterjee says competition is good for the crypto space and spurs innovation. “In terms of why we think we are in a good place,...
dailyhodl.com
W3 Storage Lab Raises $3 Million in Pre-Seed Round
Software developer to create a suite of killer DApps that leverage next-generation protocol and marketplace for decentralized storage. W3 Storage Lab, a Web 3.0 decentralized application company, announced that it closed a pre-seed financing round of $3 million. The round was co-led by Draper Dragon and OKX Blockdream Ventures, with major participation from Lingfeng Capital and participation from other investors. Proceeds from the round will be used to grow its global team and fund operations.
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Cosmos Quietly Rallies 327% This Month As Project Launches New Stablecoin
A decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin is surging after announcing plans to release a next-generation stablecoin. In a new blog post, the creators of Kujira (KUJI) say that in response to the May collapse of Terra and its affiliated stablecoin TerraUSD, they set out to develop USK, a more robust stablecoin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Developer Input Output Global Announces Collaboration To Drive NFT Adoption on Cardano
Input Output Global (IOG), the blockchain company behind Cardano (ADA) , is collaborating with a non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem to drive NFT adoption. NMKR, which claims to be “the number one NFT minting and payment infrastructure on Cardano,” has built a Minting API for a new NFT ecosystem, according to a new press release from the company.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Cardano Could Be Ready To Outperform Ethereum As ‘Reliable’ Indicator Flashes Bitcoin Bottom Signal
A popular crypto analyst is providing insights about what could be on the horizon for two of the largest digital assets. In a new strategy session, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s been keeping an eye on decentralized blockchain protocol Cardano (ADA) in relation to top smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH).
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Says This Crypto Asset Will Be the Foundation of New Era of Financial Services
The leading US-based cryptocurrency exchange says that one dollar-pegged stablecoin will play an important role within the transforming financial landscape. In a new blog post, Coinbase says US Dollar Coin (USDC) will be a key component of the broader revolutionary changes as adoption of digital currencies expands. USDC was co-created...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum’s Massive Upgrade Won’t Boost Speeds or Lower Transaction Fees, Cautions Crypto Asset’s Main Backer
The main backers of Ethereum (ETH) are debunking misconceptions about how the upcoming Merge will affect the leading altcoin’s performance. According to an article on the Ethereum Foundation’s website, the top smart contract platform’s transition to a proof-of-stake mechanism from a proof-of-work one won’t reduce its transaction fees or boost its speed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Anticipates Metaverse Platform Launch With Listings on Coinbase, Huobi and MEXC
DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) announced listings on several industry-leading exchanges including Coinbase, Huobi Global and MEXC. This is just one of the many developments in the project’s fast-paced evolution, including its upcoming metaverse platform, where users will get to interact with Cats and Watches Society (CAWS) NFTs. Moreover, DYP took center stage at Deep Forest Fest. During this prestigious music festival, DYPians had the great opportunity of meeting the team.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Behemoth Digital Currency Group Files Registration To Become Lobbyist
Crypto investment giant Digital Currency Group (DCG) has filed for one of its executives to lobby on the company’s behalf. An August 15th filing shows DCG’s vice president of public policy Julie Stitzel registering to be DCG’s representative to “support Bitcoin & blockchain companies by leveraging insights, network & access to capital.”
dailyhodl.com
Massive Online PFP NFTs Meetup in the Mega World
There are many things that make Mega World stand out among other metaverses. In fact, the cornerstone of what makes a virtual world interesting, engaging and full of opportunities – is the underlying economy. Mega World is built on top of the popular Web 3.0 city builder game MCP3D...
dailyhodl.com
Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins Kick Off Trading on Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is continuing its listing spree and adding support for two more low-cap altcoins. Earlier this week, the exchange listed HIGH, the native asset of open-world metaverse game Highstreet. The game offers virtual real estate and an online shop, and can be played via virtual reality...
dailyhodl.com
Over $600,000,000 in Crypto Liquidated As Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges by Nearly 10% in Matter of Hours
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets are being liquidated as the leading digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) sees a 10% plunge in its price. New data from market intelligence firm CoinGlass reveals that crypto positions worth approximately $601.20 million have evaporated over the past 24 hours amid a sharp downturn in the crypto markets.
dailyhodl.com
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell Says Crypto Exchange Will Be Forced To Freeze Funds Coming From Tornado Cash
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says that the US government’s decision to sanction Tornado Cash leaves the crypto exchange with no option but to block funds coming in from the coin mixing service. Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury Department banned Americans from using of Tornado Cash, citing national security...
dailyhodl.com
South America’s Second-Most Populous Country Considering Central Bank Digital Currency, Says Tax Agency Official
A top official who oversees Colombia’s financial regulation and tax collection agency says that the second-most populous South American nation is exploring the idea of rolling out its own digital currency. In a new interview with Semana magazine, National Tax and Customs Directorate (DIAN) director general Luis Carlos Reyes...
dailyhodl.com
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau – Here’s Why
A popular analyst known for his deep-dive research is laying out what might be on the horizon for a top Ethereum (ETH) competitor. In a new strategy session, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price if the broader altcoin rally keeps on rolling.
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says Crypto Traders Should Prepare To Buy Ethereum Dip – Here’s When
Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes says Ethereum (ETH) is likely primed for a corrective move in the coming weeks regardless of the outcome of its upcoming update. In a new blog post, Hayes argues that if The Merge is unsuccessful, the leading smart contract platform could witness a sharp decrease in price.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Altcoin Built on Ethereum (ETH) As Markets Pause
An interoperability protocol focused on ease of use just joined the leading US-based crypto exchange’s trading roster. In a new post, Coinbase says that Celer Network (CELR) is now live across its entire platform, including on the iOS and Android apps. The Celer Network scaling platform was built on...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Gemini Rolls Out Staking for Polygon (MATIC), Says Support for Other Top Altcoins Coming Soon
Crypto exchange platform Gemini is rolling out staking services for blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC). The exchange is making Polygon staking available to customers in the United States (excluding New York), Hong Kong and Singapore, per a new announcement. Gemini also plans to roll out staking for other prominent altcoins,...
dailyhodl.com
Embattled Crypto Lender Celsius Receives Court Approval for Bitcoin (BTC) Mining and Sales
Embattled crypto lender Celsius Network has reportedly been green-lighted to mine and sell Bitcoin (BTC) amid bankruptcy proceedings. Reuters reports that Martin Glenn, Chief Judge of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, has allowed Celsius to engage in Bitcoin mining despite concerns surrounding its recent struggles.
Comments / 0