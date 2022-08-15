DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) announced listings on several industry-leading exchanges including Coinbase, Huobi Global and MEXC. This is just one of the many developments in the project’s fast-paced evolution, including its upcoming metaverse platform, where users will get to interact with Cats and Watches Society (CAWS) NFTs. Moreover, DYP took center stage at Deep Forest Fest. During this prestigious music festival, DYPians had the great opportunity of meeting the team.

