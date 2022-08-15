ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W3 Storage Lab Raises $3 Million in Pre-Seed Round

Software developer to create a suite of killer DApps that leverage next-generation protocol and marketplace for decentralized storage. W3 Storage Lab, a Web 3.0 decentralized application company, announced that it closed a pre-seed financing round of $3 million. The round was co-led by Draper Dragon and OKX Blockdream Ventures, with major participation from Lingfeng Capital and participation from other investors. Proceeds from the round will be used to grow its global team and fund operations.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Says Cardano Could Be Ready To Outperform Ethereum As ‘Reliable’ Indicator Flashes Bitcoin Bottom Signal

A popular crypto analyst is providing insights about what could be on the horizon for two of the largest digital assets. In a new strategy session, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s been keeping an eye on decentralized blockchain protocol Cardano (ADA) in relation to top smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH).
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Says This Crypto Asset Will Be the Foundation of New Era of Financial Services

The leading US-based cryptocurrency exchange says that one dollar-pegged stablecoin will play an important role within the transforming financial landscape. In a new blog post, Coinbase says US Dollar Coin (USDC) will be a key component of the broader revolutionary changes as adoption of digital currencies expands. USDC was co-created...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum’s Massive Upgrade Won’t Boost Speeds or Lower Transaction Fees, Cautions Crypto Asset’s Main Backer

The main backers of Ethereum (ETH) are debunking misconceptions about how the upcoming Merge will affect the leading altcoin’s performance. According to an article on the Ethereum Foundation’s website, the top smart contract platform’s transition to a proof-of-stake mechanism from a proof-of-work one won’t reduce its transaction fees or boost its speed.
dailyhodl.com

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Anticipates Metaverse Platform Launch With Listings on Coinbase, Huobi and MEXC

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) announced listings on several industry-leading exchanges including Coinbase, Huobi Global and MEXC. This is just one of the many developments in the project’s fast-paced evolution, including its upcoming metaverse platform, where users will get to interact with Cats and Watches Society (CAWS) NFTs. Moreover, DYP took center stage at Deep Forest Fest. During this prestigious music festival, DYPians had the great opportunity of meeting the team.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Behemoth Digital Currency Group Files Registration To Become Lobbyist

Crypto investment giant Digital Currency Group (DCG) has filed for one of its executives to lobby on the company’s behalf. An August 15th filing shows DCG’s vice president of public policy Julie Stitzel registering to be DCG’s representative to “support Bitcoin & blockchain companies by leveraging insights, network & access to capital.”
dailyhodl.com

Massive Online PFP NFTs Meetup in the Mega World

There are many things that make Mega World stand out among other metaverses. In fact, the cornerstone of what makes a virtual world interesting, engaging and full of opportunities – is the underlying economy. Mega World is built on top of the popular Web 3.0 city builder game MCP3D...
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau – Here’s Why

A popular analyst known for his deep-dive research is laying out what might be on the horizon for a top Ethereum (ETH) competitor. In a new strategy session, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price if the broader altcoin rally keeps on rolling.
dailyhodl.com

Embattled Crypto Lender Celsius Receives Court Approval for Bitcoin (BTC) Mining and Sales

Embattled crypto lender Celsius Network has reportedly been green-lighted to mine and sell Bitcoin (BTC) amid bankruptcy proceedings. Reuters reports that Martin Glenn, Chief Judge of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, has allowed Celsius to engage in Bitcoin mining despite concerns surrounding its recent struggles.
